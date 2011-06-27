This is our 8th Jeep and my second 1995 Wrangler. I bought my first 1995 Wrangler S in 1997 and drove it absolutely everywhere including out of state trips. I wanted another one and knew I wanted the same type....old school leaf springs and ruggedness that vanished after the 95 model year. Now I have a 95 Rio Grande model. Rides exactly like my first one......kidney pounding rough and exactly what a Jeep Wrangler is about. Has about 133,000 on the clock and gets about 19 mpg if I'm easy on it. This is my daily driver even in coldest of winter. The soft top and soft upper doors are no problem with that strong heater. Love this thing as much as I did my first one and I'd recommend to anyone!

