Consumer Rating
(70)
Appraise this car

2010 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior off-road capability, surprisingly fun to drive around town, rough-and-tumble image, availability of two- and four-door versions, optional navigation system.
  • Gutless and thirsty engine, noisy cabin, long braking distances, security issues with zippered windows, no power mirrors, hard plastic interior, poor crash ratings without side airbags.
Jeep Wrangler for Sale
List Price Range
$9,985 - $23,995
Used Wrangler for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Jeep Wrangler makes little sense as an everyday driver, yet its quirky character and unique features continue to hold appeal for some.

Vehicle overview

On any reasonable hierarchy of wheeled conveyances, the 2010 Jeep Wrangler would rate only slightly higher than a vehicle towed by a donkey through the streets of Kabul. The engine is anemic and thirsty, and it sounds about as good as said donkey. The interior is louder than a dinner with Chris Matthews. The doors aren't intended to protect you in a crash, and they smack into your leg when they open because they're attached by a strap. The manual passenger-side mirror is adjusted by the passenger or your nine iron. The trunk can be broken into by opening the zipper. The plastic rear windows are defogged by opening the zipper.

Yet the Wrangler remains strangely appealing, not as a vehicle so much as an experience. While all those negatives count against it compared to conventional SUVs, the Wrangler scores points by being unconventional. The 10.2 inches of available ground clearance, the steep approach and departure angles and the two-door's short wheelbase make the Wrangler a go-to vehicle for off-roading.

The doors have that aforementioned strap because they can be removed, which improves off-road visibility (or makes you look carefree and cool on-road). The windshield, meanwhile, can fold forward onto the hood, which is good for catching bugs in your teeth and hunting the occasional water buffalo. Quite simply, if the Wrangler can't get you there, hire a helicopter, or maybe that donkey from Kabul.

The Wrangler Unlimited is also the only four-door convertible on the market. Of course, lowering that top can be an awkward, time-consuming process, but at least it's been made a little easier for 2010 thanks to a simplified removal system that eliminates the need to untuck and tuck the side rails. Aside from its roof, the Unlimited is noteworthy for being the first Wrangler model to offer a modicum of practicality, with four doors and a usable backseat and trunk. Not only can you venture to the Rubicon Trail, you can venture to Rubio's Mexican Grill with four friends as well. Just don't expect the quiet and comfort of some of Jeep's other models.

So despite its obvious, glaring drawbacks, the 2010 Jeep Wrangler remains appealing -- you just need to know what you're getting into. Among specialty off-road SUVs, though, there are certainly more well-rounded alternatives. The Toyota FJ Cruiser is perhaps the best as it, too, is tremendously capable and uniquely styled while adding decent on-road manners. The Nissan Xterra has less style, but its traditional four-door body is a more sensible choice for highway and urban use. However, neither offers a convertible roof, removable doors or a drop-down windshield. For better or worse, there's only one Jeep Wrangler.

2010 Jeep Wrangler models

The 2010 Jeep Wrangler is a convertible SUV available in two- and four-door body styles. The latter is known as the Unlimited. Both are available in Sport, Rubicon and Sahara trims. Standard equipment on the Sport includes 16-inch steel wheels, foglamps, a folding soft top, cloth upholstery, a tilt steering wheel, a one-piece flip-and-fold removable rear seat and a six-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Sport 4x4 can be had with the Mountain package, which adds 17-inch alloy wheels, off-road tires, special badging, different bumpers, taillamp guards and tubular side steps. The Islander package (which was produced for a very short time on two-door Wranglers only) has different 17-inch wheels, a "performance suspension," unique badging and a leather-wrapped wheel.

The off-road-oriented Rubicon offers four-wheel drive and adds to the Sport equipment 17-inch alloy wheels, special tires, an electronic stabilizer bar disconnect feature, electronically locking front and rear differentials, a stronger front axle, a special low-range transfer case, rock rails and an upgraded Infinity stereo with subwoofer and satellite radio. Cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are standard on the Rubicon and optional on the Sport.

The Unlimited Sport adds rear doors, a bigger fuel tank, air-conditioning and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The Power Convenience Group adds to the Sport and Rubicon power locks and windows, keyless entry and a security alarm. The Sahara adds to the Sport equipment the Power Convenience Group, 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior trim, tubular side steps, air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and the Infinity stereo.

The "Freedom Top" is optional on all Wranglers and includes a three-piece modular hardtop, a rear window defroster and wiper, tinted windows and a storage bag. All trims can be equipped with an upgraded stereo with a six-CD/DVD changer and iPod interface. The Sahara and Rubicon can be equipped with a navigation system that includes a hard drive, real-time traffic, digital music storage, iPod interface and Bluetooth. The Sport and Rubicon can be equipped with half-metal doors that include plastic windows and without the Power Convenience Group equipment. Finally, a towing package is available on all Wranglers.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Jeep Wrangler receives a more easily removable soft top. Standard features now include foglamps, tow hooks and a compass. Cloth seats replace vinyl ones in the base Wrangler Sport, while leather upholstery is now available on the Sahara and Rubicon. Finally, there are two new limited-edition models: the Islander and Mountain.

Performance & mpg

Every 2010 Jeep Wrangler is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 202 horsepower and 237 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard (includes hill-start assist) and a four-speed automatic is optional. Most Wranglers come standard with four-wheel drive (includes high and low gears), though the Unlimited can be had with rear-wheel drive. Rubicon models have a specialized transfer case that provides extra-low gearing for enhanced off-road ability.

In performance testing, a Wrangler Unlimited with the automatic took a leisurely 9.7 seconds to reach 60 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined. Opting for the rear-drive Unlimited nets you 1 additional mpg on the highway.

Safety

All Wranglers feature antilock brakes, stability control with a rollover sensor and hill start assist. Front-seat side airbags are optional. In government crash testing, the 2009 Jeep Wrangler earned a perfect five stars in frontal-impact protection. Similarly, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Wrangler its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset impacts.

However, without the optional side airbags, the Wrangler's side-impact crashworthiness was deemed "Poor" for the two-door (the IIHS's worst rating possible) and only "Marginal" for the four-door Unlimited (the second-lowest rating). One reason for this is that the removable side doors are not designed to provide crash protection. In our brake testing, the Wrangler Unlimited came to a stop in a long 137 feet.

Driving

The 2010 Jeep Wrangler is pretty much unstoppable in off-road situations, especially in Rubicon guise thanks to its specialized hardware. The larger Unlimited isn't as maneuverable on tight trails as the two-door model, but its roomier interior means you can carry more gear to your favored recreational destination.

The Wrangler is also surprisingly fun to drive around the city. Although certainly tippy through turns and short on grip, the Wrangler provides a commendable amount of feedback through its thin-rimmed wheel. You can even take the doors off to show your macho side if you really want to. The Wrangler's biggest dynamic downfall is its V6, which is gutless both on the highway and when trying to accelerate quickly. Excessive wind and road noise are two additional drawbacks for highway use.

Interior

Although niceties like power windows and a navigation system can be added to the Wrangler, this is still a vehicle meant to drive through dust, dirt and muck and then be easily cleaned afterward. Consequently, the interior plastics are hard and unwelcoming -- particularly those that make up the armrests. It's best to throw out any normal interior expectations when buying a Wrangler.

While the two-door's backseat can host only two passengers, the Unlimited has room for three. The four-door also offers 86 cubic feet of cargo space when the second-row seats are folded. With its soft top, however, storing cargo inside the Wrangler can be a risky situation. With exterior-mounted zippers keeping the plastic rear windows in place, car thieves can access the trunk area with ease. The only lockable areas in the Wrangler are the glovebox and decently sized center console. The optional hardtop is a smart solution, but you'll need somewhere to store it should you wish to drive al fresco.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Jeep Wrangler.

5(57%)
4(30%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
70 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm so PROUD of my Wrangler - After 10 years
Greg B,07/24/2017
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
I love my Wrangler, I smile every time I get into it. The looks and image of the Wrangler fits me to a tee, adventurous, go anywhere, freedom, and utility. After almost 100,000 miles, other than scheduled maintenance and the airbag clockspring recall, it has been trouble free. I'm still smiling after 7+ years and counting. I love the sunrider roof feature, where I can easily flip-back the front part of the soft top roof and get a great open air feel with excellent up angle visibility that most sunroofs can't provide. Of course maneuverability is fantastic for easy parking or u-turns in the city and making tight turns on the trails. It's also great have to higher ground clearance for confident city or off road driving. Even though my Wrangler can last me at least another 7 years, I'll be looking carefully at the next generation Wrangler for possible acquisition. Update Jan 2020: My Jeep is still going strong after 10 years. Lately, other then normal maintenance (oil changes, tire rotations) and a cracked windshield replacement, I’m still smiling. I’m in no rush to replace it.
Yep Yep
jthumanist,01/07/2013
Been wanting a Jeep Wrangler for a long time. Occasionally paruse the consumer reports and then it happened; a seeming nexus of all things good about the Wrangler came together in 2010. So I went for it and have not looked back since. The 2011 and 2012 models look like Jeep is trrying to get a broader customer base by making it gentler and kinder to the occupants. A Jeep is a Jeep and should not be messed with unless adding accessories. Speaking of which, the 2010 Sport that I have was designed for add-on's; I'd rather do the stuff myself than buy factory installed. Its my DD and my DFV (Daily Fun Vehicle).
Upgrading to the Larger Wrangler
From Florida,07/25/2010
We upgraded from a 2008 Wrangler to the 2010 Wrangler Unlimited. No problems with the former except for the lack of a second set of doors. Both models turn heads. Ride quality on the highway greatly improved with the Unlimited's longer wheelbase, something we were not looking for but very please to discover. The hardtop blocks out most noise and the front seats have lift out panels for an open road feel. I have read many expert reviews that say the V-6 engine lacks power. I put a K&N air filter in from the start and have never had a problem merging into traffic. May be a message in there.
Durable and affordable
Steve,09/12/2016
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
Know before you ever ride in a jeep or consider buying one that it is not like a car or 4X4 pickup. My 2010 2door Wrangler Islander is bouncy and has a high center of gravity so you will feel the road and g forces in turns more so than in afore mentioned vehicle types. And mine is a 6-speed manual so you have to actually perform the gearing changes via the shift lever and clutch pedal. It is easy to see out of and the steering is quick and precise. Mine is completely stock and I love sitting higher above other vehicles in it. No more scraping the front bumper on steep transition parking lots or driveways. Easy to access most things under the hood and I run Firestone Destination A/T tires in stock size which have an off road tread pattern and are not louder than street tires. My mileage is between 19-21.5 mpg city/highway.
See all 70 reviews of the 2010 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2010 Jeep Wrangler

Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport is priced between $13,500 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 61173 and172807 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is priced between $15,700 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 46234 and136213 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Sport is priced between $9,985 and$16,000 with odometer readings between 138670 and163984 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is priced between $14,850 and$18,699 with odometer readings between 113124 and181422 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is priced between $18,995 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 95531 and95531 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Jeep Wranglers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Jeep Wrangler for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2010 Wranglers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,985 and mileage as low as 46234 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler.

Can't find a used 2010 Jeep Wranglers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Wrangler for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,139.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Wrangler for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,396.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,549.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Jeep Wrangler?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

