  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(96)
Appraise this car

2002 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cheap, fun to drive, classic styling, go-anywhere capability.
  • Soft top a handful to manipulate, difficult ingress/egress, slow steering.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jeep Wrangler for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$9,999 - $13,000
Used Wrangler for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2002 Jeep Wrangler has a stiff ride, offers about the same noise isolation as a motorcycle and has a soft top that's a nail-buster to operate. That said, the Wrangler also offers a visceral motoring experience like no other and the off-road ability of a mountain goat.

Vehicle overview

The Wrangler continues to be the quintessential off-road icon. This Jeep began as a vehicle for military use and has retained its no-nonsense utility while slowly evolving into a practical and popular means of transportation. The Wrangler has never lost its drive-me-hard-through-the-slop attitude, despite improvements for enjoyable daily commuting. And it's one of the cheapest convertibles around. Available in SE, Sport, Sahara and new X trim levels, the Wrangler fits into several budgets.

The SE is the lowest-priced Wrangler, but feels it with a distinct lack of power (a 2.5-liter inline four with only 120 horsepower is all she wrote at this level) or ABS. The Sahara is the priciest of the bunch and comes loaded with the 190-horsepower 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, front and rear tow hooks, fog lamps, AM/FM/CD stereo, Convenience Group (with lockable storage, and dual cupholders) and alloy wheels. Newly standard for the Sahara are meaty 30-inch (outside diameter) tires, full doors with roll-up windows and speed control (though we don't imagine a Wrangler as an ideal long-distance cruiser).

In between the SE and Sahara are the X and Sport models. The X fills the previous (and huge) price gap between the bare-bones SE and the more powerful and well-equipped Sport. Fitted with the muscular inline six and cloth seating, the X gives the essentials to those folks who can afford more than the SE but can't make the more than $4,000 jump to the Sport.

Those who do choose a Sport will enjoy this year's upgrades that include the full doors with real windows, fog lamps and tow hooks front and rear.

Nobody, however, will mistake the Wrangler for a smooth-running family sedan; it's very much a truck, thanks to its high step-in height, slow steering ratio and abundant wind and road noise. On the street, its petite size and tight turning radius make it a blast to maneuver, but it can get a little scary to drive and control at freeway speeds in severely high winds.

Its performance off-road is unparalleled. The Wrangler's Quadra-Coil suspension allows for an incredible amount of wheel articulation as well as steep approach and departure angles. And the abundance of aftermarket parts to modify the Wrangler makes it enormously popular with the rock-crawling crowd.

The Wrangler does have its quirks -- rear visibility can be a challenge and taking off and putting on the soft top requires superhuman levels of patience. Once the top is on, be prepared for obtrusive flapping. Ordering the Sahara with the Dual Top Group option gets you a hardtop with tinted glass and a folding/removable soft top for a multitude of configurations -- though transitioning from one to another can be a daunting task.

Despite the top's packaging flaws and Wrangler's raw-edged nature, this Jeep is fun to drive, cheap to buy and terrific in its element.

2002 Highlights

A new "X" model is introduced, combining the potent 4.0-liter inline six with affordability. Sahara and Sport models receive upgrades, including hard doors with roll-up windows. New optional wheels, increased output from the climate control system and an improved premium sound system round out the changes to the tough and ready 2002 Jeep Wrangler.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Jeep Wrangler.

5(57%)
4(33%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.4
96 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 96 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

50 - 50
Craig Erhard,04/13/2002
Here is the real truth about Jeep Wranglers. Either you love them the second you sit in it and you never want to get out, or you hate it. This vehicle isn't made for everyone, and that is why I love mine so. Don't listen to all the stories about Wranglers flipping. The only reason Wranglers flip is because of irresponsible drivers. This is not a sports car or sedan, so don't drive them that way and you will be fine! Give a wrangler a try, I LOVE MY WRANGLER!
Just plain fun
robert,12/21/2008
First let me say that I am 58 years old and always wanted a jeep, but life got in the way. I am a pilot and marine captain. I own a beemer 5 series, an F150, and 2 Ford Focus. So if I want to haul, I take the f150, if I am going on road trip, it's the beemer, if I want to conserve fuel, it's one of the focuses. But if I want to have fun, it's the jeep. Bought it used and I had to replace the starter, the battery, and a few bulbs, but it's 6 years old. The ride is not as bad as I thought it would be. But, folks this thing is too much fun, you will find excuses to go somewhere. I can be heard saying, honey we need something from the store? Get one, the fun factor is worth it all.
Fun in the sun
Fireman Steve,03/16/2009
For the most part, this is a fun vehicle to own. Keep in mind, however, that for some, a vehicle is a long term investment and you have to think about where you will be at 5 or even 10 years down the road of life. If you don't plan on taking many long trips, needing space for cargo, or many passengers, and if you can afford the gas, go for it. It is exceptionally fun to take the top down, go off road, and also handles great in the snow. If you have a family, take a lot of long trips, or feel the need for a smooth ride going to and from work, you may want to consider something a little bigger. I have had a Jeep Cherokee in the past which has many of the same capabilities as the wrangler.
Jeep Country
its.a.jeep.thing,12/19/2007
It's a Jeep things, either you love it or you hate it. Where I'm from, the mountains are everything. My 2002 Wrangler X took me everywhere through the mountains. Going along with 10 - 20 other Jeeps through the mountains & the mud made my weekend full of excitement. The short wheel base making it easier to get over hills & through mud. Although taking it through woods & mud & sand & water has tore some things up on my Wrangler, everything was simpley fixed by me! [& "me" being a girl!] Some people may choose not to use their Wrangler as an everyday vehicle, but it was my "everyday vehicle". Sure, gas mileage wasn't the best, but having my Wrangler was worth every penny.
See all 96 reviews of the 2002 Jeep Wrangler
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Jeep Wrangler

Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), X 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), Sahara 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and SE 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler SE is priced between $9,999 and$9,999 with odometer readings between 68445 and68445 miles.
  • The Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is priced between $13,000 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 99487 and99487 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Jeep Wranglers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Jeep Wrangler for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2002 Wranglers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,999 and mileage as low as 68445 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler.

Can't find a used 2002 Jeep Wranglers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Wrangler for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,738.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,765.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Wrangler for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,680.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,018.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Jeep Wrangler?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Wrangler lease specials

Related Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles