1993 Jeep Wrangler Review
1993 Highlights
ABS that works in both two- and four-wheel drive is newly optional with six-cylinder engines. Islander model disappears. Other changes include a stainless-steel exhaust system, tamper-resistant odometer and tinted plastic windows for the convertible. Sport package includes new graphics and five-spoke steel wheels.
PWA,05/12/2002
We found the 1993, via internet searching, for sale from a local dealer that I've worked with before. The biggest selling point for us was the low 33,450 miles. This is our 1st jeep and has been a dream to work on and drive. It's flexability and ease to work on a benifit. The 4.0L Fuel Injection has shown to provide plenty of power. The 30" tires seem to be a good mix for on and off road(sand) driving. Currently setting it up for towing behind RV W/TowBar and Wiring kit.
balcuthra,07/07/2010
Ive had this ride since 93. My only complaint was that Chrysler failed to implement a recall on the fuel gauge system failure. And replacing it would have cost me $700.00 at the dealer, which I promptly refused to do. I drive without a working fuel gauge till this day. Needless to say, I had that car shipped to Hawaii for three years, and Italy for four, now its in Florida waiting to be shipped to Puerto Rico. I will own it till it dies. It went through three transmissions, fuel pump, water pump, two belts, five brake changes, four u-bolts, four shocks, tires, and that about it, aside from oil and tune ups. I have off road several times
jeep4fun,02/23/2006
This is my and my wife's 3rd Jeep. We love to go 4 wheeling and Sunday rides. Mileage is OK (6 cylinder get 19 mpg, better than a 4 cylinder) This Jeep is dependable; we drive it to work 95% of time m-- we work at same location. People alway trying to buy it, even neighbors. Have pulled 4000 trailer in west NC mountains and to the beach. 140,000 miles, same clutch, same rear brakes shoes, have only replaced starter, radiator, coil, camshaft sensor and front brake pads. Not much for 140,000 miles and how hard we use it. We pull a utility trailer often too. We live in a cove with a steep 20 percent grade and we are almost alway the first ones out in deep snow. Mostly standard from the factory.
Becky,11/21/2009
I am a 29 year old female and I Purchased my YJ about 6 mos ago with 125,000 mi. when I got it, it needed new axle seals,rear brakes, new fluid, and new u-joints. since Ive done a lot more. Its my favorite Toy ever. Its so easy to work on from changing fluids to changing the timing chain. Everything Ive done to my Jeep I did myself. The only thing I dislike is the internal slave cylinder. I will eventually change to an external(with a new bellhousing). My Jeep is my pride and joy and I love when I get looks from everyone, especially when they find out that I do all the work myself. I better since I took 4 years in auto tech in High school.
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 5250 rpm
