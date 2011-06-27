1992 Jeep Wrangler Review
$3,866 - $8,215
1992 Highlights
Three-point seatbelts anchored to the roll bar are added. New colors round out the changes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ski-nh,06/24/2002
Jeep is driven year round as second vehicle. Off road occasionally. Purchased with 75000 miles and has run perfectly since with normal maintenance.
lil,12/30/2005
I bought mine new and put every mile on it. Over 155,000 now and I like it just as much as I did when I bought it. Only needed one repair. Keep the oil changed and kept it clean. Been an excellent vehicle.
Spencer Cooke,10/21/2008
As long as you can accept what a Jeep WON'T do, you can truly enjoy what it WILL do. WON'T go over 70 mph WON'T save you money on gas WON'T impress your girlfriend's mother but it WILL go ANYWHERE at about 5 mph WILL save you money up front (it's cheap) WILL look good when dirty This is the coolest vehicle you can obtain for under $5000. Make sure that it's got a manual tranny, 33" tires or larger and a good top. 6-cyl is fast and has a more-reliable transmission but also gulps fuel - but if fuel economy was the point, you'd drive a prius. Get the soundbar, take off the doors and live a little.
billy sanders,04/12/2009
My wife and I really enjoy our jeep we frequent Barnwell Mountain in Gilmer Tx. The four wheeling is awesome. On a nice sunny day we take the top off.
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
123 hp @ 5250 rpm
