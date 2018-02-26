  1. Home
2018 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unrelentingly capable off-road
  • Maintains the rugged Jeep character
  • Increased capability compared to old models
  • Extensive customization options from the factory and aftermarket
  • Steering is slow and feels loose, especially on the Rubicon trim
  • Poor ride comfort and handling abilities
  • Less cargo space than some conventional crossovers
  • Mild towing capability for an otherwise highly capable rig
List Price Range
$28,995 - $52,000
Used Wrangler for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Wrangler does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking for maximum out-of-the-box off-road capability, the Wrangler Rubicon is a no-brainer. But the base Sport trim is also very capable and very appealing, more so this year than ever before, and that's the one we'd recommend to most buyers. The optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine wasn't available at the Wrangler's debut, but it proved to be worth the wait. The additional torque and increase in fuel economy will likely make it worth the extra cost.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Redesigned for 2018, the Jeep Wrangler is more than just a dominating force off-road. Updated with refreshed styling, new engines, and a roomier and higher-quality interior, this year's Wrangler is a more practical SUV that can still go anywhere.

Jeep shoppers should note that two Wrangler models are on sale for 2018. Jeep is selling this new generation Wrangler alongside the old Wrangler. The new one might be referred to as the JL, while the old Wrangler is the JK. (These acronyms relate to Jeep's model designations for its Wranglers.) If you're shopping for 2018 Wranglers, you'll want to make sure you're aware of the difference.

The new Wrangler is now longer, wider and taller. It has the previous 3.6-liter V6 under the hood, but it can now be mated to an optional eight-speed automatic transmission that vastly improves the Wrangler's drivability. A six-speed manual is still standard. A new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine also debuts this year, and it adds even more appeal to the mix.

A big jump in comfort, the addition of several modern safety features, and more interior space make the 2018 Jeep Wrangler a serious competitor in the midsize SUV class. Of course, it still has unrivaled off-road prowess and aftermarket parts support, too. Overall, we're impressed with the new Wrangler. You can also read a more in-depth look about it in our Wrangler First Drive.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Wrangler as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.

2018 Jeep Wrangler models

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is available in a pair of body styles: the two-door and four-door Unlimited. The two-door is available in Sport, Sport S and Rubicon trims, while the four-door is available in Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon trims. Both are available with a soft-top convertible or a hardtop. The Sport has a basic set of features, and the midlevel Sport S and Sahara add some convenience features. The Rubicon is the most capable off-road thanks to its special features, including shorter axle gearing and an electronically disconnecting roll bar.

A 3.6-liter V6 (285 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) is standard across the board. By default, it's paired to a six-speed manual transmission, though an eight-speed automatic is optional. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (270 hp, 295 lb-ft) with the mild hybrid eTorque system is available on any trim, and it's mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic. A 3.0-liter diesel engine is on the horizon for 2019.

The Sport trim level, while somewhat basic, has much more equipment than previous Wranglers. Standard equipment includes 17-inch steel wheels, a full-size spare tire, skid plates and tow hooks. It also has foglights, keyless entry, removable full metal doors with crank windows, a fold-down windshield, manual mirrors and locks, cruise control, air conditioning (optional on the two-door Sport), a height-adjustable driver's seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a one-piece folding rear seat.

Also included on the Sport are a 5-inch Uconnect touchscreen display, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an eight-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. Besides its two extra doors, the Unlimited version also has a bigger gas tank, air conditioning, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.

On top of the base Sport equipment, the Sport S adds 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, heated power mirrors, power windows and locks, an alarm, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and sun visors with vanity mirrors.

The midlevel Sahara is only available in the four-door configuration and adds to the Sport S with 18-inch alloy wheels, painted exterior body panels and trim, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a 115-volt outlet. It also comes with a bigger driver information display, an additional USB port, and an upgraded version of Uconnect with a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and satellite radio.

The most off-road capable of the Wranglers is the Rubicon. It gets the basic Sport equipment plus 17-inch alloy wheels, special off-road tires, a heavy-duty Dana M210 front axle and a M220 rear axle, shorter 4.10 axle gearing (the Sport and Sahara come with a 3.45 ratio), 4.0-to-1 low-range gearing, electronic front and rear locking differentials, an electronically disconnecting front roll bar, rock rails and an additional USB port.

Much of the upper-level equipment is available in groups or as stand-alone options for lower trim levels. Other options include remote start, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights and taillights), heated seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch Uconnect system with navigation, blind-spot monitoring, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. All trims are also available with a higher-quality soft top as well as a black or a body-colored hardtop.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD) and 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara.

Driving

7.5
There's no doubt the Wrangler is a five-star machine when it comes to off-road prowess. But everyday steering and handling suffer because of the ladder frame, solid axle suspension and old-school steering it uses to earn them. A stout 3.6L V6 engine is backed by an intelligent eight-speed automatic.

Acceleration

8.0
The 3.6-liter V6 engine makes more than enough power to accelerate readily onto the freeway, pass other vehicles, or climb steep grades in the high mountains. Even the heaviest Rubicon feels quite willing. Our four-door Sahara scooted to 60 mph in a respectable 7.6 seconds at our test track.

Braking

7.0
The brake pedal feels consistent and reliable underfoot, but the action is a bit long. While not ideal on the road, it makes for easy control during delicate off-road moves. The four-door Sahara stopped from 60 mph in 128 feet at our track, a bit long for an SUV but better than most pickups.

Steering

6.0
Sacrifices were made in the name of off-road robustness. Its turning radius is admirably tight and it responds well in corners. But the Wrangler, particularly the big-tired Rubicon, tends to feel loose and aimless when driving straight. Crosswinds aren't much fun either.

Handling

6.0
Despite its boxy shape, the Wrangler feels coordinated and willing on mountain roads, which is great because that's how you get to trailheads. But its solid axle suspension is a liability when cornering over cracks and potholes, which can cause it to twitch. This is particularly true for the Rubicon.

Drivability

9.0
The engine is good, but the eight-speed automatic transmission is better. It shifts smoothly and always seems to find the right gear. Its lever-action manual mode is effective and easy to use when you want to downshift it yourself. Cruise control system is adept at holding speed, even on downgrades.

Off-road

10.0
No stock vehicle is better off-road. The Rubicon has big 33-inch tires, lockable front and rear differentials, and a disconnectable front stabilizer bar. But even the Sport and Sahara benefit from solid axle suspension with good articulation and unrivaled approach, departure and underbody clearance.

Comfort

7.0
Highlights include decent front seats and a surprisingly effective and straightforward climate control system. But there's no denying the Wrangler's rugged on-road ride comfort and somewhat high level of background noise at highway speeds. As they say, it's a Jeep thing.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats are well-shaped and stay comfortable and supportive over the long haul. The angle of the lower cushion is proper, but the forward edge might seem a bit prominent considering the Wrangler's distinct upright seating posture. The rear bench is flatter and firmer but reclines a little.

Ride comfort

6.0
The Wrangler's body does not bound or float much, making it easy to cruise at speed on wavy pavement without upsetting anyone's stomach. But the ride can get shaky when the road is cracked or lumpy, and potholes and sharp edges will likely send a shiver through the cabin.

Noise & vibration

6.0
The Jeep is not a silent SUV, but you knew that by looking at it. Wind flows around its boxy body, and tire noise is apparent. But this new Wrangler is quieter than past models, and hood flutter has been eliminated. The significantly improved soft top is far less noisy and flappy than before, too.

Climate control

9.0
Effective dual-zone climate control system reaches temperature quickly, and its round "eyeball" vents are prominently located and easy to aim, or close off. Rear passengers benefit from a similar pair of vents of their own. The main controls are refreshingly simple, attractive and easy to use too.

Interior

7.5
Sure, it's narrower than other SUVs, and stepping into it is reminiscent of entering a pickup. But for once the interior is a logical, full-featured place instead of something you must tolerate to join the Jeep club. It has numerous convertible/removable top options to bring the outside inside.

Ease of use

9.0
The new 2018 JL Wrangler (not to be confused with the last-generation 2018 JK Wrangler) greets the driver with straightforward and logical controls for just about everything. Every switch and knob has been rethought to be easy to find, self-explanatory and good-looking in a Jeep-themed way.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
Wranglers require more of a step up than other SUVs because of their need for off-road clearance. This factor is offset by doors that open wide (or come off entirely) and prominent grab handles. It's no more difficult to enter and exit than a pickup, but it's clearly different from mainstream SUVs.

Driving position

7.5
The JL Wrangler has the same upright seating position as its predecessors, but with pedals that are in a more agreeable position and a steering wheel that now tilts and telescopes. A comfortable place, all things considered. If only the seat height adjuster had a bit more downward range.

Roominess

7.0
There's plenty and head- and legroom in a Wrangler, but the cabin is narrow and the doors feel quite close, especially at the elbow. The dash feels close, too, which isn't confining in a physical sense but does add to the coziness. Backseat legroom is better than past years, but not stellar.

Visibility

8.0
It's easy to see out, and blind spots are few because of square windows and slender pillars. The spare tire sits lower than before and the wiper hides behind it. A backup camera is standard. The low front fenders give a clear view of obstacles, but some drivers can't see them to judge the corners.

Quality

7.5
Unlike past versions, the JL Wrangler reflects that Jeep put real effort into the interior. Much of the old parts-bin switchgear has been replaced with satisfying new switch panels, buttons and knobs that were designed for the Wrangler. Dash and seat materials are attractive and feel nice.

Utility

7.5
The Jeep's iconic narrow body is an off-road strength, but it ultimately limits cargo capacity. That said, the space it has is laid out efficiently. Car seats are easy to fit so long as they're not too bulky. The new Wrangler can tow a decent amount, and it can be flat-towed behind a motorhome.

Small-item storage

6.0
This narrow cabin contains a reasonably sized bilevel center console and a decent glovebox, but the doors only have netting good for maps and small items. We found ourselves putting items other than beverages in the four cupholders (two front, two rear) and we used the little dashtop tray often.

Cargo space

7.5
The Wrangler's narrow body limits cargo capacity relative to mainstream SUVs. But the decent amount of space that's there (31.7 cubic feet) is tall, squared-off and fully usable, the rear seats fold neatly into the floor, and the space has a power outlet, six rugged tie-down points and an underfloor compartment.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
All three rear seats have top tethers and auto-locking belts, with very accessible LATCH anchors in the two outboard spots. Doors open wide, and you won't be stooping when buckling up. But small kids may need help climbing in, and bulky rear-facing seats will need the front seat to move forward.

Towing

8.0
Our Wrangler's tow package includes an integrated hitch good for 3,500 pounds, with four-pin basic and seven-pin brake-compatible trailer wiring. Any Wrangler can be flat-towed on its wheels behind a motorhome if the transfer case is in neutral and the transmission is in a specified gear.

Technology

8.0
The new Wrangler is surprisingly capable in the areas of touchscreen navigation and the integration of smartphones into the vehicle environment. But it still has one foot in the past when it comes to active safety gear such as automatic emergency braking or lane-keeping — you can't get them.

Audio & navigation

9.0
Full-featured touchscreen navigation has reached the Wrangler, and the optional 8.4-inch Uconnect system offers sharp graphics and quick response. The controls are a mixture of buttons, knobs and touchscreen controls, and they're all easy to understand and use. Has AM/FM/HD radio plus XM satellite.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow full integration of your smartphone without having to pair it to Bluetooth, but Bluetooth audio and phone support are still present. There are four USB ports (two front, two rear) and three USB-C ports. We found it all to be seamless and dependable.

Driver aids

6.0
The Wrangler offers basic driver aids such blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alerts, and parking lot proximity warnings as an option. Ours had them and they worked seamlessly. But you won't find adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking or lane-keeping assistance systems.

Voice control

8.0
Pushing the voice button on the steering wheel gets you the standard voice interface, and it works decently and can understand most commands. But we found ourselves pressing through to reach Siri on our paired iPhone because that works directly with the phone and its data connection.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

5(36%)
4(18%)
3(10%)
2(12%)
1(24%)
3.3
55 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 months owned, 2 months in service
Jason Waters,09/18/2018
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
Feel like were making a lease payment on an invisible car. Seems like these JL's are plagued with issues and jeep has no support to fix them. Wish I could say it was one specific thing but the dealer just keeps throwing guesswork and parts at it only to have the check engine light come right back on again.
WRANGLER JL- MASSIVE ISSUES SINCE PURCHASE
Amanda Waters,10/12/2018
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I purchased a 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL on June 30, 2018 from Merrick Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Wantagh, and frankly am concerned at the myriad of problems I’ve had since owning it. The dealer has left me in a position where I no longer feel comfortable bringing the vehicle into them for service, as the entire experience has been unprofessional and I am not confident in their abilities to fix my vehicle in a timely manner. Two weeks after purchase, the vehicle would not start and the check engine light, as well as the “Service Electronic Throttle” light came on. The radiator fans were consistently running high, and the temperature gage was showing below cold. I reached out to the Dealer, who informed me that there were no appointments until August 7, 2018. They informed me that the car should be safe to drive, so I continued operating the vehicle with the lights on, and the faulty auto start/stop. The car was dropped at the dealer on August 7, 2018 and remained there until I called them and asked the status. They informed me that the car was fine, and that I could come and pick it up on August 15, 2018. I went to the Dealership on this day, and the car had all of the error messages still on, and the radiator fans were running exceptionally high. The Service Manager came out and told me to leave the vehicle, and I left without it. I contacted Jeep Corporation multiple times throughout this process, and spoke to two different Case Managers. The first, Ron, kept me on the phone for over an hour and told me to “go into the dealer on a busy Saturday and throw a fit to demand a replacement vehicle”. He did not properly document any of my complaints, as the second case manager told me. The complaints were not properly documented until the 4th Case Manager was assigned to my deal. The vehicle remained in the dealership until August 29, 2018. I was informed that they had replaced a connector valve on the car that was allowing air to leak and that 59 miles were put on the vehicle during service. Upon arrival, I was treated with no respect and no one to explain the things that were “fixed” on the vehicle. They left the paperwork in the Jeep and I took it home. On September 1, 2018, the car would not start again, and all of the issues (radiator fans, temperature gage, check engine, service electronic throttle, auto start/stop service required) were back on the dashboard. I contacted jeep Corporation and the Dealer. The new case manager was assigned, and she informed me that the previous case managers had not properly written down any of the complaints that I had previously contacted Jeep regarding. I reached out to attempt to contact the owner of the Dealer on September 4, 2018, and he never responded to my message. I dropped the vehicle back at the Dealership on September 6, 2018. Jeep Corporation instructed me to not have direct contact with the dealer/service manager anymore, and that they would be the point of contact due to their interaction with the service manager. On September 10, 2018, Jeep Corporation instructed me that a STAR Case was being opened by the dealer to manage repairs. On September 11, 2018, I requested from Jeep Corporation a copy of the paperwork with the information on the repairs and was informed that they were unable to provide that information and that I needed to reach out to the dealership. The dealer was still diagnosing the problem with the vehicle on September 11, 2018. On September 13, 2018 I was informed that the dealer had replaced the PCM and that they were keeping the car until Monday, September 17, 2018 to monitor repairs and drive the car daily prior to returning it. On October 11, 2018, the U Connect touch screen and backup camera stopped functioning. Upon multiple restarts of the vehicle, it remains frozen in a black screen. I contacted Jeep Corporation who told me they needed to open another case and document the complaint. I specifically requested a contact to speak to regarding the multitude of issues with this vehicle and was instructed that I needed a new case manager to discuss this with. I reached back out to the dealer who has not responded to my inquiries. The first appointment for repairs is October 23, 2018 at a dealer that I did not purchase the vehicle from. I'm writing this because I do not feel safe in this vehicle. If I could return it, I would.
It's a Jeep! Or - a Fiat version of a Jeep
J. Harp,05/16/2018
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
So, let me say this - the new JL Wrangler has improved a lot over the outgoing (but still offered for sale, for some reason) JK Wrangler. My biggest complaint is the build quality. Our Wrangler Unlimited Sahara showed up with one Freedom top panel a different color. No biggie, probably a Friday job car. But the battle to get it fixed with the local Jeep dealer in Medford OR was epic. Initially the dealer was confused as to why we would want all the top panels to match... Then when tasked with fixing it, they said "drop it off and we will send it to the body shop to get it painted" So we'd get a loaner for "3-4 weeks" Um, no... After several calls to FCA corporate, the dealer agreed to get a new panel and have it painted, and swap it out. After owning the Wrangler for a few weeks, we noticed little things wrong. Like the sunvisor was split open with the plastic guts sticking out. Not what you'd expect from a $50k car. The new 8-speed transmission flat out sucks. It is shifting constantly, even on flat ground. When towing it really never stops shifting. After calling the dealer service department, their response is pretty much "if it moves, and no warning lights are on, there's nothing we can do about it" - - Be warned, FCA will do "over the air" updates on the car. Gone are the days of the dealer forcing software updates on the vehicle when you drop it off for an oil change. After leaving the dealer, the (very expensive) 8.4" Uconnect screen had "Off Road" pages to show fun things like approach angle, oil temp, etc... The next day after getting the Wrangler home, POOF! They were gone, like they were never even there. FCA says it will be a feature on the 2019 Wrangler... LOL ; so how did they appear on a 2018 Wrangler then disappear? I will always wonder what Jeep might have evolved into had Daimler Mercedes retained ownership (a G-class equivalent !?) rather than Fiat taking over and doing what Fiat does best... Make no mistake, the Wrangler JL Unlimited is a fun car, and it is still a Jeep. And there are so many improvements over the JK. It just feels you should get something that "feels" more quality for $50 grand, rather than something that feels slapped together with a lousy transmission and the same boring old Pentastar V6 that FCA has put in just about every vehicle built for the last 10 years (who needs direct injection or turbochargers when a gas guzzler V6 still sells?)
3 months to get a part 2018 Jeep
Nicole,03/02/2018
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I have searched for over a year for the perfect Jeep. I finally found a 2018 Wrangler Sahara. I had it for two days and filled up The gas tank for the first time. I quickly found out it had a gas leak so it was towed back to the dealership. Jeep does not have the part available. I have been told it is on backorder until the end of May 2018. I purchased the vehicle February 19th, 2018 and it was towed two days later. I am getting the run around that it is a new vehicle so not all parts are on hand. No one will answer questions. I just keep being told that they are trying to fast track it. Therefore, be careful when you purchase. Jeeps have a good name but this makes me exceptionally worried, angry, and frustrated. I would love to leave a better review but I have to have the vehicle to be able to review it. Customer service doesn’t even apologize. I am just basically being told to deal with it.
See all 55 reviews of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Wrangler models:

Rearview Camera
Displays on the center console what is behind you. Rearview cameras aren't new, but they are in the Wrangler &mdash; a welcome addition.
Blind-Spot Monitor w/Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns the driver of other cars in the blind spot and approaching cars from out of the driver's view while in reverse.
Rear Parking Sensors
Gives audio alerts when approaching objects from the rear, helping to minimize low-speed bumps in parking scenarios.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover27.9%

More about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is priced between $39,990 and$50,000 with odometer readings between 4720 and26060 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon is priced between $43,440 and$49,999 with odometer readings between 13996 and41295 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport is priced between $30,499 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 5784 and25507 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S is priced between $33,654 and$40,990 with odometer readings between 5517 and31444 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport is priced between $28,995 and$52,000 with odometer readings between 2452 and59200 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is priced between $36,500 and$39,652 with odometer readings between 10412 and44377 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport S is priced between $31,500 and$31,500 with odometer readings between 1523 and1523 miles.

Which used 2018 Jeep Wranglers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jeep Wrangler for sale near. There are currently 46 used and CPO 2018 Wranglers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,995 and mileage as low as 1523 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Can't find a used 2018 Jeep Wranglers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Wrangler for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,448.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,578.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Wrangler for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,741.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,705.

