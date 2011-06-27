Close

Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York

Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of fine automobiles in our showroom and speak with a sales assosiate. We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the car of you dreams. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. Serving the towns of Queens NY, Long Island NY, Brooklyn NY, Connecticut, Elmont NY, Valley Stream NY, Floral Park NY, Woodmere NY, New Hyde Park NY, Franklin Square NY, Lynbrook NY, Rockaway NY, Hempstead NY, Great Neck NY, Garden City NY, Oceanside NY, Albany NY, Amsterdam NY, Auburn NY, Batavia NY, Beacon NY, Binghamton NY, Buffalo NY, Canandaigua NY, Cohoes NY, Corning NY, Cortland NY, Dunkirk NY, Elmira NY, Fulton NY, Geneva NY, Glen Cove NY, Glens Falls NY, Gloversville NY, Hornell NY, Hudson NY, Ithaca NY, Jamestown NY, Johnstown NY, Kingston NY, Lackawanna NY, Little Falls NY, Lockport NY, Long Beach NY, Mechanicville NY, Middletown NY, Mount Vernon NY, New Rochelle NY, New York NY, Newburg NY, Niagara Falls NY, North Tonawanda NY, Norwich NY, Ogdensburg NY, Olean NY, Oneida NY, Oneonta NY, Oswego NY, Peekskill NY, Plattsburg NY, Port Jervis NY, Poughkeepsie NY, Rensselaer

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4FA49S63P327513

Stock: 327513

Certified Pre-Owned: No

