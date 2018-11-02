2019 Jeep Wrangler
- Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning are now available
- Part of the fourth Wrangler generation introduced for 2018
- Unrelentingly capable off-road
- Rugged Jeep character
- Extensive customization options from the factory and aftermarket
- Steering is slow and feels loose, especially on the Rubicon trim
- Poor ride comfort and handling abilities
- Lots of wind and tire noise at highway speeds
- Less cargo space than some conventional crossovers
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
As much as the Jeep Wrangler has historically appealed to drivers who love to wander off the beaten path — or to those who want to look the part — it's also been just as unappealing to drivers wanting refinement and a smooth and quiet ride. But that juxtaposition has softened with the newest-generation Wrangler (the JL) that debuted last year. The redesigned model boasts improved cabin materials, modern tech features and a (relatively) more comfortable ride. Newly available advanced safety features set the bar even higher for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler.
Though Jeep has improved the Wrangler's on-road manners for this generation, the rough-and-tumble truck is still decidedly old-school. The axles remain solid for better off-road performance, and the base Sport model doesn't offer newfangled fripperies such as air conditioning, alloy wheels or power accessories. Every model also features a fold-down windshield, removable doors and a soft top for a truly outdoor feel. There's also the Rubicon with its big knobby tires and specialized traction-enhancing hardware.
If you prefer a Wrangler that isn't a bare-bones truck or a hardcore rock-crawler, the middle trims offer a little more polish. Leather upholstery, a large touchscreen, navigation and an upgraded audio system are all on the options list. You can even specify advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning and rear parking sensors.
As long as you don't prioritize a supremely quiet cabin or cushy ride, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler offers something for everyone. The Wrangler deserves a spot on your shopping list, whether you want a supremely capable off-road bruiser or a rugged-looking boulevard cruiser.
What's it like to live with?
The Edmunds editorial team purchased and lived with a Jeep Wrangler JL for two years as a part of our long-term fleet. We put 50,000 miles on the red four-door Jeep, trading out a hardtop for a soft top, tackling every off-road obstacle we could find, and commuting in the Wrangler Rubicon on a daily basis. To learn more about the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, read our long-term coverage to see what Jeep ownership is actually like. Note: We tested a 2018 Wrangler, but our coverage applies to the 2019 model as well.
2019 Jeep Wrangler models
The 2019 Jeep Wrangler is a truck-based midsize SUV available in a pair of body styles: the two-door and four-door Unlimited. The two-door is available in Sport, Sport S and Rubicon trims, while the four-door is available in Sport, Sport S, Sahara, Moab and Rubicon trims. Both body styles are available with a soft-top convertible or a hardtop. The Sport has a basic set of features, and the midlevel Sport S and Sahara add some convenience features. The Moab combines additional luxury features and some of the Sahara's off-road-friendly options, along with special badging and styling elements. The Rubicon is the most capable off-road thanks to its special features, including shorter axle gearing and an electronically disconnecting roll bar.
A 3.6-liter V6 (285 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) is standard across the board. By default, it's paired to a six-speed manual transmission, though an eight-speed automatic is optional. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (270 hp, 295 lb-ft) with the mild hybrid eTorque system is available on any trim, and it's mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic. A 3.0-liter diesel engine is expected later in the model year.
The Sport trim level, while somewhat basic, has much more equipment than previous Wranglers. Standard equipment includes 17-inch steel wheels, a full-size spare tire, skid plates and tow hooks. It also has foglights, removable full metal doors with crank windows, a fold-down windshield, manual mirrors and locks, cruise control, air conditioning (optional on the two-door Sport), a height-adjustable driver's seat with two-way lumbar adjustment, a driver information display, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a one-piece folding rear seat.
Also included on the Sport are a 5-inch Uconnect touchscreen display, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, an eight-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. Besides its two extra doors, the Unlimited version also has a bigger gas tank, air conditioning and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.
On top of the base Sport equipment, the Sport S adds alloy wheels, air conditioning, automatic headlights, remote locking and unlocking, heated power mirrors, power windows and locks, an alarm, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and sun visors with vanity mirrors.
The midlevel Sahara is only available in the four-door configuration and adds to the Sport S with 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded brakes, painted exterior body panels and trim, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, and a 115-volt outlet. It also comes with a bigger driver information display, an additional USB port, and an upgraded version of Uconnect with a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and satellite radio. Also available is full-time four-wheel drive with a lockable center differential.
The Moab builds on top of the Sahara, adding unique black wheels, mud-terrain tires, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights and taillights), rock rails, a steel front bumper, black-painted exterior trim, the full-time four-wheel-drive system, a limited-slip differential, a body-colored hardtop, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, premium leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, an 8.4-inch Uconnect system with navigation, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system, and special badging.
The most off-road capable of the Wranglers is the Rubicon. It gets the basic Sport equipment plus 17-inch alloy wheels, special off-road tires, a steel front bumper, a heavy-duty Dana M210 front axle and a M220 rear axle, shorter 4.10 axle gearing (other trims come with a 3.45 ratio), 4.0-to-1 low-range gearing (other trims come with a 2.72 ratio), electronic front and rear lockable differentials, an electronically disconnecting front roll bar, rock rails, upgraded cloth upholstery, and an additional USB port.
Much of the upper-level equipment is available in groups or as stand-alone options for lower trim levels. Other options include remote start, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system. All trims are also available with a higher-quality soft top as well as a black or a body-colored hardtop. If you're looking for additional safety features, the new Advanced Safety Group package is available on all but the Sport model. It adds adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full tests of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD) and Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since these tests were conducted in 2018 the current Wrangler has received some revisions, including additional driver aids for 2019. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Wrangler, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.0
Steering6.0
Handling6.0
Drivability9.0
Off-road10.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control9.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use9.0
Getting in/getting out6.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
My soft top tore after 6 months. It developed a small tear right above a support bar for the top. When you look online this is a common problem, and yet Jeep denies its a defect and is trying to blame this damage from the consumer. The brand new jeep had less than 2,000 summer miami miles on it. Their customer service is absolutely atrocious
This review is for my brand new Jeep Wrangler JL 2-door hard top in ocean blue metallic color. This vehicle was built in April 2019. It is stock, with no mods or consumer-added equipment. I’m writing this review with 250 miles on the odometer. I’ve been driving Wranglers since 2002, and this is my third one after owning a Wrangler Sport X and a Wrangler Sahara, both 2-door configurations. The JL model was introduced in 2018 and replaces the JK model which has been discontinued. Taken as a whole, the JL is a more refined vehicle with a better ride and numerous improvements described on this and other websites. If it were not for one glaring fault, I would wholeheartedly recommend the 2019 Wrangler JL to anyone interested in owning one of these vehicles which are uniquely qualified for off-road use. They are over-priced, but you will not find many competitors that have the appearance of the Wrangler and its off-road capabilities. Unfortunately, however, the current manufacturer of Jeep vehicles, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has somehow managed to devise a steering system in the JL Wrangler which takes lots of the joy out of owning and driving it. From the first drive out of the dealer’s parking lot, I noticed that the steering of the new Wrangler had a vague and wandering feel totally different than my previous Jeeps or any other vehicle I have owned. On the interstate, the steering is downright frightening and requires two-handed control to keep it from wandering into adjacent lanes. I cannot relax and rely on my driving instincts while driving this vehicle; to do so will result in loss of control. I immediately began to investigate as to whether this was unique to my particular vehicle, or to a larger group. The salesman and service manager where I bought it professed ignorance about any such problem. However, a brief search on the internet revealed a plethora of complaints about the steering in the 2018 and 2019 Wrangler JL’s. The NHTSA has received over 500 complaints specifically addressing this issue with the JL’s. Internet forums specializing in Jeep Wranglers are awash with complaints and lengthy discussions about the terrible steering characteristics in the new Wrangler. And yet, there are some owners who have not experienced the flaw or have adapted to it, according to what I read on line. Even media-based reviewers have given this phenomenon scant notice. Of course, the manufacturer, as far as I can see, is somewhat mute about this issue and probably will not make it right until someone is killed or reviews such as this have a slowing effect on sales. My advice to anyone considering purchasing a new Wranger JL in any of its configurations would be to carefully test drive the exact one you may buy, both on a narrow two-lane road and on a highway where you can attain speeds over 55 mph. If your prospective new vehicle steers normally for you, go for it. However, if it feels strange, seems to want to wander, or feels like you’re driving in a wind storm, you may want to reconsider, because it will probably be a long time before FCA acknowledges the problem and fixes it. Update: After putting over 2000 miles on the JL which I reviewed several months ago (see above) I am updating my review. This may only apply to my vehicle and is not intended to negate the thousands of other JL owners' steering complaints. My new 2019 Wrangler JL Sport, when brand new, had terrible steering as I described above; however that situation has greatly improved without any intervention on my part. Now the Jeep's steering is almost what I would call normal, not quite as good as my 2016 Trailhawk, but so much improved that I now drive the vehicle without finding it necessary to concentrate on keeping the vehicle on track. The jeep is now actually fun to drive, as any Wrangler owner would hope to be the case. I must emphasize that this is not a case of my getting used to bad steering or developing new driving instincts to accommodate the original condition of the steering. Rather, it is a mechanical change brought about by use of the steering system. A couple things worth noting were that the steering on my Jeep was never loose with play, as noted by others. It always was responsive and would stay on track when I released the steering wheel. The problem was that it would not return to center track when the wheel was nudged and then released, as if there was no caster in the alignment. This required constant counter-correction for each correction made on the highway. It is likely that the joints in the steering system, being new and tight, were not allowing the inadequate caster and toe-in specs to overcome this tightness, thus requiring the constant driving adjustments. Now, with some limbering up, it almost steers normally. I hope others have experienced the same improvement.
'Check engine' light coming on. After investigating, discovered is caused by overheating of #2 cylinder valve seats causing cylinder head failure caused by design flaw in production. Chrysler issued a service bulletin for covering the fix which entails an almost complete tear down of the engine to replace the cylinder head which requires the vehicle to be in the shop for three days or more. No doubt the jeep will never run the same after a cylinder head replacement. Beware.
I purchased my 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon about one week ago. As I write this review, my Rubicon has about 300 miles on it. I'd love to give the Jeep a 5-star review, because it's a fantastic machine. But the vehicle has a problem with the steering that keeps me from recommending the JL - a problem that, in my opinion, is a significant safety issue. I had a long drive home from the dealership where I purchased my new Rubicon, but it didn't take long to realize how hard it was to keep the vehicle in my lane. When driving at highway speed, particularly, it constantly wanders from one side of the lane to the other, to the point where I have to keep both hands on the wheel and make constant adjustments to stay in my lane. It's as if there's excessive play in the wheel. At first I thought maybe it's just a "Jeep thing." But this is my second Rubicon - my first being a 2013 2-Door JK - and it never behaved this way. In researching Jeep Wrangler JLs prior to my purchase, I somehow missed all the complaints and reports of steering issues with the new JLs. Had I seen this, I would at least have been a more informed buyer. It wasn't until I began looking into whether there is some sort of adjustment or fix for the problem that I became aware that many other JL owners have encountered this steering problem. To date, the NHTSA has logged 138 complaints for the 2019 Wrangler JL. 121 of these complaints are related to steering issues. That's 88%! For 2018 models, there are 654 steering complaints. That's 76% of the total 858 complaints. I bought this Jeep, in part, so that my wife and I would have a better vehicle for taking trips - to see parts of our great Nation that we haven't seen, and to get to places that you need a Jeep to get to. As it stands, I'm not sure if we'll use the Jeep for this purpose. Driving the JL on the highway - having to constantly keep both hands on the wheel and make frequent adjustments - is tiring. I do hope Jeep comes up with a fix for this so that we - and others - can fully enjoy what the new Jeep JLs have to offer.
|Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$34,745
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$41,545
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$38,395
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$31,545
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Wrangler safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Displays on the center console what is behind you. Rearview cameras aren't new, but they are a welcome addition in the Wrangler.
- Blind-Spot Monitor w/Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns the driver of other cars in the blind spot and approaching cars from out of the driver's view while in reverse.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Gives audio alerts when approaching objects from the rear, helping to minimize low-speed bumps in parking scenarios.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|27.9%
Jeep Wrangler vs. the competition
Jeep Wrangler vs. Toyota 4Runner
Although this generation has soldiered on for a full decade now, the Toyota 4Runner is still one of the best Wrangler alternatives. Like the Jeep, the Toyota is a body-on-frame SUV with exceptional off-road performance; this is especially evident on trims equipped with the trick KDSS suspension. If features or interior design are an important consideration, you'll probably want the Wrangler, strange as that seems.
Jeep Wrangler vs. Jeep Cherokee
The Jeep Cherokee is much more comfortable on-road than the Wrangler. It's also decent in the dirt. While most Cherokee trims are geared toward comfort, the Trailhawk adds a more advanced all-wheel-drive system, lockable rear diff, and all-terrain tires for impressive off-road cred. It's not as performance-focused as the Wrangler, but the Cherokee strikes a nice balance between grocery-getter and rock-crawler. To learn more about the Cherokee of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited.
Jeep Wrangler vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee
Like the Cherokee, the larger Jeep Grand Cherokee doesn't have the Wrangler's off-road chops, though its Trailhawk trim is similarly proficient. The Grand Cherokee is far more luxurious than either the Cherokee or the Wrangler, though the added creature comforts carry a higher cost. To learn more about the Grand Cherokee of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8.
Is the Jeep Wrangler a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Jeep Wrangler?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler:
- Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning are now available
- Part of the fourth Wrangler generation introduced for 2018
Is the Jeep Wrangler reliable?
Is the 2019 Jeep Wrangler a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Jeep Wrangler?
The least-expensive 2019 Jeep Wrangler is the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,045.
Other versions include:
- Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $34,745
- Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $41,545
- Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $38,395
- Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $31,545
- Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $31,245
- Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $28,045
- Unlimited Moab 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $51,300
- Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $38,045
- Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $41,690
- Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $36,440
What are the different models of Jeep Wrangler?
Previous iterations of the Jeep Wrangler have required quite a bit of compromise. They've valued off-road capability over comfort and sacrificed quite a bit of city drivability in the process. That's definitely not the case with the recently redesigned 2019 Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler still comes in two- and four-door configurations, available in a convertible or a hardtop setup. It is still one of the most off-road-capable SUVs for sale today, and it still has a lot of charm. And what's more, it has made massive leaps forward in tech capability, interior quality and overall refinement. More than just a personality with a friendly face, the Jeep Wrangler is now a legitimately user-friendly rig with a style that's all its own.
The Wrangler retains the same 3.6-liter V6 engine that's been available for nearly a decade, but this time it gets the available option of an eight-speed automatic rather than the dated five-speed automatic. If you want to keep it truly old-school, you could stick with the standard six-speed manual. Or, if you desire a modern powertrain, there's a turbocharged four-cylinder with a mild hybrid system for better fuel economy and improved power delivery.
While the Wrangler's looks have changed a bit, you still get a lot of familiar exterior styling cues such as the boxy shape, the seven-slot grille and the beefy tires. Eagle-eyed shoppers and Jeep enthusiasts will quickly notice that the newest Wrangler is larger than before, but that means more space on the inside. The increase in size doesn't mean a decrease in capability either since tire sizes, approach and departure angles, and an increase in ground clearance have been adjusted to compensate. The longer wheelbase also helps with ride comfort and handling, which were previously two outstandingly weak links in the Wrangler's chain.
Both the Wrangler (two-door) and Wrangler Unlimited (four-door) are available in several trim levels. The basic implement is the Sport, which is capable but simple. The Sport S adds necessities such as air conditioning and power windows and locks. The Sahara adds appearance and convenience features, while the new Moab includes additional luxuries and some off-road bits. The Rubicon is slightly less expensive and luxurious than the Moab but adds even more off-road upgrades to give it exceptional performance. Its distinctive styling makes the Wrangler look like an American G-Wagen. Dig into Edmunds' objective evaluations, rich data and unparalleled shopping tools to help you find the perfect 2019 Jeep Wrangler.
The 2019 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Moab 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Jeep Wrangler?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Wrangler 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Wrangler.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Wrangler featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $59,305. The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $7,403 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,403 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,902.
The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,875. The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,356 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,356 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,519.
The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,725. The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $4,894 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,894 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,831.
The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 12% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,675. The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $3,520 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,520 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,155.
The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 9.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Jeep Wrangler for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2019 Wranglers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,475 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Jeep Wrangler. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,901 on a used or CPO 2019 Wrangler available from a dealership near you.
Find a new Jeep Wrangler for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,659.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,400.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
