Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me
- 23,456 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$26,999$5,019 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $10872 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWEG2HL647329
Stock: C303719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 23,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,979$6,482 Below Market
Motion Autosport - North Canton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport with Hardtop, Soft Top, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4AJWAG5HL538459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,934 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,815$5,981 Below Market
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Jeep Wrangler For sale in. Black ClearcoatStandout Features are, *Carfax Accident Free*, *Leather Seats*, *Navigation*, *Sunroof*, Backup Camera, 18 x 7.5 Polished Satin Carbon Wheels, Alpine 9-Speaker w/All Weather Subwoofer, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Rear Window Wiper/Washer.Connectivity Group (Remote USB Port and Vehicle Information Center), Quick Order Package 24G (Body Color/Accent Color Grille), 18 x 7.5 Polished Satin Carbon Wheels, Alpine 9-Speaker w/All Weather Subwoofer, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Freedom Top Hard Top Headliner, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks (DISC), Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MOPAR Slush Mats, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 130, Radio: 430 Nav, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJWEG2HL637586
Stock: 9BU71240B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 43,811 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,500$9,345 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWFG5HL680646
Stock: 5680646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 31,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,991$7,333 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Firecracker Red Clearcoat 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT **Navigation**, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6.5 Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alpine 9-Speaker w/All Weather Subwoofer, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top, Connectivity Group, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Front anti-roll bar, GPS Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 430 Nav, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, SiriusXM Travel Link, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Vehicle Information Center. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWEGXHL543963
Stock: MZP1289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,989
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Display, Remote USB Port, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580), Body Color/Accent Color Grille, Body Color Appliques Front Bumper, Body Color Appliques Rear Bumper, PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, HEATED FRONT SEATS. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Has Everything You Want *ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top, DARK SADDLE/BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets, Driver Height Adjuster Seat, Heated Front Seats, CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center, Remote USB Port, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group), the black soft top will not be included, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, ALPINE 9-SPEAKER W/ALL WEATHER SUBWOOFER -inc: Amplified 552W, AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Humidity Sensor, Air Filtering, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Satin Carbon, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370), Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Steps, Side Impact Beams.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Jeep Wrangler Unlimited come see us at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWEG1HL511645
Stock: PHL511645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara13,799 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,000$5,837 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Van Nuys / California
2017 Jeep Wrangler Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT **7-YEAR / 100,000 MILE CPO WARRANTY**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **NAVIGATION / GPS**, **SIRIUS XM RADIO**, **BLUETOOTH WIRELESS / HANDS FREE**, **UCONNECT**, **HARD TOP**, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6.5" Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control, Air Filtering, Alpine 9-Speaker w/All Weather Subwoofer, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top (DISC), Body Color Appliques Front Bumper, Body Color Appliques Rear Bumper, Body Color/Accent Color Grille, Connectivity Group, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, GPS Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Humidity Sensor, MOPAR Premium Sound & Leather, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 24G, Radio: 430 Nav, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, SiriusXM Travel Link, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Vehicle Information Center. Odometer is 22263 miles below market average! Certified.CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience. Make sure to ask about our $0 Down Financing on this vehicle!At Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or Van Nuys, every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing, CARFAXTM Vehicle History Reports, and reconditioning records. Russell Westbrook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or Van Nuys - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJWEG0HL666519
Stock: PV6844
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 21,728 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,500$7,384 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. On almost any road condition, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this JeepWrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain is in a league of its own This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: With prices starting at a little under $23,000 with standard 4-wheel drive, the classic Wrangler is one of the best SUV values available. The 6-speed manual transmission helps the Wrangler achieve a decent 17 mpg city and 21 mpg highway rating. Jeep considers the Wrangler's off-road prowess integral to the brand and the
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Smoky Mountain with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWEG2HL635083
Stock: 635083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon56,862 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,000$7,796 Below Market
Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Westside - Jacksonville / Florida
PRICED TO MOVE $900 below NADA Retail! Excellent Condition, Jeep Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Trailer Hitch, RADIO: 430 NAV, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Satellite Radio KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4 OPTION PACKAGES: MOPAR PREMIUM SOUND & LEATHER Alpine 9-Speaker w/All Weather Subwoofer Amplified 552W, Heated Front Seats, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group), the black soft top will not be included, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) Tip Start, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Hill Descent Control, RADIO: 430 NAV 6.5" Touchscreen Display, Remote USB Port, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, COLD WEATHER GROUP Engine Block Heater, MOPAR Slush Mats, Heated Front Seats, CONNECTIVITY GROUP Vehicle Information Center, Remote USB Port, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited warranty, Rental Car Allowance, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Carfax Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM® Satellite Radio VISIT US TODAY: Our state-of-the-art facility was built to provide a wide range of automotive services while offering the comfort and conveniences expected by our customers to ensure a quality experience. Our greatest satisfaction comes from delivering a consistently positive experience that creates friends within the community and customers for life. We are proud of our partnerships with Wolfson Children's Hospital, local food banks, animal shelters, numerous school programs and athletic teams. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWFG4HL608224
Stock: L202401A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 10,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,788$4,607 Below Market
Bayside Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bayside / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWFG9HL532483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
4WD, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Display Remote USB Port 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation, CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWEG8HL686507
Stock: SHL686507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara20,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,999$4,635 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
New Price! Certified. With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, CHRYSLER CERTIFIED!!!, RUNNING BOARDS, 4X4, Low Miles!!!, Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic, 18" x 7.5" Polished Satin Carbon Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Class II Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Control, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks (DISC), Hill Descent Control, Integrated roll-over protection, Max Tow Package, Sunrider Soft Top, Traction control, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth. CARFAX One-Owner. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWEG7HL601155
Stock: T201088A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 33,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,229
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 -inc: Remote USB Port, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24Q BIG BEAR -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580), BF Goodrich Brand Tires, Mid Gloss Granite Crystal Appliques, Power Convenience Group, Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Auto Dim Mirror w/Reading Lamp, Low Gloss Black Grille, R1234YF A/C Refrigerant, Black/Chrome Screws Fuel Filler Door, For More Info Call 888-539-7474, MOPAR Black Tail Lamp Guards, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, MOPAR Coat Hooks & Grab Handles, Vehicle Information Center, Remote USB Port, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Iron Gray Interior Accents, Rock Rails, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Big Bear Package, Topographical Hood Decal, Wrangler Hood Decal Low Gloss Black, Granite Crystal Jeep Badge, MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), BLACK, CLOTH SPORT MESH SEDOSO SEATS -inc: Driver Height Adjuster Seat, BLACK CLEARCOAT. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Big Bear Has Everything You Want *3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370) (DISC), Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Steel Spare Wheel, SIRIUS satellite radio (subscription required), Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Removable Rear Window, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 130, Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, MOPAR Slush Mats.* Stop By Today *Stop by DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Big Bear with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWDG8HL639351
Stock: PHL639351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 46,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,571
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara billet silver metallic clearcoat 3.6L V6 24V VVT 5-Speed Automatic 4WD As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWEG6HL708388
Stock: PHL708388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 29,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,850
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWEG1HL609591
Stock: 10426362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 50,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995
AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Quick Order Package 24S Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Black 3-Piece Hard Top Alpine 9-Speaker W/All Weather Subwoofer Connectivity Group 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Radio: 430 Led Lighting Group Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags Mopar Slush Mats Bluetooth Connection Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Black; Cloth Seats W/Adjustable Head Restraints Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Tires: P255/75R17 Owl On/Off Road Wheels: 17" X 7.5" Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJWDGXHL650765
Stock: HL650765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 26,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,900$4,321 Below Market
Security Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Amityville / New York
Reward yourself with an ideal blend of amenities, performance, and utility with our Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock! Open the door to find a cabin that has been tailor-made to fit your needs with Alpine Premium Sound System, Connectivity Group, leather heated front seats, UConnect Voice Command with Bluetooth, Freedom Top Hard Top, Max Trailer Tow Package, Radio 430N, 6.5"" touchscreen display with navigation, available SiriusXM radio, remote start, Electronic Vehicle Tracking System, and so much more! Stop by or give us a call today before this one is gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJWFG2HL591076
Stock: 49873P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S13,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,000$3,118 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Rhino Clearcoat Jeep Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 17' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Connectivity Group, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Dual Top Group, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Power Convenience Group, Power Heated Mirrors, Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top, Quick Order Package 24S, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Remote Keyless Entry, Security Alarm, Tubular Side Steps, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Vehicle Information Center. 4WD 3.6L V6 24V VVT BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4BJWDG0HL656628
Stock: 000J9444
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Wrangler
- 5(59%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(8%)
- 1(3%)
