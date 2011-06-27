Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $7,995
2003 Jeep Wrangler X97,300 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
7/28 Photos SHOW MORE Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39SX3P331302
Stock: 331302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,000Fair Deal
2003 Jeep Wrangler X103,698 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
One Owner, Clean CARFAX, Four wheel drive, 5-speed Manual, Cloth, AM/FM/CD Player, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S33P364769
Stock: 3P364769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $8,885
2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara209,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
Treat yourself to this 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara, which features a premium sound system and premium speakers. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This SUV 4X4 is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Keep the tunes going with features like premium sound system and premium speakers. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA59S63P325315
Stock: H20862B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2003 Jeep Wrangler Sport95,455 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of fine automobiles in our showroom and speak with a sales assosiate. We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the car of you dreams. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. Serving the towns of Queens NY, Long Island NY, Brooklyn NY, Connecticut, Elmont NY, Valley Stream NY, Floral Park NY, Woodmere NY, New Hyde Park NY, Franklin Square NY, Lynbrook NY, Rockaway NY, Hempstead NY, Great Neck NY, Garden City NY, Oceanside NY, Albany NY, Amsterdam NY, Auburn NY, Batavia NY, Beacon NY, Binghamton NY, Buffalo NY, Canandaigua NY, Cohoes NY, Corning NY, Cortland NY, Dunkirk NY, Elmira NY, Fulton NY, Geneva NY, Glen Cove NY, Glens Falls NY, Gloversville NY, Hornell NY, Hudson NY, Ithaca NY, Jamestown NY, Johnstown NY, Kingston NY, Lackawanna NY, Little Falls NY, Lockport NY, Long Beach NY, Mechanicville NY, Middletown NY, Mount Vernon NY, New Rochelle NY, New York NY, Newburg NY, Niagara Falls NY, North Tonawanda NY, Norwich NY, Ogdensburg NY, Olean NY, Oneida NY, Oneonta NY, Oswego NY, Peekskill NY, Plattsburg NY, Port Jervis NY, Poughkeepsie NY, Rensselaer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA49S63P327513
Stock: 327513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara96,018 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.AUTOEXPOLI.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA59S93P331934
Stock: 331934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,888
2003 Jeep Wrangler X139,126 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sportline Motors - Houston / Texas
2003 Jeep Wrangler X 4WD. Automatic 139k Miles. Call Rodney at 281-923-9814 for more details on this internet special. WE FINANCE-NO CREDIT CHECK-EZ TERMS. $3500 DOWN! Let us bring out the SPORT in you at Sportline Motors! Call us today and schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39SX3P325175
Stock: 325175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,999
2003 Jeep Wrangler X34,724 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2003 Jeep Wrangler 2dr 2dr X features a 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Four Wheel Drive, 190 hp horsepower, Convertible occupant rollover protection, Convertible roof - Manual, Four-wheel drive, Front seat type - Bucket, Rear bench seats, Skid plates - 2 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S13P342205
Stock: 34922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- New Listing$18,999
2003 Jeep Wrangler X42,277 milesDelivery available*
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2003 Jeep Wrangler 2dr 2dr X features a 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Four Wheel Drive, 190 hp horsepower, Convertible occupant rollover protection, Convertible roof - Manual, Four-wheel drive, Front seat type - Bucket, Rear bench seats, Skid plates - 2 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S03P370352
Stock: 35198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $9,997
2003 Jeep Wrangler SE86,752 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Pre-owned Special!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler SE with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA29163P304793
Stock: 62818B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- $6,900
2003 Jeep Wrangler SE93,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ABA Auto Sales & Service - Bloomington / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler SE with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA29143P358674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,495Fair Deal
2003 Jeep Wrangler X47,335 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S93P353937
Stock: 353937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,698Great Deal | $1,912 below market
2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon186,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
**TOW HITCH, 4WD, 16" X 8" MOAB SILVER WHEELS, EASY FOLDING SOFTTOP, FOG LIGHTS, INTEGRATED ROLL-OVER PROTECTION!**All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA69S44P719368
Stock: 4P719368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Price Drop$14,500Good Deal | $2,519 below market
2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon110,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
LOCAL TRADE IN, VA STATE INSPECTION, PowerTech 4.0L I6, Quick Order Package 24U. Recent Arrival! SAFFORD CDJR of Springfield is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2004 Jeep Wrangler Highlight features include LOCAL TRADE IN and VA STATE INSPECTION Quick Order Package 24U and PowerTech 4.0L I6. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA69S64P712132
Stock: W311373A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $13,695Good Deal | $1,103 below market
2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon141,541 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4.0L V6 4WD. CLEAN CAR-FAX! Manual Transmission! This Jeep has options including premium alloy wheels with newer tireS, tinted windows, am/fm radio, towing package, running boards, power windows and locks, hard top, and 4x4.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA69S54P752220
Stock: 21013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,640Fair Deal | $352 below market
2004 Jeep Wrangler X76,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hobson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Martinsville / Indiana
Clean CARFAX.4WD 5-Speed Manual HD PowerTech 4.0L I6Odometer is 36108 miles below market average!PowerTech 4.0L I6.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S14P721514
Stock: U362B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $17,976Fair Deal | $687 below market
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport36,697 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Awesome 2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport, finished in Flame Red over a Slate Gray Cloth Interior with a Black SoftTop.Super Low Miles, Clean CarFax Vehicle with good tires wrapping 15 inch alloy wheels.- Custom Rear and Front Bumper with grille guard- WARN 9.5ti Winch- Manual windows, mirrors, locks, AC, cruise control- Fantastic Sound System.A solid 4.0L PowerTech straight 6 cylinder engine and 4 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with 4WD, ensuring you get there, whether cruising city streets, or crawling up rough, rocky mountain trails, safely and comfortably.This capable, comfortable and dependable 4WD SUV won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA49SX4P705639
Stock: C2254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$9,995Good Deal | $1,054 below market
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport155,446 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westgate Kia - Wake Forest / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! PowerTech 4.0L I6.Here at WestGate Dodge Ram KIA Wake Forest, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a new or Pre-Owned vehicle. That's why we always make sure to go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Wake Forest, Raleigh, Durham NC, Cary NC, and Chapel Hill. It's our world-class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs! It's not just about helping you select a new or used car here at WestGate Dodge Ram KIA Wake Forest. Our auto finance center also works to ensure that you take advantage of a lease or loan solution that fits squarely into your budget. That gives you the chance to enjoy a great deal on a high-quality new or used car. Whatever your preference may be, you'll have no trouble finding an affordable car that brings joy to your daily drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA49S14P764787
Stock: ND10229A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$13,462Fair Deal | $482 below market
2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon148,006 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
1J4FA69S64P800789 - Power Steering, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Easy Folding SoftTop, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Rear anti-roll bar, Driver door bin, Voltmeter, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin, 4.11 Axle Ratio, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE 12v Power Outlet, Off Road Tires, Tow Hooks - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA69S64P800789
Stock: DD1893V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020