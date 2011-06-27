1995 Jeep Wrangler Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,614 - $9,805
Used Wrangler for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
S model can be equipped with new Rio Grande package. Renegade is dropped from lineup. An optional dome light can be attached to the optional sound bar.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Jeep Wrangler.
Most helpful consumer reviews
wingman67,01/23/2014
This is our 8th Jeep and my second 1995 Wrangler. I bought my first 1995 Wrangler S in 1997 and drove it absolutely everywhere including out of state trips. I wanted another one and knew I wanted the same type....old school leaf springs and ruggedness that vanished after the 95 model year. Now I have a 95 Rio Grande model. Rides exactly like my first one......kidney pounding rough and exactly what a Jeep Wrangler is about. Has about 133,000 on the clock and gets about 19 mpg if I'm easy on it. This is my daily driver even in coldest of winter. The soft top and soft upper doors are no problem with that strong heater. Love this thing as much as I did my first one and I'd recommend to anyone!
fooyatz,02/28/2014
I bought my 1995 Jeep Wrangler Rio Grande Edition back in 1995 on time for the 1996 Blizzard. Until today, I still own the same Jeep and with 325,000 miles on it, it was definitely reliable. Original parts since day except for the shocks and brakes. I cant tell you how much fun this Jeep is.
harold,11/20/2010
I got to keep a jeep when I left the army after hitch#2. My wife had me trade it for a Cadillac when we had another child. I was miserable. I finally got another and will never let it go! my jeep will go ANYWHERE, especially after I mounted a snorkel. Such a blast to drive. Do not get one after 95 as they are not as durable. You don't even have to remove the engine to rebuild it! easy to tinker with like an old car! The most durable vehicle you will ever own!
yjnightrider95,08/25/2014
Very Reliable. Bought it with 105k miles 6 months ago. Now has 120,000 miles and the only replacements I've made is the radiator, motor mounts, and drive shaft yolk. I drive this vehicle hard. Only typical problem I have that any older vehicle has is that in extreme hot weather idling and geared down it tends to run a little hot. the longest I've drove it straight is 5 hours on 1 tank of gas.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Jeep Wrangler features & specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler
Related Used 1995 Jeep Wrangler info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade