1991 Jeep Wrangler Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,532 - $7,507
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
New Renegade option replaces Laredo and adds fender flares, fog lights and alloy wheels. A new six-cylinder engine boosts horsepower substantially, from 112 with the old 4.2-liter unit to 180 with the new 4.0-liter motor. Four-cylinder models also get a slight bump in power. New seats with reclining backrests are new to all models except S. A sound bar is also available on all models except S.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Jeep Wrangler.
Most helpful consumer reviews
scott20,04/18/2003
My jeep was the best suv i think i will ever own. I used it for off-roading and i drove it throw a mud up to the middle of the windshield and it powered right throw. It was crazy off-raod. I had Mud Kings 235/75/15 that is only 2 sizes bigger then stock. There was no lift in it. I had to replace the tranny once but i was rough on the jeep when i was off-road. Other then that it just needed basic maintance. I am sad to say that i totaled my jeep.
Famousff,12/13/2009
This is my second Yj wrangler, they are very fun to drive. Not bad on the freeway with a hard top and full doors. Very easy to take on and off. There are so much you can do to this ride to make it your own. Nothing can beat driving a wrangler with the doors off and top down on a nice sunny day!
zsundsten,01/13/2004
Looking for a dependable, strong, go- anywhere fun Jeep? This is it. I opted for the 4 cylinder because it has plenty of power with better fuel economy. Wranglers are for adventurous people who want to have fun - not for people who want a comfortable cadillac. Since the Jeep is not the most comfortable - but does what it is supposed to excellent.
bigticket42,11/15/2007
I had alway wanted a Jeep and I finally bought one. First of all I love mine, but you need to realize what you are buying. These are loud and ride very stiff from the factory. I have the 4 Cylinder and like it because I get 18 - 20 around town. The downfall with the 4 is that it is not fast. I think 75 mph is pushing it on a flat surface so it is not great for going out of town in (although my daughters will drive these when they get their first car) I recommend the soft top, although loud one person can take it down and back on in under 5 minutes. The hardtop is a pain to get off and on and is a multiple person job. If you have both the hardtop is ideal for winter. Mine has been reliable.
MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 5250 rpm
