Consumer Rating
(16)
1990 Jeep Wrangler Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Locking half doors are available for the first time. Order a hardtop and you'll get a new rear window wiper/washer. Front seats gain improved lateral support, and Sahara and Laredo models get a larger, 20-gallon fuel tank. S models have a wider variety of options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Jeep Wrangler.

5(50%)
4(31%)
3(19%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Original Owner
RetiredArmy,06/01/2009
Owned since new, primary vehicle for first year, then wised up and used as second or third ever since, where it excels as convertible, off-roader, tow vehicle, winter driver, grocery getter; fun, practical, economical to operate and easy to maintain. 17- 20mpg with 5sp/2.5L, stock. Just don't ask it to carry more than two adults, spend hours on the highway or keep you cool in the heat (though its warm enough in the winter). Took it to Turkey & Germany, was right vehicle for first country, wrong for second. Next time will buy hardtop w/AC and get the softtop later.
Only automobile I ever loved
ADO,03/11/2006
Have owned it for all 16 years of its life. Mechanical troubles early on were covered by Chrysler warranty. Most of the kinks worked out by 5 years or so.
Battling the SUV crash image
rick90yj ,12/22/2002
When I bought it, it had 89,000 miles on it, and I've put 60,000 miles on this vehicle since then, and the reliability is excellent. I've replaced the carb with an Autolite carb, and lifted it, but otherwise it's factory stock. I have no problems with the supposed problems with SUV rollover. It corners great.
90 wrangler laredo
paul.jung,01/11/2003
I bought this jeep with 60,000 miles on it,after one month I had to replace all the U-joints,timing chain,rear main seal.After trying to tweak the bbd carb ,I gave up and got a weber that was the best upgrade I made now it gets about 12miles to the gal.and good performance.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 3000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Jeep Wrangler Overview

The Used 1990 Jeep Wrangler is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler SUV. Available styles include Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD, S 2dr SUV 4WD, Islander 2dr SUV 4WD, Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD, and 2dr SUV 4WD.

