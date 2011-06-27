2004 Jeep Wrangler Review
Pros & Cons
- Cheap, fun to drive, classic styling, go-anywhere capability.
- Soft top a handful to manipulate, difficult ingress-egress, slow steering, bouncy suspension on the street.
Other years
List Price Range
$11,995 - $14,500
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2004 Jeep Wrangler has a stiff ride, offers about the same noise isolation as a motorcycle and has a soft top that's a nail-buster to operate, but if you're dying for a cheap convertible or an off-roader that can go just about anywhere, it's hard to beat the Wrangler.
2004 Highlights
An AM/FM/CD stereo and a tilt steering wheel are now standard on all 2004 Jeep Wrangler models. A new aluminum wheel design is standard on Sahara models and optional on Sport models. Right-hand-drive versions are also available for fleet utility service. A Columbia Edition option package is also new for 2004.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Jeep Wrangler.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jeff D.,11/02/2005
My first GP, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler SE 4 cylinder, 4WD, with soft top and hard doors, has been reliable, versatile, and just plain fun. It's a blast for all seasons ... goes anywhere in the snow (though ice is always tricky) ... doesn't leak in the heaviest of rain ... pulls my 16 ft. boat up a bumpy ramp with ease (especially using 1st gear in 4WD low )... and doesn't need air conditioning (just take the windows out on a hot day or lower the top). However, I do suggest that you keep both hands on the wheel in windy and rainy conditions because of the short wheelbase and wider tires. There's plenty of heat in winter and you can adjust the vents to cover your needs. It has comfortable seats too.
gimble,03/06/2004
I have owned many jeeps including, cj 5, cj7, scramblers and a wrangler. the rubicon is by far the best of all. coil springs improve the ride over the earlier models.I got the upgraded sound system, which is great. the ride on the street and off road is better then any jeep i have ever driven. The rubicon is worth ever penny.
drock05,12/19/2010
First thing is first i LOVE my jeep. If you dont like bumpy and loud buy a dumb cadillac if you want good gas mileage buy a stupid civic. But if you like wondering on and off road at anytime and having a blast while doing it. then look no further. the sound bar is awesome. ive only had mine stuck once that was in snow that had been plowed 2 days before and was up over my hood and i have a 3 inch suspension lift with 33" BFG A/T.. you can be driving on the street one minute and the next climbing the side of a mountain. no other vehicle can do what a jeep does. i guess you have to be a jeep person to be in love with a jeep as much as i am.
thill21,09/18/2012
This jeep is awesome. My only complaints are that it is slow to pick up speed, limited cargo space, and interior could be designed more modernly perhaps with an aux input factory installed. It is fun and easy to drive. Handles well in the mud, snow, ice, rain, etc. The floors have plugs you can take out if you leave your top down and it gets rained in. Its super easy to clean the interior if it gets wet or muddy. So far, i've had to replace my timing belt and gas sensor. other than that, i havent had any problems out of mine.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
