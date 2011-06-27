  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(70)
Appraise this car

2000 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cheap, fun to drive, go-anywhere capability.
  • Interior noise with soft top, difficult to operate soft top.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jeep Wrangler for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$6,990
Used Wrangler for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It has a stiff ride, offers about the same noise isolation as a motorcycle and has a soft top that's a nail-buster to operate. That said, the 2000 Jeep Wrangler also offers a visceral motoring experience like no other and the off-road ability of a mountain goat.

Vehicle overview

The Wrangler continues to be the off-road icon, even unmodified. The Jeep began as a vehicle for military use and has retained its Spartan utility while slowly evolving into a practical and popular means of transportation. The Wrangler has never lost its drive-me-hard-through-the-slop origins, despite its improvements for enjoyable daily commuting. And it's one of the cheapest convertibles around.

Available in SE, Sport and Sahara trim levels, the Wrangler fits into several budgets. Our favorite model is the Sport, with a gutsy 4.0-liter inline six engine that has allegedly been cured this year of one of our chief complaints, its noise. It can be hooked to either the standard five-speed manual or a three-speed automatic transmission. The SE is for people who don't mind a lack of power (a 2.5-liter is all she wrote at this level) and four-wheel ABS. The Sahara is the priciest of the batch, and while it gets you the same 4.0-liter offering as the Sport, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, front and rear tow hooks, the Convenience Group (with lockable storage and dual cupholders), and the Heavy-Duty Electrical Group are among its as official features.

Nobody, however, will mistake the Wrangler for a smooth-running family sedan; it's very much a truck, thanks to its high step-in height and abundant wind and road noise, particularly with the soft top. On the street, its petite size and tight turning radius make it a blast to maneuver, but it can get a little scary to drive and control at freeway speeds in severely high winds.

Its performance off-road is unmatchable. The Wrangler's Quadra-Coil suspension allows an additional 7 inches of articulation over the old leaf-spring setup, thus resulting in increased approach and departure angles. And the abundance of aftermarket parts to modify the Wrangler make it enormously popular with the rock-crawling crowd.

The Wrangler does have its quirks--rear visibility can be a challenge, and taking off and putting on the soft top aren't exactly going to be quick. And once it's on, be prepared for the flapping. Yet we're willing to look away from those flaws since Wrangler is fun to drive, cheap, and a terrific multipurpose tool.

2000 Highlights

A reengineered 4.0-liter PowerTech inline six-cylinder that is more refined and quiet, with reduced emissions, is standard for Sport and Sahara for 2000. Shift quality kicks up a notch, thanks to an all-new five-speed manual transmission. A radio/cassette combo with four speakers is now standard for the Sport, and the Sahara gains a radio/CD. Solar Yellow, Patriot Blue and Silverstone are additional exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Jeep Wrangler.

5(60%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.4
70 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

14 Years, 160,000 Miles and Still Love It
mbb624,12/10/2013
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD
This site is full of people complaining about their ride, so I thought I'd put the good word in on my trusty Jeep. It's the ultimate "do everything" ride. Well-behaved except with high winds, great in the snow or marginal conditions, getting to hiking trails on crap roads. I take care of my vehicles and this Jeep has paid me back with outstanding reliability. It's not the most comfortable, nor very quiet but that's not why you buy a Wrangler! Update: I sold this Wrangler in August 2015, for a very good price and bought a 2016 Wrangler.
Loss of a friend
The Surfer,05/18/2010
The Jeep gave me 8 years of great fun. Both my daughter and son learned to drive a manual on this car. Original clutch with 149,000 miles. Great summer fun vehicle wish it hadn't been totaled. I would buy another one in a second. Great fun vehicle. Nothing major in 4 years of ownership. Very easy to work on reasonable parts cost and availability. Very reliable.
It's a Jeep Thing!
Brbnkseaj,02/11/2009
Other than having the check engine light come on the day I drove it off the lot, my Jeep has never had to be repaired for anything that wasn't self-inflicted. I am amazed at how much abuse it can take when I go off-roading. It is very fun to drive, and easy to customize. There are downsides, though. You really need to buy aftermarket security products if you have a soft top. My original soft top made a LOT of noise on the highway and when it was windy, and it wore out after five years. But I replaced it with a sailcloth top, which was easy to install and pretty quiet when driving under 60mph. It is also tricky to drive on the highway, especially in the rain. Good tires are a must.
Great whether in snow or sun!
Smorgousford,02/28/2002
A great fun car whether in winter snow or summer fun. And with the 4.0 manual one can win stoplight to stoplight races! Great offroading capabilities. Haven't been stuck yet! Just a great fun car for the younger crowd.
See all 70 reviews of the 2000 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
181 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
181 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Jeep Wrangler
More About This Model

Forget Daddy's T-Bird, this is the car that had our editors shouting "Fun! Fun! Fun!" until Chrysler took it away. The word was like a rash all over our evaluation sheets. "This vehicle would be so much fun to drive to the beach with the top-off, full of friends!" and "Has a carefree, fun feel to it, similar to a Miata," are two representative comments drivers used to describe the Jeep Wrangler Sport. After spending a week with the Jeep, in both on- and off-road situations, it became apparent that this is the Wrangler's primary purpose-nothing more, nothing less.

Jeeps have been around for over 60 years in one form or another. Long before the Explorer and Blazer arrived on the scene, Jeeps were hauling American troops through some of the ugliest places on the planet. While they've softened a bit in the past few decades to more effectively accommodate today's mainstream buyers (and simultaneously increase mass market appeal), modern Jeeps haven't lost their utilitarian character. With its seven-slat vertical front grille, framed by round headlights, and its rubber, steel and plastic lined interior, the Wrangler Sport 4WD (painted in a shimmering Desert Sand Pearl Coat) that we drove for a week had our editors humming the "MASH" theme wherever they went.

Of course it wasn't always easy to hear that "MASH" theme when riding in the Wrangler. Despite a reengineered 4.0-liter Power Tech inline six-cylinder engine, life inside the Jeep was pretty noisy. This engine makes 181 horsepower and a respectable 222 maximum foot-pounds of torque at a low 3000 rpm. It also makes plenty of noise and because cabin isolation, even in a modern Jeep, is something of a misnomer, it often seemed like we could hear each piston firing under that flat hood. But we doubt the average Wrangler buyer is looking for cabin isolation. Instead they're probably after a go-anywhere, do-anything funmobile (there's that word again) with attitude.

The Wrangler Sport handles this duty with ease. Our test vehicle's standard 4.0-liter engine was mated to Jeep's optional three-speed automatic transmission. This setup sapped a bit of our Sport's "sport," but the Power Tech's broad torque band would not be denied and the Wrangler never felt lethargic or unresponsive. A few times the transmission seemed confused about what gear to use, and with only three forward cogs to choose from the engine was hitting over 3000 rpm at 70 mph. Certainly the Wrangler has many strengths, but extended freeway travel is not one of them.

In addition to engine, road, and wind noise, the Jeep's boxy shape and light weight make it particularly susceptible to strong head- and crosswinds at high speeds. This not only affected freeway driving, but also fuel efficiency. Rated at 15-mpg city and 18-mpg highway, our mixed driving loops generated a paltry 14.5 mpg and had us running on fumes in just over 200 miles after a fill-up.

When placed in its element, however, the Wrangler blossoms like Thora Birch in a bathtub. The excruciatingly slow steering, stiff suspension and low gearing transform from liabilities into assets once the Jeep hits terra (in)firma. Our test vehicle, for instance, made quick work of a steep and rut-covered hillside that had local mountain bikers hoisting their Treks over their shoulders. Though one editor would have appreciated a seat height adjuster to improve outward visibility (and for $24,000, Jeep should include one), most drivers found the Wrangler easy to place when navigating rough terrain. The engine's monster torque kept us from needing 4Low when ascending sharp inclines-even with the automatic transmission. 4Low did come in handy when it was time to creep back down the steep hillside. Engaging low gear and placing the shifter in first allowed us to concentrate on keeping the Wrangler pointed in the right direction while engine braking kept our speed below 10 mph. It's not as sophisticated as Land Rover's and BMW's Hill Descent Control, but it works almost as well.

Jeep's Quadra Coil suspension uses simple coil springs, gas shocks and antiroll bars at both ends of the vehicle. Although primitive in nature, this system allows for an additional 7 inches of articulation over the old leaf-spring design. We applaud Jeep's engineers for coming up with a suspension that can tackle the meanest driving conditions planet Earth has to offer without beating up passengers when traveling on tax-funded roads. Highway travel can be a bit bouncy, but nothing the average truck buyer hasn't already experienced. Around-town travel is even more enjoyable because wind and road noise aren't a problem and because those 222 foot-pounds of torque make the Wrangler feel quite peppy (though that slow steering can get old if you have to navigate through a tight parking lot).

The Jeep's interior blends nicely with its exterior in terms of function and ruggedness. The HVAC/stereo controls, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and clear gauge cluster all appear quite contemporary. At the same time, the Wrangler's metal roof, rubber door handles and plastic dash quash any possibility of confusing this Jeep with its larger, more expensive sibling, the Grand Cherokee. You're not going to find any soft-touch plastic or supple leather, but the optional high-back bucket front seats offer substantial support and even a fair amount of side bolstering. Our test vehicle was outfitted with a full-length center console that provided little in terms of storage, but made for a great armrest.

Rear seat accommodations aren't quite so lavish. The rear bench's seat bottom and seat back are narrow and hard, offering little in the way of back or leg support. Legroom itself is better than we expected, but getting in or out of the rear area is a major undertaking-even with the flip forward front seats. Front seat entry/egress isn't much better, with a high step-in height and substantial "lip" to challenge even the most agile of passengers.

Of course, our Wrangler was outfitted with the Dual Top group, meaning a metal roof and full metal doors were in place to block easy passage. Yank the top and the doors, (a doable, if somewhat daunting, task) and you're ready for that beach run with full access to both the front and rear seats. This brings us to one of the Jeep's most attractive features: a seemingly endless list of possible configurations. After watching a 30-minute video included with our Jeep Wrangler, we knew how to: remove the hard top, install the soft top, remove the metal doors, install the canvas doors, fold-down the rear seat, remove the rear seat, fold the windshield forward and secure it to the hood.

None of these tasks is a simple matter, involving much more work then simply dropping the top on your typical modern convertible. But as a multipurpose toy that individual owners can configure to match their own personality, the Wrangler has few peers. Whether stationed in Guam or serving duty in Greenland, the Wrangler, like a well-trained marine, can conquer any terrain while being quickly setup to make the most of its surroundings.

One of our editors called the Wrangler a "four-wheel-drive Miata." From storage capacity to sticker price this label didn't seem too far off. But many would question the validity of a $25,000 vehicle that doesn't even have a four-speed automatic or independent suspension. Our test vehicle did have air-conditioning, an AM/FM stereo with CD, and even a tilt steering column. But trying to turn a Wrangler into a luxury vehicle misses the point. Better to get the standard issue five-speed manual transmission, low quality radio (you can't hear it at freeway speeds anyway) and soft-top. We'd probably stick with the larger six-cylinder engine and optional antilock brakes, but the rest of the Wrangler Sport, in standard form, is perfectly capable of accomplishing this Jeep's primary purpose: Go-anywhere F-U-N!

Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include SE 2dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, and Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is priced between $6,990 and$6,990 with odometer readings between 181913 and181913 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Jeep Wranglers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Jeep Wrangler for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Wranglers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,990 and mileage as low as 181913 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler.

Can't find a used 2000 Jeep Wranglers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Wrangler for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,647.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,483.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Wrangler for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,016.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,640.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Jeep Wrangler?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Wrangler lease specials

Related Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles