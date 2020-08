Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

Lochmandy Buick GMC - Elkhart / Indiana

Take command of the road in the 2006 Jeep Wrangler! Some vehicles just speak for themselves! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a 4 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4FA39SX6P720462

Stock: 28614A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-21-2020