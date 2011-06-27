  1. Home
2006 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cheap, fun to drive, classic styling, go-anywhere capability.
  • Soft top a handful to manipulate, poor ergonomics, difficult ingress-egress, slow steering, bouncy suspension on the street, can't get ABS on the Unlimited.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It has a stiff ride, offers about the same noise isolation as a motorcycle and has a soft top that's a nail-buster to operate, but if you're dying for a cheap convertible or an off-road SUV that can go just about anywhere, it's hard to beat the 2006 Jeep Wrangler.

Vehicle overview

The quintessential off-road icon, the Jeep Wrangler began as a vehicle for military use and has retained its no-nonsense utility while slowly evolving into a practical and popular means of transportation. This Jeep SUV has never lost its drive-me-hard-through-the-slop attitude, despite refinements for more enjoyable daily commuting. And don't forget, it's one of the least expensive convertibles around.

Jeep introduced a long-wheelbase Unlimited version in 2004. The Unlimited has a number of benefits, such as a slightly better ride quality, added cargo capacity and a bit more rear legroom. Like the regular-wheelbase Jeep Wrangler, the Unlimited also has the option of a hard- or soft top, and the soft top picks up an unusual Sunrider feature that makes it possible to fold back part of the roof to mimic a sunroof. Jeep also offers a specialized Rubicon style for both the regular Wrangler and the Unlimited. Named after the famed off-road trail in Northern California, the Wrangler Rubicon comes with hard-core equipment such as air-actuated locking differentials and heavy-duty axles.

As a Point-A-to-Point-B vehicle, the 2006 Jeep Wrangler is a pretty poor choice. Rear visibility can be a challenge and its highway manners can be described as primitive at best. Removal and installation of the soft top requires superhuman levels of patience, and once in its place, be prepared for obtrusive flapping at speed. Then again, that's what most people expect the Wrangler to be all about -- a tough, no-frills off-road machine that delivers cheap thrills and little refinement but plenty of style.

2006 Jeep Wrangler models

The regular-length 2006 Jeep Wrangler comes as a two-door sport-ute in four trims: SE, X, Sport and Rubicon. An extended-wheelbase Unlimited also has two doors and comes in standard and Rubicon trims. The SE is a real stripper with a four-speaker AM/FM/CD stereo, carpeting and high-back vinyl bucket seats as its most notable standard features. The X trim adds cloth upholstery, a full console and footwell courtesy lights. The Sport trim's features list includes air conditioning, seven-speaker audio, tow hooks, foglamps and full doors with roll-up windows. The Wrangler Unlimited is equipped similarly to the Sport. Rubicon models forgo some of the nicer amenities in favor of hard-core off-road features like heavy-duty axles, front and rear differential lockers, a 4-to-1 low-speed transfer case and 16-inch wheels with 31-inch off-road tires. Wrangler options include a hardtop (included are full doors with roll-up windows and a rear window wiper and defroster) and a Golden Eagle edition package, featuring a Dana 44 heavy-duty rear axle, gold 15-inch Ravine alloy wheels, 30-inch tires, two-tone premium seats and exterior decals.

2006 Highlights

Jeep dusts off the '70s and '80s-era Golden Eagle name for 2006. The new Golden Eagle edition package features a Dana 44 heavy-duty rear axle, gold-colored 15-inch Ravine alloy wheels, 30-inch tires, two-tone premium seats and exterior decals.

Performance & mpg

The SE model is powered by a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine that kicks out 147 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. All other trim levels are powered by a more vigorous 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder that cranks out 190 horses and 235 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic transmission is optional.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on Rubicon models, optional for all others. ABS is optional on X and Sport (but not the Unlimited). In government frontal-impact crash tests, the 2006 Jeep Wrangler earned four stars for both driver and front-passenger protection. In frontal-offset frontal-impact testing, the Wrangler received an "Acceptable" rating, the second highest of four.

Driving

Nobody will mistake the 2006 Jeep Wrangler for a smooth-running family sedan; it's very much a truck, thanks to its high step-in height, slow steering ratio and abundant wind and road noise. On the street, its small size and tight turning radius make it fun to maneuver, but it can get a little scary at freeway speeds in high crosswinds. However, there's no denying the off-road performance of this Jeep SUV. The suspension allows for an incredible amount of wheel articulation that's further aided by steep approach and departure angles. The added hardware on the Rubicon model makes it one of the most capable off-road vehicles you can buy.

Interior

The interior blends nicely with its exterior in terms of functionality and ruggedness; you're not going to find any soft-touch plastic or supple leather. Maximum cargo capacity with the rear seats folded is 46 cubic feet for the hardtop, 47 for soft-top models. The Unlimited is 15 inches longer than the standard-issue Jeep Wrangler, and the result is additional passenger and cargo space out back.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Jeep Wrangler.

5(59%)
4(33%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
94 reviews
94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a Jeep thing...you wouldn't understand.
LandersMJ,09/03/2006
First off, this is the best off-road vehicle out there. I love my Jeep, but I did have some quality issues when I first received it. Paint quality is poor, and had to take it back to dealer to get several spots re-painted. New seats since 2003 are large, awkward, too low, and difficult to see around. I had to buy seat risers to be able to see correctly over the hood (and I'm 6'1"). The transmission is 18 wheeler like, not smooth at all. Aside from all that, this is my third and best Wrangler by far. Lockers and transfer case are great. Jeep needs to up their quality control, but still make a good product overall.
Nothing else will do.
0IIIIIII0,08/21/2006
I traded in my 1994 Wrangler for a 2006 Rubicon. I was [just] looking at both the FJ Cruiser and the Hummer(s) but, I have to be faithful to the Jeep line. In owning a Jeep the last 10 years, I wanted to keep with a legacy. Plus, it IS the Jeep thing! Plus, best of all, I know the engine and it is easy to work with after working on my '94 4.0 these past years!
One Great Jeep
Jeep Vet,07/22/2006
Having owned CJ5s and Scramblers in the past I am well pleased with this Jeep. I don't understand the previous reviews complaining about room, MPG etc. This is an off road vehicle, not a cruiser/SUV. It is very comfortable compared to the previous Jeeps I have owned and has almost every feature you could ask for. I live in East TN close to Windrock Mountain and Tellico. Although not great in the mud in its stock form (you need a lift & bigger tires to do any serious mudding), it will climb a brick wall. Snow and bad weather are no sweat for this thing. For years I would not buy a Jeep because I thought they were not as tough as the older models. This may still be true, but I am well pleased.
jeep just empty each pocket
stoneshihtzu,02/22/2011
i bought my 2006 rhd wrangler 4x4, thinking it was a smart decision. thought it would be a great investment. durability & dependability. was going to be the perfect choice for a mail carrier vehicle. in 6,000 miles i have replaced ac/heater switch twice, towed once cause gear shifter cable broke. ran hot on me regularly. transmission fell out before i put 6,000 miles on it. if you purchase a jeep you better have a great warranty because believe me, you will need it. it was just out of factory warranty when i bought it at 73,000 miles and it has been one expense after another. everyone on these reviews sound like it is so great. like to hear if they still feel that way after 80,000 miles.
See all 94 reviews of the 2006 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), X 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SE 2dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and Unlimited 2dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler X is priced between $12,923 and$16,989 with odometer readings between 51534 and126681 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is priced between $14,000 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 109180 and109180 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is priced between $14,500 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 111235 and111235 miles.

Which used 2006 Jeep Wranglers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Jeep Wrangler for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2006 Wranglers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,923 and mileage as low as 51534 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler.

Can't find a used 2006 Jeep Wranglers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Wrangler for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,049.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,322.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Wrangler for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,551.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,122.

