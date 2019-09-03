2020 Jeep Wrangler
What’s new
- New V6 mild hybrid engine option on Sahara Unlimited trim
- New Altitude variant for Sport and Sahara models
- Numerous new special-edition models
- Moab trim discontinued
- Part of the fourth Wrangler generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Unrelentingly capable off-road
- Rugged Jeep character
- Extensive customization options from the factory and aftermarket
- Steering is slow and feels loose, especially on the Rubicon trim
- Lots of wind and tire noise at highway speeds
- Less cargo space than some conventional crossovers
2020 Jeep Wrangler Review
Crossovers utilize a car-like unibody construction that reduces weight and greatly improves handling and road comfort. However, this comes at the cost of ruggedness and off-road performance. For buyers enamored with the idea of a go-anywhere and do-anything SUV, the shopping process can pretty much start and stop with the 2020 Jeep Wrangler.
The Wrangler has long been the darling of off-road enthusiasts thanks to its rugged design and considerable aftermarket support. Jeep even offers the popular off-road-focused Rubicon trim level that comes straight from the factory with features such as big all-terrain tires, lockable differentials and a front electronically disconnecting stabilizer bar.
This latest generation JL Wrangler is appealing in other ways besides just rock-crawling ability. Though it employs traditional body-on-frame construction, the Wrangler is still perfectly livable even if you never venture off pavement. The seats are supportive, the driving position is comfortable, and the cabin materials are substantially nicer than in previous-generation Wranglers. Finally, there's the Wrangler's iconic style and removable top, which no other SUV can match.
Certainly, the Wrangler isn't for everyone. It's noiser, stiffer-riding and less utilitarian than other similarly priced crossovers and SUVs. But if you want capability and personality, the Jeep Wrangler is the best there is.
What's it like to live with the Wrangler?
The Edmunds editorial team purchased a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and then tested it out for two years and about 50,000 miles. Want to know about what it's like to live with a Wrangler day to day, or how reliable ours was? You can find those answers and more by reading our long-term test. Note: We tested a 2018 Wrangler. The 2020 is of the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The 3.6-liter V6 is stout and makes plenty of power — our four-door Sahara test Wrangler scooted to 60 mph in a respectable 7.6 seconds. The eight-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and always seems to be in the right gear.
How comfortable is it?7.0
But the body-on-frame construction that gives the Wrangler its ready-for-anything personality also contributes to a brittle ride on anything but the smoothest road surfaces. The boxy design and large tires create a heap of wind and road noise, though the cabin is quieter than in previous Wranglers. The hardtop is significantly quieter than the soft top.
How’s the interior?7.5
Because of the Wrangler's high stance, most people will need to use the grab handles to help get inside. We're also unimpressed by the amount of interior room — there's less shoulder and legroom compared to rivals.
How’s the tech?8.0
The Wrangler falters when it comes to advanced driving systems. You can get some features, such as blind-spot monitoring, but you won't find high-tech aids such as automatic emergency braking or lane keeping assist.
How’s the storage?7.5
Car seats are easy to fit in the Unlimited so long as they're not too bulky — you might have to move the front seat forward to fit a rear-facing seat. The Wrangler can tow up to 3,500 pounds and can be flat-towed behind a motorhome.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard10.0
Which Wrangler does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Jeep Wrangler models
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler is a truck-based midsize SUV available in a pair of body styles: the two-door and four-door Unlimited. It is sold in three primary trim levels: Sport, Sahara (Unlimited only) and Rubicon. There are also several sublevels throughout the lineup: The Sport has Sport S and Black and Tan variants, and Unlimited models have an additional Altitude variant on Sport and Sahara trim levels.
Both body styles are available with a soft-top convertible or a hardtop. The Sport has a very basic set of features that provide a good starting point, but most savvy buyers will want features afforded by its sublevels or the Sahara. The Rubicon is the most capable off-road thanks to its special features, including shorter axle gearing and an electronically disconnecting front stabilizer bar.
Several powertrains are available, starting with the standard 3.6-liter V6 (285 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque). By default, it's paired to a six-speed manual transmission, though an eight-speed automatic is optional. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (270 hp, 295 lb-ft) is optional, and it's mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic. Versions of both engines with the mild hybrid eTorque system are available on Sahara models. A 3.0-liter diesel engine is expected later in the model year.
The Sport trim level is somewhat basic, with standard features that include 17-inch steel wheels, skid plates and tow hooks. It also has foglights, removable full metal doors with crank windows, a fold-down windshield, manual mirrors and locks, cruise control, push-button start, a height-adjustable driver's seat with two-way lumbar adjustment, and a one-piece folding rear seat.
Also included are a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, an eight-speaker sound system, and a USB port. Besides its two extra doors, the Unlimited version also has a bigger gas tank, air conditioning and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.
The Sport S is less spartan, with alloy wheels, air conditioning, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, heated power mirrors, power windows and locks, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and sun visors. The Unlimited-only Altitude further adds 18-inch wheels, heavy-duty brakes and suspension, a hardtop, and a rear window defroster and washer.
There are three special-edition Wrangler models that build off the Sport S. The Black and Tan model equips the Sport S with all-terrain tires, side rails, a larger driver information display, a 7-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The Willys adds off-road equipment in the form of a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty brakes, rails and shocks lifted from the Rubicon trim, and 32-inch all-terrain tires. You also get a handful of unique appearance upgrades. Finally, the Freedom package pads on military-themed graphics, a soft top, tinted windows and all-terrain tires.
The midlevel Sahara is only available in the four-door configuration and adds most of the features from the above Altitude and Black and Tan models, in addition to painted exterior body panels and trim. A full-time four-wheel-drive system with a lockable center differential is optional. Its Altitude trim includes the hardtop and rear window washer and defroster, plus leather upholstery and a leather-wrapped shifter.
The most off-road-capable of the Wranglers is the Rubicon. It gets Sahara equipment plus 17-inch wheels, special tires, heavy-duty axles with shorter gearing, 4.0-to-1 low-range gearing (other trims come with a 2.72 ratio), electronic front and rear lockable differentials, an electronically disconnecting front stabilizer bar, rock rails, and upgraded cloth upholstery.
Much of the upper-level equipment is available in groups or as stand-alone options for lower trim levels. Other options include remote start, keyless entry, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch display with navigation, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system.
All trims are also available with a higher-quality soft top as well as a black or a body-colored hardtop. If you're looking for additional safety features, the Safety Group package adds a blind-spot monitor and front and rear parking sensors, while the Advanced Safety Group package includes adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2-door Wrangler (Sport S trim, 3.6l, manual, with limited slip rear diff in my case) is really capable off road, though it’s not without at least one flaw: the engine. You don’t normally want an engine that comes into its own at higher RPM if you are off road. The lack of low end torque in this engine, especially with the manual gear box, is less than ideal. With that said, there’s a lot of people griping about the cost of one of these things compared to other 4x4 SUVs. These days there are no purpose built off road vehicles that are designed specifically for the most challenging situations. Not at this price point. Even unmodified the Wrangler is more capable than anything else out there. The “vague” steering? Enjoy the benefits of that solid front axle. The “road noise?” Enjoy the light top that keeps the center of gravity low for off road tracks. Many complaints are actually highlighting what is good about the Wrangler. Although the seats are surprisingly comfortable (I enjoy the lower lumbar adjustment) you aren’t paying for high end interior trim or “soft touch” materials. You’re paying for sealed electronics, the ability to spray out the interior, the Dana axles and everything else that you won’t see on a normal 4x4 SUV. I bought this thing to go wherever I want, to have the ability to add things like a winch, a lift kit beyond 2” (good luck doing that with an independent front suspension) for hunting and camping trips. It’s so I have very few geographical limits. If that’s not what you want, maybe you should look elsewhere. If you want a cool looking little SUV with an independent front suspension, and all that entails, wait for the new Bronco. If you actually want an extremely capable solid axle vehicle designed specifically for going off road pick a Wrangler. You won’t be disappointed.
Got sport 2 door with manual transmission and AC, and have driven 1100 miles so far. Love bikini blue color. Small infotainment screen is all I need, in fact I prefer it to some of the larger ones I’ve had on other vehicles. Connectivity with your device is as with most newer vehicles. Back up camera gives adequate picture for safety on small screen. Base radio has excellent sound quality, and very good reception. Manual door locks, window cranks, and mirror adjustment has taken a little getting used to, but it’s not a major issue. I’m very pleased with the styling both interior and exterior, I purposely got a more basic vehicle, but it’s styling is sharp, and classic. I particularly like the look and feel of the shifter, it has the right heft to it. I like the vehicle information available through the driver information system, it’s a nice presentation easy to scroll through, with some customization available. I have driven interstate, state highway, and small city/town type driving thus far. I like the gear ratios in the vehicle. 1st and 2nd are about like any other manual, 3rd is reasonable anywhere from 25 to 50, 4th from 35 to 60, 5th is good 45 and up, and 6th is only good for 70 or more on interstate. All those numbers are dependent on individual situational needs of course. The instant economy feature in the information system helps get the best economy out of the vehicle, and makes me smoother and less of a lead foot. According to the trip calculator and onboard systems I have averaged 24.8 mpg combined over the life of the vehicle. Driving 73 in cruise in 6th gear, with normal traffic adjustments I averaged 25.5 mpg on a long interstate trip with AC on most of the time. Going faster economy went down, and noise went up, low 70s was a sweet spot. Driving in small town and rural highway, cruising at 63 mph in 5th gear when possible, I averaged 27.3 mpg on a 60 mile drive. Over a tank of gas I drove 354 miles on 14.5 gallons, averaging 24.4 mpg. Over that same trip, the onboard system had me averaging 25.1 mpg, a 3% difference. This could be due to idling time, and/ or differences in fill up level, but I feel the onboard numbers are reasonably accurate. I am pleasantly surprised by economy numbers. It handles well. It has a short wheelbase and big tires, which may contribute to a bit of driftiness, but it is a necessary trade off for the off road capability. I haven’t been off road yet, but I have no doubt of it’s legendary abilities. I will have to get it muddy eventually. Visibility is excellent in all directions with big, well placed, manually adjusted mirrors. One thing I didn’t anticipate is how many bugs hit the near vertical windshield compared to more aerodynamic cars. I will be using the high end bug cleaning wiper fluid. Overall, I love it. It has exceeded my expectation.
And to compare it to others vehicles NOT in that TRUE category is just silly! IF you want real off road capability in a daily driver, this is it. If you want more convenient access to cargo, better ergo's, and a better ride, go for a 4 Runner or some such. In the Rubicon version, it's off road ready for all but the more hard core crowd. And in the lesser versions, it still beats most others in overall off road worthiness. But honestly, it isn't for everyone, and as a daily driver /grocery getter it is severely limited. I love my Ruby, but I would NOT recommend t for NON off road folks. If all you do is go to the ski resorts, a Subaru will serve you far better. But if you want to get away from it all, DEEP in the forest and off the beaten track, it IS the best OVERALL SUV out there for that.
We bought a 2020 Jeep Wrangler 2 door Sport S with tech package, turbo 4 cylinder engine, and 3-piece hardtop over two months ago. I have put on about 2,600 mostly city miles, and we seriously could not be happier with the truck. We absolutely LOVE it more now than when we bought it! PROS: The sounds system is pretty good (we did not option it higher, but it sounds much better than our previous two vehicles), the big screen works well with Uconnect system, which is really great and super intuitive. The Wrangler looks awesome. The quality of our truck has been totally fine so far (really no complaints). I love how some other Wrangler owners in the area wave hello when passing! Our Wrangler came with extra hardtop insulation option, and believe it or not, I highly recommend opting for the hardtop insulation because our Wrangler is much quieter on our local choppy and crappy freeways than our previous 2008 Honda CRV and about as quiet as our previous 2014 Subaru Crosstrek. The engine performance has exceeded expectations. Granted, I drive conservatively, but I am averaging 26 mpg, which blows me away considering the that our vehicle has aerodynamics only a little better than a brick AND this average mpg easily beats our averages from our old, underpowered CRV and matches what we got with our 2014 Subaru Crosstrek. I love the commanding view of the road, which makes seeing and predicting traffic much easier. Because our Wrangler is a 2-door, it's not very long, so parking in the city is super easy, especially with the big screen and back up camera. The handling and steering pretty good, once you get used to them and as long as you are not trying to defy the laws of gravity. CONS: Not much cargo room. The truck is tall and heavy, so do not expect sports car handling. Take it easy and you will be happy. The steering is a little slower than almost every vehicle I have driven in the past, something to get used to, but it matches the handling (don’t want fast, twitchy steering on a tall, heavy vehicle). That’s it. Due to covid, we have not taken the vehicle far or ventured off road. We expect to do that sometime soon, and I expect the best off roading. So the fact that this vehicle offers so much more capability than our old crossover SUVs, and exceeds them in many respects, has made us super impressed. I highly recommend a Jeep Wrangler!
2020 Jeep Wrangler videosNew Ford Bronco Style Comparison
New Ford Bronco Style Comparison
SPEAKER 1: If you're into off-road vehicles, it's a great time to be alive. There are a lot of great choices out there, and it looks like the new Ford Bronco has the potential to be one of the best. There's no way to tell for sure until we get to drive it, so I thought I'd take the time to have a surface level chat about the Bronco's design, style, and how it stacks up against its two most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender. As always, hit that subscribe button below, because we have a ton of great content coming your way. And head over to edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. If you haven't seen our Ford Bronco preview video yet, you might want to go check that out right now. Go ahead, I'll wait. When it comes to style, people often reference the past. Is it nostalgia, or does it take time for timeless style to develop? Personally, I think it's a combination of both. With the revival of the new Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender, the Jeep Wrangler has its work cut out for it. All three are iconic off-roaders with impressive specs and modern engineering. But they also celebrate their heritage with motifs and design elements that date back several decades. The common thread? Well, they're all boxy with short overhangs for better off-road capabilities. Most of them are also a lot more primitive and utilitarian than the typical family crossover SUV. Let's start with the Jeep, since in a lot of ways it was the originator of this class, as one of the first mass-produced four wheel drive vehicles. The Jeep was instrumental in helping the Allies win World War II, and went on to become a symbol of freedom and sacrifice. It's easy to see its lineage, even with an eight decade difference. They're both purpose-built and fairly simple in design. After all, the fewer intricacies and complications means quicker production, and that was critical to the war effort. The Willys MA here shows the origins of the Wrangler's distinctive grill, with these upright metal slats. They're also the flat fenders and slab-sided body that are instantly recognizable. Other Jeep staples include the fold down windshield as well as the removable doors. The MB version is the one that we recognize as the traditional military Jeep. Note the grill is now stamped steel rather than those welded slats, because it speeds up production. After the war, Willys introduced the first civilian Jeep. That's where the CJ name comes from. Over the decades, it evolved, but remains easily recognizable. There have been some tweaks here and there, with maybe a little rounded-off corner here and rounded-off fenders there, and even, yeah, rectangular headlights. Ugh. The CJ title was dropped in favor of the Wrangler name in the late 1980s. The Jeep has the kind of brand equity that you simply can't buy. And the fan base is very dedicated, as evidenced by a handful of comments in that Bronco preview video. Then there's the Land Rover Defender. The Defender's heritage can be traced back to the original Land Rover Series I, II, III. Unlike the Jeep, these were developed for agricultural and light commercial duty in postwar England. They were similarly primitive, though. In the '80s, the Defender came on the scene with the squared-off style that so many of us come to love. The two main versions, Defender 90 and the longer Defender 110 were only sold in the US for a few years, which kind of made them forbidden fruit for a lot of people. Its rarity and price gained its own cult following, and that squared-off shaped and exposed rivets had a charm all its own. The Defender underwent its only true redesign last year. In the process, it lost some of that aforementioned charm. The new Defender is more of a modern reinterpretation rather than an evolution. It's softer in its style, which may be a disappointment to Defender loyalists. But it may also gain a wider audience as a result. To use a movie industry reference, it's great to have critical acclaim, but every now and then you need a blockbuster to keep the lights on. Now the problem is, this dumpster fire that is 2020 makes it really difficult to tell whether or not the Defender is a success or failure when it comes to sales. We'll just have to wait a little longer to see what the public's reaction is to it. There are hints of the original Defender here and there, but it's simply not as bad ass as the original. Sure, it has some mean-looking headlights, and that chopped-off rear tail section. But the rounding of the corners and the fenders almost remind me of a Honda Element from certain angles, and that's not exactly a compliment. I have no doubt that it's a very capable off-roader. And if current Land Rover vehicles are an indication, all that technical wizardry should make it a lot easier to navigate difficult terrain. Part of the allure of off-roading is actually in the struggle. It's that sensation that you're an integral part of reaching the destination. I have a feeling that the Defender might actually make things too easy, if that's even possible. The interior is a good example. It has echoes of the past, but it's overpowered by the modern and luxurious setting it's in. I'm sure it's a great glamper, and it's probably better to drive on the road. But in this instance, I'm falling on the side of edginess. I know, me, Mr. Luxury! Who knew? Plus I feel kind of bad mucking up that lovely cabin. And now, onto the new hotness of the moment, new Ford Bronco. Has the Bronco split the difference between the Jeep and the Defender? No. No, no, no. From my in-person experience, it's definitely a lot closer to the Jeep Wrangler than the Defender. In some ways, it's what I wish the Defender could have been, with its strong, retro identity, with all the tech and convenience features that we get from any modern car. I can see how some might feel that Ford was a little heavy-handed with the retro styling, because I sort of feel the same way. Or at least I used to. When you think of other retro revivals, like the PT Cruiser, Chevy HHR, or that monstrosity that was the last Thunderbird, yeah, I can see that. But man, it just seems to work for me with this Bronco. What really resonates with me is that they didn't put any retro features in there that didn't really serve a purpose. Like the peaked fenders that are a retro callback, but they allow the driver to get a better indication of where the corners are when they're off-roading. On the whole, it's the details that make the Bronco special. It's as if Ford let Jeep take over market research for two decades while they took a massive shortcut that isn't on any map, and ended up at the same destination at the same time. I suppose Chevy could have followed suit. But that new Blazer has abandoned all of its heritage in favor of mass-market appeal, as questionable as that may be. In the more affluent class, the Mercedes G Wagon, well that's more of a reboot than a sequel, because honestly, I still have a hard time telling the new one from the previous one. If successful, the Ford Bronco may usher in a new era of cool off-roaders. Or at least one can hope. I would love to see a revival of the Toyota FJ, and perhaps with a hail Mary pass in the automotive industry, maybe we could someday see an International Scout come back. Come on, Navistar. It's a license to print money. Anyway, those are my thoughts on the new Ford Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler, as well as the Land Rover Defender. Let me know what you think in the comments below. And as always, head on to edmunds.com for more information on the Bronco and all of its competition. To see more videos like this, hit subscribe.
The 2021 Ford Bronco is the hot vehicle of the moment. Mark Takahashi covers the new Bronco’s design and style and how it stacks up against its most direct competitors, the Jeep Wrangler and the Land Rover Defender.
Features & Specs
|Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$42,195
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$34,995
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$38,645
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$31,795
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Wrangler safety features:
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Displays on the center console what is behind you. Rearview cameras aren't new, but they are a welcome addition in the Wrangler.
- Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection
- Warns the driver of other cars in the blind spots and approaching cars from out of the driver's view while in reverse.
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Gives audio alerts when approaching objects from the rear, helping to minimize low-speed bumps in parking scenarios.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|27.9%
Jeep Wrangler vs. the competition
Jeep Wrangler vs. Jeep Cherokee
The Wrangler and the Jeep Cherokee are similarly sized, but otherwise these two SUVs are meant for different uses. While the Cherokee's Trailhawk trim performs well off-road, this SUV is ultimately a family-friendly crossover best suited for the road. The Wrangler is a body-on-frame SUV that places a priority on off-road ability, partially at the detriment of on-road dynamics and ride comfort. Picking between them comes down to what you need more from your SUV.
Jeep Wrangler vs. Jeep Renegade
The Jeep Renegade is the Cherokee's smaller sibling. It's far removed from the Wrangler in terms of off-road performance. Like the Cherokee, the Renegade offers a Trailhawk variant that is more capable than competitors in its class, but it doesn't come close to matching the Wrangler once pavement turns to dirt. It's also quite a bit smaller than the Wrangler.
Jeep Wrangler vs. Toyota 4Runner
The Toyota 4Runner is the only SUV in this price class that can go toe to toe with the Wrangler. Like the Wrangler, the 4Runner is a body-on-frame SUV with high-end versions that are perfectly suited for trail-busting adventures. Handling and ride comfort are surprisingly smooth given its capability. The 4Runner is ultimately a little more refined, while the Wrangler is a little more rugged and capable.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Wrangler a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Jeep Wrangler?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler:
- New V6 mild hybrid engine option on Sahara Unlimited trim
- New Altitude variant for Sport and Sahara models
- Numerous new special-edition models
- Moab trim discontinued
- Part of the fourth Wrangler generation introduced for 2018
Is the Jeep Wrangler reliable?
Is the 2020 Jeep Wrangler a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Jeep Wrangler?
The least-expensive 2020 Jeep Wrangler is the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,295.
Other versions include:
- Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $42,195
- Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $34,995
- Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $38,645
- Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $31,795
- Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $37,490
- Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,465
- Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $31,495
- Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $36,690
- Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $28,295
- Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $38,695
- Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $41,940
- Unlimited Black and Tan 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $36,690
- Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $37,690
- Black and Tan 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,190
- Willys 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,990
- Unlimited Willys Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,495
- Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $46,950
- Willys Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $29,995
- Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $34,190
- Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $43,450
- Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $49,750
What are the different models of Jeep Wrangler?
More about the 2020 Jeep Wrangler
2020 Jeep Wrangler Overview
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV, Wrangler Hybrid. Available styles include Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Black and Tan 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Freedom 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Black and Tan 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Willys Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), Willys Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Freedom 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Unlimited High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Wrangler 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Wrangler.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Wrangler featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Jeep Wrangler?
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,555. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,285 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,285 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,270.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,975. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) is trending $3,490 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,490 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,485.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) is 7.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 43 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,790. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,876 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,876 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,914.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 41 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,266 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,266 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,559.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 40 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,928 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,928 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,897.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 6.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 34 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,335. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,447 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,447 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,888.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 6.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 30 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,320. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,391 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,391 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,929.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 8A)
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 8A) is trending $2,377 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,377 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,568.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 8A) is 5.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo Turbodiesel 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,510. The average price paid for a new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) is trending $3,135 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,135 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,375.
The average savings for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) is 6.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Jeep Wranglers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Jeep Wrangler for sale near. There are currently 602 new 2020 Wranglers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,485 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $12,882 on a used or CPO 2020 Wrangler available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Jeep Wranglers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Wrangler for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,201.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,958.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Jeep Wrangler?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
- 2019 Arteon