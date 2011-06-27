  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(55)
2001 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cheap, fun to drive, classic styling, go-anywhere capability.
  • Soft top can be tricky to operate, difficult entry/egress, slow steering, limited storage space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It has a stiff ride, offers about the same noise isolation as a motorcycle and has a soft top that's a nail-buster to operate. That said, the 2001 Jeep Wrangler also offers a visceral motoring experience like no other and the off-road ability of a mountain goat.

Vehicle overview

The Wrangler continues to be the quintessential off-road icon. This Jeep began as a vehicle for military use and has retained its Spartan utility while slowly evolving into a practical and popular means of transportation. The Wrangler has never lost its drive-me-hard-through-the-slop origins, despite improvements for enjoyable daily commuting. And it's one of the cheapest convertibles around.

Available in SE, Sport and Sahara trim levels, the Wrangler fits into several budgets. Our favorite model is the Sport, with a gutsy 4.0-liter inline-six engine that makes 190 horsepower and 235 maximum foot-pounds of torque. It can be hooked to either the standard five-speed manual or a three-speed automatic transmission and comes equipped with an AM/FM/cassette stereo and a carpeted cargo area.

The SE is for people who don't mind a lack of power (a 2.5-liter inline four with only 120 horsepower is all she wrote at this level) and no ABS. The Sahara is the priciest of the bunch, and while it gets you the same 4.0-liter engine as the Sport, the Sahara?s air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, front and rear tow hooks, fog lamps, AM/FM/CD stereo, Convenience Group (with lockable storage, and dual cupholders), and Heavy-Duty Electrical Group are among its official features.

Nobody, however, will mistake the Wrangler for a smooth-running family sedan; it's very much a truck, thanks to its high step-in height, slow steering ratio and abundant wind and road noise (though the new-for-2001 four-ply soft top helps reduce aural irritants). On the street, its petite size and tight turning radius make it a blast to maneuver, but it can get a little scary to drive and control at freeway speeds in severely high winds. Its performance off-road is unparalleled. The Wrangler's Quadra-Coil suspension allows for incredible amounts of wheel articulation, resulting in steep approach and departure angles. And the abundance of aftermarket parts to modify the Wrangler makes it enormously popular with the rock-crawling crowd.

The Wrangler does have its quirks -- rear visibility can be a challenge, and taking off and putting on the soft top requires superhuman levels of patience. Once the top is on, be prepared for obtrusive flapping. Ordering the Sahara with the Dual Top Group option gets you a hardtop with tinted glass and a folding/removable soft top for a multitude of configurations -- though transitioning from one to another can be a daunting task.

Despite the top's packaging flaws and Wrangler's raw-edged nature, this Jeep is fun to drive, cheap, and a terrific multipurpose tool.

2001 Highlights

The 2001 Jeep Wrangler gets a number of improvements. All models benefit from a new four-ply soft top that reduces wind and road noise at speed. Deep tint windows are now standard on the Sahara hardtop and optional on Sport and SE models with the solid-shell roof. Two new center console designs are available on all models, as is a premium subwoofer. The add-a-trunk feature and removable side steps have been redesigned to improve functionality, and a new instrument cluster, low-pivot steering column, rearview mirror, airbag cutoff switch, child seat-tether anchors, and multifunction headlight/wiper stalk are standard across the entire model line. The ABS system is upgraded; intermittent windshield wipers are now standard, and the 4.0-liter inline six now meets LEV requirements in all 50 states. Sienna Pearl Coat, Amber Fire and Steel Blue exterior colors have been added, while Medium Fern Green and Desert Sand have been dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Jeep Wrangler.

5(62%)
4(31%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.5
55 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Last purchase of a car 2001
Jack Phillippe,10/27/2015
Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
First, I have purchased Jeep's in the past and have overwhelmingly been totally satisfied. When I purchased my 2001 Jeep Sport Wrangler, I knew it would be the last car purchased by me because of my age. I'm now 78 Years of age and can afford a new model if I wanted to but it wouldn't be a wise investment because of my age. I love my 2001 Jeep and found over the years that all it cost me, besides and oil change once a year (my millage now is only 5,500) and the price of gas. It performs wonders in snow and was my main reason for buying it. I'm the only one in my neighborhood who doesn't have to dig out because of a snow storm. It is a go any where car. There were two early recalls when I first purchase it. I wouldn't purchase any other car on the market, if I were to buy another car----period. " I still own the 2001 Jeep Wrangler and it still runs fine with little expense. I'm adding information, this in the year 2017" DITO 2018
Most Versatile, Fun, Sexy, Reliable Vehicle Ever Built
jamesdoolin,10/24/2011
I bought my Wrangler new in June 2001 and now have 193,000 miles as of Oct.2011 Still runs STRONG. I've used it to pull a 28' foot parasail in open fields. I own a boat rental business and have been pulling and towing 5000 pound trailers for years even though its only rated to pull 2500. Can take a while to stop with 5000 pounds behind you though :) I use my Wrangler for advertising, I've got a large removable neon sign hanging between the roll bars in the back! Love to take the top down and the doors off and blast my music! Did a little 4x4 early on and it can handle it. Ice, snow, beach, no problem. Wranglers are great fun, if you don't like em then you're not fun. I'll keep mine 4ever.
My favorite ride
taggart,09/23/2010
I bought this Jeep new in 2001 in Georgia. I have driven it twice to Moab Utah from Georgia once pulling a trailer with a Goldwing on it The little 4 cyl is a great engine. I have been on the highest rated Jeep trails here in Moab and this Jeep is a stock Jeep no lift kit. By far this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. It may be a bit noisy at 75mph but hey, I have been in bad snow storms and downpours and always felt very secure. The Amber Fire paint job still looks great and at 120,000 it still preforms as it did when new. I replaced the rag top at 100,000 as well as the front brakes. It is simple to tune up and real fun to drive. I am totally into jeeping out here in the desert.
a go any where vehicle
60885 ,03/13/2010
I'm a senior. In year 2001, we had a bad snow storm. I had to abandon my Volvo and started to walk the 3 miles home. A guy in a jeep gave me a ride. I was so impressed I went and bought a Wrangler. 60yr anniversary for Jeep and same for me. I still have it. I love it and can't part with it. Got less than 60K miles on it. It bounces and it jounces, my wife hates it, the dealership wants me to trade it (they're salivating) but I can go on the beach, cast to the surf and enjoy my retirement.
See all 55 reviews of the 2001 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Jeep Wrangler

Used 2001 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 2001 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), Sahara 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and SE 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

