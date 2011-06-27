1990 Jeep Wrangler Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Locking half doors are available for the first time. Order a hardtop and you'll get a new rear window wiper/washer. Front seats gain improved lateral support, and Sahara and Laredo models get a larger, 20-gallon fuel tank. S models have a wider variety of options.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Jeep Wrangler.
Most helpful consumer reviews
RetiredArmy,06/01/2009
Owned since new, primary vehicle for first year, then wised up and used as second or third ever since, where it excels as convertible, off-roader, tow vehicle, winter driver, grocery getter; fun, practical, economical to operate and easy to maintain. 17- 20mpg with 5sp/2.5L, stock. Just don't ask it to carry more than two adults, spend hours on the highway or keep you cool in the heat (though its warm enough in the winter). Took it to Turkey & Germany, was right vehicle for first country, wrong for second. Next time will buy hardtop w/AC and get the softtop later.
ADO,03/11/2006
Have owned it for all 16 years of its life. Mechanical troubles early on were covered by Chrysler warranty. Most of the kinks worked out by 5 years or so.
rick90yj ,12/22/2002
When I bought it, it had 89,000 miles on it, and I've put 60,000 miles on this vehicle since then, and the reliability is excellent. I've replaced the carb with an Autolite carb, and lifted it, but otherwise it's factory stock. I have no problems with the supposed problems with SUV rollover. It corners great.
paul.jung,01/11/2003
I bought this jeep with 60,000 miles on it,after one month I had to replace all the U-joints,timing chain,rear main seal.After trying to tweak the bbd carb ,I gave up and got a weber that was the best upgrade I made now it gets about 12miles to the gal.and good performance.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 3000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
