Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me
8,049 listings
- 84,416 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,990$8,168 Below Market
- 78,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,777$7,295 Below Market
- 74,073 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,790$6,833 Below Market
- 70,399 miles
$29,950$6,831 Below Market
- 22,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,791$5,136 Below Market
- 24,424 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,200$4,022 Below Market
- 72,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,500$8,136 Below Market
- 64,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,999$6,672 Below Market
- certified
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon66,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,700$5,688 Below Market
- 52,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,697$4,637 Below Market
- certified
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara51,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,500$5,799 Below Market
- 67,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,854
- 65,469 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,000$6,156 Below Market
- 44,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,500$4,394 Below Market
- 75,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,381$3,918 Below Market
- 130,589 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990$3,912 Below Market
- 37,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,300$5,931 Below Market
- 41,721 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,843
midview132,04/11/2016
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
First of all, if you want great gas mileage it isnt for you. If you want to be able to drive in any condition and go anywhere it is. If you are thinking about a Jeep Wrangler, the first step is to not be stupid about it. If you have the money to go out and buy the higher versions of it then by all means go ahead and do so. For the rest of us here is my best advice for you, buy the Sport model. Jeeps are the most modified vehicle on the road. Save 3-5K dollars at purchase and buy what you want for it aftermarket. Buy the Jeep with a hardtop, then search craigslist or ebay for a used soft top for it, you should be able to find one for around $500, and that will be around 2K less than the dealer will want for it. The rear seats in an Unlimited have a terrible angle on them, buy a set of spacers for under them for $50, best money spent. You'll love driving it, but its a taller vehicle, it can be a handle when the wind is really blowing especially on the highway and the soft top makes it a little worse. All jeeps are kind of noisier than a regular car, but that is because of the fun factor you will have when it is warmer and you have the top off. It's a unique vehicle that isn't for everyone but if you are adventurous and fun loving the Jeep is perfect.
