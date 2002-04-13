Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler for Sale Near Me

8,049 listings
Wrangler Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,049 listings
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler X in Red
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler X

    202,095 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler X
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler X

    100,110 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport in Black
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    96,176 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    93,466 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sahara in White
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    99,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport in Black
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    228,824 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler X in Red
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler X

    97,842 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,344

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler X in Yellow
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler X

    63,210 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,950

    Details
  • 2002 Jeep Wrangler X in White
    used

    2002 Jeep Wrangler X

    28,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Wrangler X in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Jeep Wrangler X

    97,300 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Wrangler X in Silver
    used

    2003 Jeep Wrangler X

    103,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara in Black
    used

    2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    209,183 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,885

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara in Black
    used

    2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    92,174 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara in Black
    used

    2001 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    218,607 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sport in Silver
    used

    2003 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    95,455 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sport in Yellow
    used

    2001 Jeep Wrangler Sport

    73,493 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara

    96,018 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Wrangler

Overall Consumer Rating
4.496 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (2%)
50 - 50
Craig Erhard,04/13/2002
Here is the real truth about Jeep Wranglers. Either you love them the second you sit in it and you never want to get out, or you hate it. This vehicle isn't made for everyone, and that is why I love mine so. Don't listen to all the stories about Wranglers flipping. The only reason Wranglers flip is because of irresponsible drivers. This is not a sports car or sedan, so don't drive them that way and you will be fine! Give a wrangler a try, I LOVE MY WRANGLER!
Report abuse
