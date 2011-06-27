1998 Jeep Wrangler Review
Pros & Cons
- Unmatched off-road capability, overflowing with character, dual airbags, optional ABS, fun to drive, speedy with manual transmission
- Soft top is fun, but still a pain in the $%!@#
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
We were a little concerned last year when we heard that Jeep was giving its bad-boy mud-machine an overhaul. Luckily, the Wrangler hasn't received the leather interior, cellular phone makeover that has recently emasculated so much of the sport-utility segment. No, the Wrangler remains the drive-me-hard-through-the-slop beast of yesterday, with a few appreciated improvements.
Jeep Wranglers have long been the standard for those valiant explorers who truly wish to go where no one has gone before. The go-anywhere ability of the Wrangler has been improved by the Quadra-coil suspension which allows an additional seven inches of articulation over the old leaf spring set-up; thus resulting in increased approach and departure angles. Jeep boasts that the Quadra-coil suspension, as well as improved shocks and tires, also greatly improves the Wrangler's on-road manners.
The Wrangler receives minor adjustments to the powertrain by combining the Dana 44 rear axle with a 3.73 axle ratio, replacing the 3.55 axle ratio with the 4.0-liter engine. And Jeep claims that a revised torsion bar provides improved steering response. Nobody, however, will mistake this vehicle for a smooth-running family sedan; the Wrangler is very much a truck. A five-speed manual transmission remains standard and a three-speed automatic is available for those who don't plan on doing any serious off-roading.
For 1998, most people will not notice any changes to the Wrangler other than the new Chili Pepper Red and Deep Amethyst exterior colors. Front bumper guards have been added and a new underhood lamp will aid in finding the wiper fluid reservoir in the dark. A TLEV (Transitional Low Emission Vehicle) 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine is available for states adopting California emission regulations, so Jeep owners can feel even closer to nature: they make less smog.
Over the past two years, Jeep has done a great job improving the Wrangler. Gone are some of the nagging complaints we had about safety, wind noise and engine roar; what remains is a solid truck with hard-core capabilities and rugged good looks. This is obviously not the truck for everybody, but those willing to put up with a cloth interior and a little road noise will be rewarded with an amazingly fun vehicle. Hey, they even brought back those snazzy round headlights ... what's not to like?
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Jeep Wrangler.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler
Related Used 1998 Jeep Wrangler info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade