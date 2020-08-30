Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Jeep Wrangler. We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT have done the research for you and know that this SUV has had only one previous owner. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this Wrangler's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this.This SUV can hold its own with its powerful 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V FFV engine. You can count on the 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V FFV engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Jeep Wrangler is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This SUV has all of the comforts that you could want. The best thing about this Jeep Wrangler is that its features have features.The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains.We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Let the AutoCheck report prove to you that this is a one owner SUVWe want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Want a great deal? This SUV has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long.We are only minutes away from Stafford, stop by and visit us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4AJWAG8FL639279

Stock: 639279

Certified Pre-Owned: No

