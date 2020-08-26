Used 2018 Audi RS 5 for Sale Near Me

42 listings
RS 5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    2,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $62,888

    $7,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    6,004 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $57,999

    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Red
    certified

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    9,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $60,700

    $1,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    13,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $64,555

    $2,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    969 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $58,999

    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    18,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $63,599

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Red
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    6,865 miles
    Fair Deal

    $62,000

    $830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Red
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    14,676 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,987

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    9,584 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $66,980

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    1,349 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $72,998

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Red
    used

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    9,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $69,999

    $4,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    2,177 miles
    Good Deal

    $67,426

    $4,253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    6,087 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $73,458

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Red
    certified

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    6,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $69,400

    $1,532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Black
    used

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    17,385 miles
    Fair Deal

    $68,792

    $880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    228 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $78,995

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Silver
    used

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    6,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $71,995

    Details
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    9,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $68,980

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi RS 5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS 5
  4. Used 2018 Audi RS 5

Consumer Reviews for the Audi RS 5

Read recent reviews for the Audi RS 5
Overall Consumer Rating
32 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 1
    (50%)
Nightmare RS5
Dave,05/20/2019
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
My 2018 RS5 has been in the shop way to much for turbo waste gate issues that Audi states they dont have a fix for yet. They tell me, just give it throttle within 10 seconds of start up. That's BS, now in shop for temperature sensor for 4 days??? Horrible
Report abuse
