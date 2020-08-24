Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

8,049 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,049 listings
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    23,456 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $26,999

    $5,019 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    23,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,979

    $6,482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    27,934 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,815

    $5,981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon

    43,811 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,500

    $9,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    31,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $30,991

    $7,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    36,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,989

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Gray
    certified

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    13,799 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,000

    $5,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain

    21,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,500

    $7,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon in White
    certified

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon

    56,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,000

    $7,796 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon

    10,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,788

    $4,607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    36,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Gray
    certified

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    20,257 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,999

    $4,635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Big Bear in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Big Bear

    33,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,229

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    46,020 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,571

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

    29,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,850

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport

    50,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock in Black
    certified

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock

    26,369 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,900

    $4,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S in Gray
    certified

    2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S

    13,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,000

    $3,118 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Wrangler searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Wrangler

Overall Consumer Rating
4.337 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (3%)
It’s In The Heat!
Frustrated Owner,07/15/2018
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I purchased a brand new 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with a manual transmission in January of 2017. The reverse failed immediately. I could use it as long as I held the stick in place. If I didn’t, it pooped out of reverse. They “fixed” it last summer, but it didn’t fix. I took it back this summer to get it fixed again and it needs a new transmission, which is, unbelievably, NOT attainable. It’s been parked in the back lot of the dealership, in the desert sun, for 46 days and counting. I’ve filed a claim with the company and get a phone call once a week so they can inform me that they still have no ETA for a transmission. They are “hoping” they can get one in August!
Report abuse
