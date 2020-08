Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

I have waited to purchase a Jeep Wrangler for several years. I have not been disappointed! For you 40 somethings; this is not your dad's Jeep. It has creature comforts, not a choppy ride, not cold / hot, good acceleration, easy top removal, and most importantly; FUN! Don't listen to other reviews about not being a daily driver. I commute 54 miles daily to work on the highway and back roads without issue or regret. If you are penny pinching and worried about your fuel bill, you may want to think twice about a Jeep. It is what it is and the fun factor has certainly more than offset the pump price. Great fun.

