Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me
- 202,095 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Lansdale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Montgomeryville / Pennsylvania
Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Temporary Spare Tire, Steel Wheels, Power Steering, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Convertible Soft Top, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Rollover Protection Bars, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S32P755936
Stock: 755936X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 100,110 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
PowerTech 4.0L I6.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S72P751050
Stock: HC1016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 96,176 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA49S22P761703
Stock: 761703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,466 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
The Fine Auto Store - Imperial Beach / California
THIS IS A 2002 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT 4X4, AUTOMATIC , AIR CONDITIONING, EXTRA SIDE GAS TANKS, FRONT WINCH, TINTED GLASS, SOFT TOP, TOW PACKAGE READY BIG TIRES AND WHEELS READY FOR OFF ROADING!!!! Easy Financing Available! *** *** Come by and see how beautiful this VEHICLE is for yourself! *** Please call us at (619)934-3298 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! warranty on most of our vehicles. Military welcome !!Price is advertised as a cash transaction, financing fees may apply , all credit scores welcome !! Friendly staff here to help you with our wholesale prices to the public. Straight forward approach keeps our customers coming back again and again !! You will not be disappointed with our service. We offer a 5 year extended warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA49SX2P729324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2002 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Tan Air Conditioning, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, HardTop, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer. 4WD PowerTech 4.0L I6 Odometer is 27302 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA59S92P733841
Stock: 000J9642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 228,824 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2002 JEEP WRANGLER 4.0L INLINE 6 CYLINDER MANUAL TRANSMISSION STOP BY AND TEST DRIVE THIS RUGGED ROAD TESTED READY TO GO OFF ROAD COME IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT THIS AMAZING MACHINE 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA49S22P742472
Stock: 5676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-13-2018
- 97,842 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,344
Mike Shaw Subaru - Denver / Colorado
Mike Shaw Subaru is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are. *No Accident History on Carfax*, PowerTech 4.0L I6, 15 x 7 Full-Face Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, AM/FM Cassette Radio, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Integrated roll-over protection, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Recent Arrival!Red 2002 Jeep Wrangler X 4WDMike Shaw Subaru in Thornton, CO treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S92P771705
Stock: 2P771705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 63,210 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Convertible Soft Top 4.0L (242) Smfi I6 "Power Tech" Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2002 Jeep Wrangler X. This Jeep includes: 4.0L (242) SMFI I6 POWER TECH ENGINE (STD) Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. On almost any road condition, this Jeep Wrangler X offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. A Jeep with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Wrangler X was gently driven and it shows. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Jeep Wrangler is so immaculate it is practically new. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2002 Jeep Wrangler X. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Jeep, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the essential perks needed for someone like you. This Jeep Wrangler X was well-kept and pampered, which is evident by the flawless condition of its paint. This extraordinary find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who understands automotive magic. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S82P755768
Stock: 2P755768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA49S52P749304
Stock: K5324-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 28,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,000
John Elway Cadillac - Lone Tree / Colorado
SUPER LOW MILES!, MANAGER SPECIAL, Elway Inspected and Protected, New Track bar, New Front and Rear Shocks, Fully serviced HVAC / AC system, New Front steering Stabilizer, New Steering Gear, Wrangler X, PowerTech 4.0L I6, 5-Speed Manual HD, 4WD, Full Metal Doors w/Roll-Up Windows, HardTop, Power steering, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper/Washer. 2002 Jeep Wrangler Stone White Clearcoat/Black Hard Top X 4WD 5-Speed Manual HD PowerTech 4.0L I6 John Elway Inspected and Protected vehicles give you the confidence you need in purchasing a pre owned vehicle. All of our Inspected and Protected vehicles come with a 60 day/unlimited mileage powertrain warranty.John Elway Cadillac Dealer Denver , 15 minutes from Downtown Denver! Financing Available. Recent Arrival! Visit Colorado's #1 Cadillac dealer and test drive this vehicle today. John Elway Cadillac of Park Meadows is only 15 minutes from Denver and with the largest Cadillac inventory in Colorado, why go anywhere else? Our upfront discounted Elway Price is posted on every vehicle so that we ensure you get the best price for the best vehicle. Whether you are looking to purchase or lease,we have terrific financing available. John Elway Cadillac or Park Meadows is committed to outstanding customer service and we look forward to being your Cadillac dealer serving, Denver, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Greenwood Village, Centennial and the surrounding areas. Call today (877) 348-3648.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S72P770309
Stock: 2P770309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 97,300 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
7/28 Photos SHOW MORE Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39SX3P331302
Stock: 331302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,000
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
One Owner, Clean CARFAX, Four wheel drive, 5-speed Manual, Cloth, AM/FM/CD Player, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler X with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA39S33P364769
Stock: 3P364769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 209,183 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,885
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
Treat yourself to this 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara, which features a premium sound system and premium speakers. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This SUV 4X4 is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Keep the tunes going with features like premium sound system and premium speakers. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA59S63P325315
Stock: H20862B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,174 miles
$6,995
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA59S61P366550
Stock: 366550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 218,607 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
Daytona Hyundai - Daytona Beach / Florida
PowerTech 4.0L I6. Black 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD 3-Speed Automatic PowerTech 4.0L I6 Sales price valid if financing with primary lender. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA59SX1P353762
Stock: 120591C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 95,455 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price,PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price,qualifing vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of fine automobiles in our showroom and speak with a sales assosiate. We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the car of you dreams. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. Serving the towns of Queens NY, Long Island NY, Brooklyn NY, Connecticut, Elmont NY, Valley Stream NY, Floral Park NY, Woodmere NY, New Hyde Park NY, Franklin Square NY, Lynbrook NY, Rockaway NY, Hempstead NY, Great Neck NY, Garden City NY, Oceanside NY, Albany NY, Amsterdam NY, Auburn NY, Batavia NY, Beacon NY, Binghamton NY, Buffalo NY, Canandaigua NY, Cohoes NY, Corning NY, Cortland NY, Dunkirk NY, Elmira NY, Fulton NY, Geneva NY, Glen Cove NY, Glens Falls NY, Gloversville NY, Hornell NY, Hudson NY, Ithaca NY, Jamestown NY, Johnstown NY, Kingston NY, Lackawanna NY, Little Falls NY, Lockport NY, Long Beach NY, Mechanicville NY, Middletown NY, Mount Vernon NY, New Rochelle NY, New York NY, Newburg NY, Niagara Falls NY, North Tonawanda NY, Norwich NY, Ogdensburg NY, Olean NY, Oneida NY, Oneonta NY, Oswego NY, Peekskill NY, Plattsburg NY, Port Jervis NY, Poughkeepsie NY, Rensselaer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA49S63P327513
Stock: 327513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,493 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.AUTOEXPOLI.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage, Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sport with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA49S11P336696
Stock: 336696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,018 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, all vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.AUTOEXPOLI.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler,Compass,Patriot,Cherokee,Grand Cherokee, Commanders,Libertys and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate.We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams.Everyone gets approved for credit reguardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FA59S93P331934
Stock: 331934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
