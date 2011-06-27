2005 Jeep Wrangler Review
Pros & Cons
- Cheap, fun to drive, classic styling, go-anywhere capability.
- Soft top a handful to manipulate, poor ergonomics, difficult ingress-egress, slow steering, bouncy suspension on the street, can't get ABS on the Unlimited.
Other years
List Price
$12,500
Used Wrangler for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It has a stiff ride, offers about the same noise isolation as a motorcycle and has a soft top that's a nail-buster to operate, but if you're dying for a cheap convertible or an off-roader that can go just about anywhere, it's hard to beat the 2005 Jeep Wrangler.
2005 Highlights
A Rubicon version of the Unlimited joins the lineup. All 2005 Jeep Wranglers get a new six-speed manual transmission to replace the old five-speed unit. The Sahara version of the Wrangler is dropped for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Jeep Wrangler.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tinker,09/20/2010
Bought it used and I am loving everything about it. The only thing that I have had a problem with is the zipper with the back window coming off.
bill pierce,05/26/2010
This is my first jeep, so I didn't know what to expect. Every chance I get the rag top and doors come off. The mileage is what was listed on the factory window sticker. I get 15 to 19 mpg with my jeep, and I do not baby it. With the 6 cyl engine it has all the power I need. I tow a small boat and also an 8 ft trailer on occasion. I tow it behind my motor home which is very convenient. I recently towed it to Big Bend where I spend 4 days of off roading. Performance was exactly what I expected. I would certainly buy another.
ArmyDoc115,05/05/2010
I absolutely LOVE my Jeep! This is the 4th I've owned. The 1st was an 85 CJ. There is nothing like a Jeep. Period. They're absolutely a BLAST to drive, they look amazing, get attention everywhere, and the 4.0 6 cyl is unstoppable. If you're concerned about gas mileage, a Wrangler isn't for you. The fun factor and satisfaction of the Jeep is a worthwhile payoff in my book. I average 13 mpg, but I don't care because I LOVE my Jeep. I can haul my Harley in the trailer on the highway. Not fast, but I can do it! Road noise, loud top, stiff ride. So what! It's a Jeep, what do you expect? It's all part of the experience. Unlimited possibilities to customize it and make it YOUR Jeep.
Bumski,05/05/2006
This is my third Jeep, first Rubicon. If you are looking for a child hauling, store stopping SUV look somewhere else. This is the ultimate factory Jeep. Designed to go anywhere and return. So if your looking for an SUV for adventure, look no further! This is the perfect vehicle. It has taken me rock climbing, mud bogging, trail riding, and some fun in the snow. Never stuck, nothing broke. I'll pass this vehicle on to my kid one day.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Jeep Wrangler features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
147 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler
Related Used 2005 Jeep Wrangler info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade