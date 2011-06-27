Used 1999 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews
better than my wife
i love my jeep, it has been everywhere with me, from Colorado, Oklahoma, an Tennessee. love going offroad, put on all kinds of accessories, been very reliable. i fell into a ditch and flooded the engine, busted all kinds of things up, and its still goin strong. easy to work on and way fun to drive. not a family car in the winter but in the summers my sons love it.
Fun, but NOT as a primary car
I bought my Jeep new four years ago and have had a lot of time to think about it. It's basically a good car; it's fun taking the top off, it's been reliable, it looks good and girls like it. BUT: it's noisy, the ride is punishing, it uses gas like a Winnebego yet it's so underpowered you can plant flowers on the side of the road as you steam away from a stop light and it is, for all intents and purposes, a two- seater with very little luggage space. As an auxilliary, around-town car you can't beat it, but it's NOT made for driving every day, or for routinely driving trips longer than 25 miles or so.
The LOVE of my life
I first bought my Jeep in the spring of 2006 and have fallen in love many times over. There is nothing like owning a Wrangler - it's just a unique, incredible experience that only Wrangler owners can understand. I get giddy every time I see my topless Jeep basking in a warm, summer day - and so do my friends because they always love going for a cruise. In the winter, in 4WD, this thing is a beast and you can rip it around where ever you please. The soft top keeps you surprisingly warm and is an ease to flip up and down in the summer. I don't even bother putting my side or back windows on from May-Oct. 150k miles and the engine is as strong as when I first purchased it.
Love it - Hate to see it go.
I've had my Jeep for 10 years now and I love it. No major mechanical problems, just the normal wear of driving it over 200,000 miles. It's not for the person who is looking for a quiet, smooth ride - it's a Jeep, it's built for fun and believe me it is. I have tested it off road only a handful of time over the years and that is where a Jeep is at it's best. Saw a couple of Hummers struggling through the same trails that I had no issues with. Great in winter and fun in the summer. The only complaint I have is it is not a family car and since I'm expecting a baby in a few months, I need to get something bigger - but I will get a Jeep again!!
1999 Jeep Sahara
What a great ride. My wife and kids always look forward to family time in the jeep. I and my buddies always look forward to pushing its limits off road. I purchased the Mile Marker 8000 winch (has worked flawlessly many times) but do not need it very often. I usually have to pull out someone else out. This is by far the best 4X4 I have ever owned.
