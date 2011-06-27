  1. Home
1992 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Three-point seatbelts anchored to the roll bar are added. New colors round out the changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Jeep Wrangler.

5(47%)
4(53%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Toy Jeep
ski-nh,06/24/2002
Jeep is driven year round as second vehicle. Off road occasionally. Purchased with 75000 miles and has run perfectly since with normal maintenance.
Jeeps are dependable
lil,12/30/2005
I bought mine new and put every mile on it. Over 155,000 now and I like it just as much as I did when I bought it. Only needed one repair. Keep the oil changed and kept it clean. Been an excellent vehicle.
Absolute BLAST at low speeds
Spencer Cooke,10/21/2008
As long as you can accept what a Jeep WON'T do, you can truly enjoy what it WILL do. WON'T go over 70 mph WON'T save you money on gas WON'T impress your girlfriend's mother but it WILL go ANYWHERE at about 5 mph WILL save you money up front (it's cheap) WILL look good when dirty This is the coolest vehicle you can obtain for under $5000. Make sure that it's got a manual tranny, 33" tires or larger and a good top. 6-cyl is fast and has a more-reliable transmission but also gulps fuel - but if fuel economy was the point, you'd drive a prius. Get the soundbar, take off the doors and live a little.
Fun In The Sun...........
billy sanders,04/12/2009
My wife and I really enjoy our jeep we frequent Barnwell Mountain in Gilmer Tx. The four wheeling is awesome. On a nice sunny day we take the top off.
See all 15 reviews of the 1992 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 1992 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Jeep Wrangler

Used 1992 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 1992 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include S 2dr SUV 4WD, Islander 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV 4WD, Renegade 2dr SUV 4WD, and Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD.

