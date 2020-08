Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey

*** Clean Carfax - 4 Door Sahara - 6 Speed Manual - Hard Top - Runs Excellent *** We offer financing and welcome all trade ins. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns that you may have. We appreciate the chance to earn your business and look forward to hearing from you soon. Please visit our website at www.sportsandimports.us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1J4GA59167L120179

Stock: 7L120179

Certified Pre-Owned: No