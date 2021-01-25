What is the Wrangler?

We can't think of a more capable or iconic vehicle than the Jeep Wrangler. You want to cruise down by the beach or traverse a rugged trail? There's a Wrangler for you. Although Jeeps haven't changed that much in the grand scheme of things, their continued evolution means the current Wrangler offers more creature comforts and usability than ever before, though the rough ride and noisy interior remain. We're particularly fond of the available diesel engine for its low-speed torque and good fuel economy, but we can't deny our attraction to the fire-breathing Rubicon 392 and its 470-horsepower V8.

For 2021, the Wrangler received some pretty major updates that included the aforementioned Rubicon 392 as well as a version powered by a fuel-efficient hybrid setup. Even with the new Ford Bronco on the way, we can't see Jeep making anything more than minor changes to the Wrangler for 2022.