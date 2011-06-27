Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $42,754Great Deal | $12,375 below market
Certified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon5,270 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.comNice Ride! This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4 has a dependable 2.0L I4 engine. Top options include the COLD WEATHER GROUP, JEEP TRAIL RATED KIT, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP, PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, Tow Package, Leather & Heated Seats, Remote Start, an 8.4" Media Center, Navigation, Backup Camera, Alpine Sound System, Blind Spot Monitoring, & more!*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600.Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 18KX25-464.This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Has Everything You WantQUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28R -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) , SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, Rear Child Safety Locks, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, ParkView Back-Up Camera, OCEAN BLUE METALLIC CLEARCOAT, MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, JEEP TRAIL RATED KIT, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO ETORQUE -inc: 48V Belt Starter Generator, Delete Alternator, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Supplemental Heater, ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: Alpine Premium Audio System, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror, GPS Navigation, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top w/Dual Top Group, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Deep Tinted Glass, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, BODY COLOR FENDER FLARES, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: #1 Seat Foam Cushion, Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Premium Door Trim Panel, 21.5 GALLON FUEL TANK, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Polished w/Black Pockets.Driving Away with This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Doesn't Mean Compromising On QualityAccording to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.Why Choose Woody's?One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!Disclaimer:**After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFN0JW176928
Stock: 18KX25
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $30,500Great Deal | $7,590 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S5,726 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zappone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Clifton Park / New York
JEEP CERTIFIED! * ONE OWNER/CLEAN CARFAX * REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY * COLD WEATHER GROUP * HEATED BUCKET SEATING AND STEERING WHEEL * THREE PIECE HARD TOP * HARD TOP HEADLINER * 17 INCH TECH SILVER ALUMINUM WHEELS * UCONNECT 3/VOICE COMMAND/BLUETOOTH * ZAPPONE CUSTOMER COURTESY VEHICLE * REAR VISION CAMERA * KEYLESS GO** INDUSTRY LEADING JEEP CERTIFICATION OFFERS YOU A STRESS-FREE BUYING & OWNERSHIP EXPERIENCE **FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 125 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100Zappone CJDR Stocks 400-500 New and Pre-Owned Vehicles that are " Fully Serviced " & Ready for Immediate Delivery!! Our Pledge: You will have a Pleasant Shopping Experience that is Fun, Informative, and Never High Pressure! Zappone Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram serves both New York and Vermont. A short drive from Rutland, Glens Falls, Queensbury, Manchester, Ticonderoga, Whitehall, Salem, Greenwich, Fair Haven, Castleton, Poultney, and Bennington." Please feel free to Check out our Inventory Online: www.Zapponechryslerjeepdodge.com or Call Us @ (518) 642-3030 to Confirm Availability and/or Schedule your No Obligation Test Drive Today!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN0JW201698
Stock: 9C0868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-27-2019
- New Listing$36,170Great Deal
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara7,845 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brown Subaru - Amarillo / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN6JW243579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,995Great Deal | $6,564 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon4,336 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**BACK UP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**NEW OPTIONAL OFF-ROAD WHEELS/TIRES AND ROUGH COUNTRY 2.5 LIFT**SIRIUS XM SATELLITE**KEYLESS GO**ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND**KEYLESS ENTRY**CRUISE CONTROL**ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTED**TRADES WELCOME**FIANANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE**ocean blue metallic clearcoat 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 240 Amp Alternator, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Alpine Premium Audio System, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auxiliary Switches, Class II Receiver Hitch, Cold Weather Group, Electronic Infotainment System Group, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Quick Order Package 28R, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Trailer Tow & HD Electrical Group. Odometer is 9939 miles below market average! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFN3JW331648
Stock: MZP1173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $40,995Great Deal | $4,172 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara13,109 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - National City / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FRESH OIL CHANGE, COMPLETELY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED. Odometer is 11422 miles below market average!PERRY'S GOT IT ALL!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEG7JW310983
Stock: D20200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $42,353Great Deal | $6,832 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon13,775 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**BACK UP CAMERA**ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND**TOWING PACKAGE**SIRIUS XM SATELLITE**CRUISE CONTROL**POWER DOOE LOCKS**POWER WINDOWS**ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTED**TRADES WELCOME**FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE** Gray Clearcoat 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFG1JW316115
Stock: MZP1198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,991Great Deal | $8,124 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S6,089 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Naples Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Naples / Florida
***7 YEAR or 100,000 MILE FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY***Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. *** CERTIFIED... 7 YEAR 100,000 MILE WARRANTY***, Clean Car Fax, One Owner, Local Trade, Low Miles, Non Smoker, Fully Serviced, Below Market Pricing, Backup Camera. 3.6L V6 24V VVTOdometer is 1745 miles below market average!Call Naples Dodge today at (239) 594-2100 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive.We are located at 6381 Airport Pulling RD, Naples FL 34109.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S with Hardtop, Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDG8JW304000
Stock: S515703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- $43,999Great Deal | $5,918 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon21,429 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850Re) Electronic Infotainment System Group Alpine Premium Audio System Engine: 2.0L I4 Dohc Di Turbo Etorque Cold Weather Group Safety Group Trailer Tow & Hd Electrical Group Remote Start System Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 21.5 Gallon Fuel Tank Black; Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Ocean Blue Metallic Clearcoat Quick Order Package 28R Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav W/8.4" Display Tires: Lt285/70R17C Bsw Off-Road Wheels: 17" X 7.5" Polished W/Black Pockets This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with 21,429mi. This Jeep includes: ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO ETORQUE 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged 21.5 GALLON FUEL TANK (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) 8-Speed A/T Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD (STD) Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain COLD WEATHER GROUP Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) REMOTE START SYSTEM Remote Engine Start BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP Targa Roof Rear Defrost Convertible Hardtop BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS Cloth Seats Bucket Seats WHEELS: 17 Aluminum Wheels QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28R SAFETY GROUP Rear Parking Aid Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection OCEAN BLUE METALLIC CLEARCOAT ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP HD Radio Navigation System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Telematics TRAILER TOW Tow Hitch ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon is well maintained and has just 21,429mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFNXJW249674
Stock: JW249674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $41,366Great Deal
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon11,956 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Clear Lake - League City / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 4191 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXCN8JW331911
Stock: LB011362A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $40,500Great Deal | $5,437 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara9,961 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frank Leta Honda - O Fallon / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed Automatic Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 4WD ABS brakes, Cold Weather Group, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 28G, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Experience Car Buying Made Simple, at Frank Leta. Enjoy upfront pricing and interact with non-commission product specialists for a pressure free deal. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com! Free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN5JW332950
Stock: 200758A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $29,980Great Deal | $3,572 below market
Certified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport23,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno - Reno / Nevada
Jeep Certified, LOW MILES - 23,101! JUST REPRICED FROM $34,724, $6,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE Bridgestone Brand Tires, Tires: 245/75R17 All-Terrain, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "Now made of aluminum, the doors are much easier to lift off AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $34,724. This All-New Wrangler Unlimited is priced $6,300 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited warranty, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, Rental Car Allowance, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Carfax Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Lifetime Certified Warranty Upgrades Available, Introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM® Satellite Radio WHO WE ARE: At Lithia Chrysler Jeep of Reno our first and foremost goal is to make your car-buying and ownership experience better than any other you've had near Carson City, Auburn CA, Sparks and beyond. If you're ready to answer the call of fun, style and peace of mind; be sure to contact us today. And prepare to have your expectations exceeded. Price does not include $449 Dealer Doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDG1JW151525
Stock: JW151525C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- New Listing$40,977Great Deal | $7,061 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara20,627 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
We are excited to offer this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Take home this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXEN7JW215533
Stock: JW215533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $48,500Great Deal | $6,620 below market
Certified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon32,761 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hoblit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodland / California
4x4, Blind-Spot Monitor, Front and Rear Axle Lockers, Navigation, Jeep Factory Certified, 5-Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Roof Rack, Hard Top, Leather, Towing Pkg, Running Boards, Off Road Tires, Satellite Radio, Uconnect, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player, USB/AUX Ports, Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Cruise Control. Jeep Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 3Mo/3,000Mile Maximum Care Limited Warranty, but also up to a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 125-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Call Hoblit today!!Hoblit Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM SRT is one of the last remaining Family Owned and Operated dealerships left in the Sacramento area. We are a proud, fourth generation dealership, serving Northern California since 1949. Still located in Historic Downtown Woodland, our way of doing business is represented by our small town ways, where business can still be done with a hand shake. Hoblit Dodge Services Sacramento, San Francisco, The Bay Area, Reno, Tahoe, Yuba City, and all of California. Hoblit Dodge is the #1 Ram Truck Dealership in California. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon SUV is available, for a limited time, with special financing rates! Call us today at (888) 255-1741!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFN5JW249226
Stock: 16773
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $29,724Great Deal | $3,091 below market
Certified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport24,089 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crosstown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Littleton / New Hampshire
2018 Jeep Wrangler SportCARFAX One-Owner. AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., NEWER BRAKES, NEWER TIRES, SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, Delay-off headlights, Front fog lights, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power steering, Quick Order Package 28B, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Certified. Clean CARFAX. Jeep Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 125 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateThe team at Crosstown Motors in Littleton, New Hampshire proudly offers this Wrangler Sport for sale.Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. And don't forget to ask about complimentary delivery to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4GJXAN9JW262919
Stock: J20023A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $46,995Great Deal | $5,195 below market
Certified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon9,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Hendrick Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Charleston / South Carolina
JUST REPRICED FROM $47,899, PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below NADA Retail! Jeep Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 9,530! Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Trailer Hitch, Smart Device IntegrationKEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Rollover Protection System.OPTION PACKAGESBODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP SiriusXM Traffic Plus, Alpine Premium Audio System, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, LED LIGHTING GROUP Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, SAFETY GROUP ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP Class II Receiver Hitch, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, Auxiliary Switches, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD). Non-Smoker vehicle, Fully ServicedA GREAT VALUEWas $47,899.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning , 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited warranty, Rental Car Allowance, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Carfax Vehicle History Report , 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, Lifetime Certified Warranty Upgrades AvailableThe closing fee charged by Rick Hendrick Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM, 1468 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407 will not exceed $549.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFG5JW241029
Stock: L00718A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $45,534Great Deal | $5,934 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon23,335 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Puyallup Mazda - Puyallup / Washington
Only 23,335 Miles! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, Auxiliary Switches.*This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) , TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD (STD), STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper, Steel Rear Bumper, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD), ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Plus, Alpine Premium Audio System, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, SiriusXM Travel Link, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats.*Stop By Today *Come see this vehicle as well as the rest of our HUGE inventory of other trucks and 4WD's at Puyallup Truck Country, or online at www.PUYALLUPTRUCKCOUNTRY.com today! You can also give one of our experienced sales representatives a call if you have any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFG7JW316121
Stock: J20248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- $43,984Great Deal | $8,566 below market
Certified 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon23,848 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 BLACK W/POLISHED LIP, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD), BODY COLOR FENDER FLARES, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: #1 Seat Foam Cushion Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel, 21.5 GALLON FUEL TANK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE), MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service SiriusXM Travel Link Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call 8.4 Touchscreen Display, TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD (STD), LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps, SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats, REMOTE START SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer, MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Conventional Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Tow Hooks, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rollover Protection Bars, Convertible Soft Top, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXFGXJW194399
Stock: 5194399
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $32,999Great Deal | $5,147 below market
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport20,467 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Chevrolet - Sturgis / South Dakota
This vehicle can be seen at Liberty Hyundai Mazda, 404 Cambell St in Rapid City, SD. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call one of our certified sales consultants at 605-716-2000 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4HJXDN8JW303945
Stock: VPM935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020