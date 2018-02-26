2018 Jeep Wrangler Review
Pros & Cons
- Unrelentingly capable off-road
- Maintains the rugged Jeep character
- Increased capability compared to old models
- Extensive customization options from the factory and aftermarket
- Steering is slow and feels loose, especially on the Rubicon trim
- Poor ride comfort and handling abilities
- Less cargo space than some conventional crossovers
- Mild towing capability for an otherwise highly capable rig
Which Wrangler does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Redesigned for 2018, the Jeep Wrangler is more than just a dominating force off-road. Updated with refreshed styling, new engines, and a roomier and higher-quality interior, this year's Wrangler is a more practical SUV that can still go anywhere.
Jeep shoppers should note that two Wrangler models are on sale for 2018. Jeep is selling this new generation Wrangler alongside the old Wrangler. The new one might be referred to as the JL, while the old Wrangler is the JK. (These acronyms relate to Jeep's model designations for its Wranglers.) If you're shopping for 2018 Wranglers, you'll want to make sure you're aware of the difference.
The new Wrangler is now longer, wider and taller. It has the previous 3.6-liter V6 under the hood, but it can now be mated to an optional eight-speed automatic transmission that vastly improves the Wrangler's drivability. A six-speed manual is still standard. A new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine also debuts this year, and it adds even more appeal to the mix.
A big jump in comfort, the addition of several modern safety features, and more interior space make the 2018 Jeep Wrangler a serious competitor in the midsize SUV class. Of course, it still has unrivaled off-road prowess and aftermarket parts support, too. Overall, we're impressed with the new Wrangler. You can also read a more in-depth look about it in our Wrangler First Drive.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Wrangler as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for 2018.
2018 Jeep Wrangler models
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is available in a pair of body styles: the two-door and four-door Unlimited. The two-door is available in Sport, Sport S and Rubicon trims, while the four-door is available in Sport, Sport S, Sahara and Rubicon trims. Both are available with a soft-top convertible or a hardtop. The Sport has a basic set of features, and the midlevel Sport S and Sahara add some convenience features. The Rubicon is the most capable off-road thanks to its special features, including shorter axle gearing and an electronically disconnecting roll bar.
A 3.6-liter V6 (285 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) is standard across the board. By default, it's paired to a six-speed manual transmission, though an eight-speed automatic is optional. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (270 hp, 295 lb-ft) with the mild hybrid eTorque system is available on any trim, and it's mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic. A 3.0-liter diesel engine is on the horizon for 2019.
The Sport trim level, while somewhat basic, has much more equipment than previous Wranglers. Standard equipment includes 17-inch steel wheels, a full-size spare tire, skid plates and tow hooks. It also has foglights, keyless entry, removable full metal doors with crank windows, a fold-down windshield, manual mirrors and locks, cruise control, air conditioning (optional on the two-door Sport), a height-adjustable driver's seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a one-piece folding rear seat.
Also included on the Sport are a 5-inch Uconnect touchscreen display, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an eight-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. Besides its two extra doors, the Unlimited version also has a bigger gas tank, air conditioning, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.
On top of the base Sport equipment, the Sport S adds 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, heated power mirrors, power windows and locks, an alarm, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and sun visors with vanity mirrors.
The midlevel Sahara is only available in the four-door configuration and adds to the Sport S with 18-inch alloy wheels, painted exterior body panels and trim, automatic headlights, automatic climate control and a 115-volt outlet. It also comes with a bigger driver information display, an additional USB port, and an upgraded version of Uconnect with a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and satellite radio.
The most off-road capable of the Wranglers is the Rubicon. It gets the basic Sport equipment plus 17-inch alloy wheels, special off-road tires, a heavy-duty Dana M210 front axle and a M220 rear axle, shorter 4.10 axle gearing (the Sport and Sahara come with a 3.45 ratio), 4.0-to-1 low-range gearing, electronic front and rear locking differentials, an electronically disconnecting front roll bar, rock rails and an additional USB port.
Much of the upper-level equipment is available in groups or as stand-alone options for lower trim levels. Other options include remote start, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights and taillights), heated seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, an 8.4-inch Uconnect system with navigation, blind-spot monitoring, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. All trims are also available with a higher-quality soft top as well as a black or a body-colored hardtop.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Wrangler models:
- Rearview Camera
- Displays on the center console what is behind you. Rearview cameras aren't new, but they are in the Wrangler — a welcome addition.
- Blind-Spot Monitor w/Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns the driver of other cars in the blind spot and approaching cars from out of the driver's view while in reverse.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Gives audio alerts when approaching objects from the rear, helping to minimize low-speed bumps in parking scenarios.
