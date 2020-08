Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey

ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS 2011 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4 DOOR 4X4!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR A 5 YEAR 100K WARRANTY!! IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!! AND COMPLETELY LOADED!! WITH MATCHING COLOR FENDERS AND HARDTOP * NAVIGATION * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * AM/FM CD AND SATELITTE RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH * USB AND AUX INPUTS * REAR SUB WOOFER * CRUISE CONTROL * POWER WINDOWS * POWER LOCKS * REAR WIPER * REAR DEFROST * TILT WHEEL * ROLL BAR SPEAKERS * FOG LIGHTS * RUNNING BOARDS * TOW PACKAGE * KEYLESS ENTRY/ALARM * REMOTE START * ALL SEASON MATS * ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEW TIRES!! 120995 MILES!! MUST SEE!! 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS WE PRIDE OURSELVES ON NO HIDDEN FEE'S AND A NO PRESSURE ENVIRONMENT!! WE NOW OFFER AS LOW AS 3.99% FINANCING!! .. ALL CARS COME WITH A FREE CARFAX .. WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES .. PLEASE CALL .. 856-753-4515 .. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE AND DRIVE .. OUR VEHICLES ARE KEPT IN OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM SO AN APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY .. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 30 MIN FROM PHILLY 45 MIN FROM DE AND 90 MIN FROM NYC. FOR MORE PICTURES AND TO VIEW OUR INVENTORY ONLINE GO TO... WWW.GNSMOTORS.COM .. Visit GNS Motors Inc. online at gnsmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 856-753-4515 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4HA5H10BL627318

Stock: 27318

Certified Pre-Owned: No