I bought this vehicle used, from a friend. It needed all of its basic service done for the mileage as it had been neglected in a salt water environment for four years. After new tires, brakes, tune up and fluid change, I used it for a daily driver. First the bad: It is a soft top and is very noisy at anything above 50mph. It has a harsh ride and has very little storage room inside of the interior. It also gets terrible fuel mileage. Next, the good: The vehicle has had rock solid reliability with very few unscheduled repairs, all of which were minor. The vehicle is also pretty much unstoppable in harsh weather and I have had the opportunity to use it in deep snow, flooding, and hurricane conditions during the time I have owned it. It is also very good in a crash as I was hit hard on the side at highway speeds and walked away with only a bruised shoulder. The vehicle was still operable after the crash and I drove it to the body shop for repairs. It is a niche vehicle and you will either love them or hate them. If you buy one for comfort or mileage, you will be sorely disappointed, If you buy them for tough as nails off roading or for the ultimate in bad weather mobility, you will love it. Update... I installed a factory hard top which has improved the comfort of the vehicle substantially as the highway noise level has been significantly reduced and the climate control now has no issue keeping up in extreme weather. I also installed the stock sized tires and rims which improved drivability and slightly increased fuel mileage. Repairs are starting to. Evonne more frequent, but the old girl now has 120,000 hard miles on the clock.

