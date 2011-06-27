  1. Home
1995 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

S model can be equipped with new Rio Grande package. Renegade is dropped from lineup. An optional dome light can be attached to the optional sound bar.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Jeep Wrangler.

5(59%)
4(38%)
3(1%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My second Wrangler
wingman67,01/23/2014
This is our 8th Jeep and my second 1995 Wrangler. I bought my first 1995 Wrangler S in 1997 and drove it absolutely everywhere including out of state trips. I wanted another one and knew I wanted the same type....old school leaf springs and ruggedness that vanished after the 95 model year. Now I have a 95 Rio Grande model. Rides exactly like my first one......kidney pounding rough and exactly what a Jeep Wrangler is about. Has about 133,000 on the clock and gets about 19 mpg if I'm easy on it. This is my daily driver even in coldest of winter. The soft top and soft upper doors are no problem with that strong heater. Love this thing as much as I did my first one and I'd recommend to anyone!
1995 Jeep Wrangler Rio Grande - Great
fooyatz,02/28/2014
I bought my 1995 Jeep Wrangler Rio Grande Edition back in 1995 on time for the 1996 Blizzard. Until today, I still own the same Jeep and with 325,000 miles on it, it was definitely reliable. Original parts since day except for the shocks and brakes. I cant tell you how much fun this Jeep is.
Don't ever let go!
harold,11/20/2010
I got to keep a jeep when I left the army after hitch#2. My wife had me trade it for a Cadillac when we had another child. I was miserable. I finally got another and will never let it go! my jeep will go ANYWHERE, especially after I mounted a snorkel. Such a blast to drive. Do not get one after 95 as they are not as durable. You don't even have to remove the engine to rebuild it! easy to tinker with like an old car! The most durable vehicle you will ever own!
1995 YJ Wrangler
yjnightrider95,08/25/2014
Very Reliable. Bought it with 105k miles 6 months ago. Now has 120,000 miles and the only replacements I've made is the radiator, motor mounts, and drive shaft yolk. I drive this vehicle hard. Only typical problem I have that any older vehicle has is that in extreme hot weather idling and geared down it tends to run a little hot. the longest I've drove it straight is 5 hours on 1 tank of gas.
See all 66 reviews of the 1995 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1995 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Jeep Wrangler

