Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. On almost any road condition, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this JeepWrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain is in a league of its own This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: With prices starting at a little under $23,000 with standard 4-wheel drive, the classic Wrangler is one of the best SUV values available. The 6-speed manual transmission helps the Wrangler achieve a decent 17 mpg city and 21 mpg highway rating. Jeep considers the Wrangler's off-road prowess integral to the brand and the

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4BJWEG2HL635083

Stock: 635083

Certified Pre-Owned: No

