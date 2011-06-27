Used 1999 Jeep Wrangler Consumer Reviews

better than my wife dlemmon1 , 01/02/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful i love my jeep, it has been everywhere with me, from Colorado, Oklahoma, an Tennessee. love going offroad, put on all kinds of accessories, been very reliable. i fell into a ditch and flooded the engine, busted all kinds of things up, and its still goin strong. easy to work on and way fun to drive. not a family car in the winter but in the summers my sons love it. Report Abuse

Fun, but NOT as a primary car Jeep Buddy , 12/28/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my Jeep new four years ago and have had a lot of time to think about it. It's basically a good car; it's fun taking the top off, it's been reliable, it looks good and girls like it. BUT: it's noisy, the ride is punishing, it uses gas like a Winnebego yet it's so underpowered you can plant flowers on the side of the road as you steam away from a stop light and it is, for all intents and purposes, a two- seater with very little luggage space. As an auxilliary, around-town car you can't beat it, but it's NOT made for driving every day, or for routinely driving trips longer than 25 miles or so. Report Abuse

The LOVE of my life bosjb1 , 01/24/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I first bought my Jeep in the spring of 2006 and have fallen in love many times over. There is nothing like owning a Wrangler - it's just a unique, incredible experience that only Wrangler owners can understand. I get giddy every time I see my topless Jeep basking in a warm, summer day - and so do my friends because they always love going for a cruise. In the winter, in 4WD, this thing is a beast and you can rip it around where ever you please. The soft top keeps you surprisingly warm and is an ease to flip up and down in the summer. I don't even bother putting my side or back windows on from May-Oct. 150k miles and the engine is as strong as when I first purchased it. Report Abuse

Love it - Hate to see it go. Jeepers , 02/08/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had my Jeep for 10 years now and I love it. No major mechanical problems, just the normal wear of driving it over 200,000 miles. It's not for the person who is looking for a quiet, smooth ride - it's a Jeep, it's built for fun and believe me it is. I have tested it off road only a handful of time over the years and that is where a Jeep is at it's best. Saw a couple of Hummers struggling through the same trails that I had no issues with. Great in winter and fun in the summer. The only complaint I have is it is not a family car and since I'm expecting a baby in a few months, I need to get something bigger - but I will get a Jeep again!! Report Abuse