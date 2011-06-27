Close

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.comNice Ride! This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4 has a dependable 2.0L I4 engine. Top options include the COLD WEATHER GROUP, JEEP TRAIL RATED KIT, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP, PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, Tow Package, Leather & Heated Seats, Remote Start, an 8.4" Media Center, Navigation, Backup Camera, Alpine Sound System, Blind Spot Monitoring, & more!*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600.Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 18KX25-464.This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Has Everything You WantQUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28R -inc: Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE) , SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, Rear Child Safety Locks, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, ParkView Back-Up Camera, OCEAN BLUE METALLIC CLEARCOAT, MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER, LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents, Front LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, JEEP TRAIL RATED KIT, ENGINE: 2.0L I4 DOHC DI TURBO ETORQUE -inc: 48V Belt Starter Generator, Delete Alternator, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Supplemental Heater, ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: Alpine Premium Audio System, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror, GPS Navigation, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top w/Dual Top Group, Black 3-Piece Hard Top, Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Deep Tinted Glass, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, BODY COLOR FENDER FLARES, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: #1 Seat Foam Cushion, Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Premium Door Trim Panel, 21.5 GALLON FUEL TANK, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Polished w/Black Pockets.Driving Away with This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Doesn't Mean Compromising On QualityAccording to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.Why Choose Woody's?One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!Disclaimer:**After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 1C4HJXFN0JW176928

Stock: 18KX25

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-03-2020