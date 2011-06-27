Estimated values
1999 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,612
|$4,614
|$5,628
|Clean
|$2,333
|$4,120
|$5,040
|Average
|$1,773
|$3,132
|$3,865
|Rough
|$1,213
|$2,145
|$2,690
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Wrangler SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,028
|$4,544
|$5,833
|Clean
|$1,811
|$4,057
|$5,224
|Average
|$1,376
|$3,085
|$4,006
|Rough
|$942
|$2,112
|$2,788
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,291
|$6,130
|$7,041
|Clean
|$3,831
|$5,474
|$6,306
|Average
|$2,912
|$4,162
|$4,836
|Rough
|$1,993
|$2,850
|$3,365