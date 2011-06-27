  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1991 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jeep Wrangler for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,532 - $7,507
Used Wrangler for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

New Renegade option replaces Laredo and adds fender flares, fog lights and alloy wheels. A new six-cylinder engine boosts horsepower substantially, from 112 with the old 4.2-liter unit to 180 with the new 4.0-liter motor. Four-cylinder models also get a slight bump in power. New seats with reclining backrests are new to all models except S. A sound bar is also available on all models except S.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Jeep Wrangler.

5(37%)
4(50%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

mud monster
scott20,04/18/2003
My jeep was the best suv i think i will ever own. I used it for off-roading and i drove it throw a mud up to the middle of the windshield and it powered right throw. It was crazy off-raod. I had Mud Kings 235/75/15 that is only 2 sizes bigger then stock. There was no lift in it. I had to replace the tranny once but i was rough on the jeep when i was off-road. Other then that it just needed basic maintance. I am sad to say that i totaled my jeep.
My adult Lego!
Famousff,12/13/2009
This is my second Yj wrangler, they are very fun to drive. Not bad on the freeway with a hard top and full doors. Very easy to take on and off. There are so much you can do to this ride to make it your own. Nothing can beat driving a wrangler with the doors off and top down on a nice sunny day!
Great all around Jeep
zsundsten,01/13/2004
Looking for a dependable, strong, go- anywhere fun Jeep? This is it. I opted for the 4 cylinder because it has plenty of power with better fuel economy. Wranglers are for adventurous people who want to have fun - not for people who want a comfortable cadillac. Since the Jeep is not the most comfortable - but does what it is supposed to excellent.
Great if you realize what you're buying
bigticket42,11/15/2007
I had alway wanted a Jeep and I finally bought one. First of all I love mine, but you need to realize what you are buying. These are loud and ride very stiff from the factory. I have the 4 Cylinder and like it because I get 18 - 20 around town. The downfall with the 4 is that it is not fast. I think 75 mph is pushing it on a flat surface so it is not great for going out of town in (although my daughters will drive these when they get their first car) I recommend the soft top, although loud one person can take it down and back on in under 5 minutes. The hardtop is a pain to get off and on and is a multiple person job. If you have both the hardtop is ideal for winter. Mine has been reliable.
See all 8 reviews of the 1991 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Jeep Wrangler

Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD, Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD, S 2dr SUV 4WD, Islander 2dr SUV 4WD, and Renegade 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Jeep Wranglers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Jeep Wrangler for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler.

Can't find a used 1991 Jeep Wranglers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Wrangler for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,473.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,819.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Wrangler for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,389.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,860.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Jeep Wrangler?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Wrangler lease specials

Related Used 1991 Jeep Wrangler info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles