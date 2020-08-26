Used 2018 Audi RS 5 for Sale Near Me
- 2,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$62,888$7,026 Below Market
Crevier BMW - Santa Ana / California
ONE OWNER LOCAL ORANGE COUNTY VEHICLE. WELL EQUIPPED AND THE BEST COLOR COMBO YOU CAN FIND. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated S Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 10-Spoke Forged Star Design, Rain sensing wipers Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF53JA904087
Stock: 500032T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 6,004 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$57,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning oil level indicator on. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the adjusting mechanism for valvelift system. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). Oil level indicator on. The adjusting mechanism for valvelift system was replaced. ***PRICE AS NEW $69,900*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 11/15/2022 OR 43,994 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW The redesigned 2018 Audi RS 5, the second-generation model, trades the fizz and character of the V8 for a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. The RS 5's standard all-wheel-drive system transmits all of that power to the ground in a sure-footed way. You'll have Audi's terrific cabin environment to luxuriate in, replete with leather, carbon fiber and satin-finish metal accents. Throw in the available 8.3-inch infotainment screen and Virtual Cockpit extended instrument cluster and you've got one heck of a well-rounded, special-feeling coupe after all. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Rear Bucket Seats Satellite Radio Seat Memory Seat-Massage Tire Pressure Monitor PACKAGES RS Driver Assistance Package High Beam Assistant Audi Active Lane Assist Traffic Sign Recognition Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist Top View Camera System Head-Up Display WHEELS: 20" 5-Arm-Peak Milled-Cut & Forged Design Bi-Color Anthracite Black Matte Finish Tires: 275/30R20 Summer Performance Navigation Package Audi Connect Prime And Plus w/6-Month Trial Subscription Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch 8.3" MMI Center Screen Audi Virtual Cockpit Black Optic Package Body-Colored Exterior Mirror Housings High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script Wheels: 20" 5-Arm-Trapezoid Forged Design Bi-Color Anthracite Finish Tires: 275/30R20 Summer Performance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF57JA904691
Stock: 904691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- certified
2018 Audi RS 5 quattro9,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$60,700$1,460 Below Market
Audi Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Audi Certified, Spotless, ONLY 9,874 Miles! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Turbo Charged Engine, RS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, MISANO RED PEARL EFFECT. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESRS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: Traffic Sign Recognition, Top View Camera System, Audi Active Lane Assist, Head-Up Display, High Beam Assistant, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, NAVIGATION PACKAGE: Audi connect PRIME and PLUS, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, 8.3" MMI center screen, Audi Virtual Cockpit, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE: Wheels: 20" 5-Arm-Trapezoid Forged Design Bi-color anthracite finish, Tires: 275/30R20 Summer Performance, High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script, Body-Colored Exterior Mirror Housings, FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE: leather covered center console and door armrests, LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/3D SOUND, MISANO RED PEARL EFFECT. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Local TradeEXPERTS ARE SAYINGRigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians , $0 deductible for warranty service , 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services , Complimentary Service Loaner , Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services , Trip-Planning Services , Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is includedPricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF52JA904419
Stock: A22936
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 13,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$64,555$2,288 Below Market
Sam Jidd Luxury - Des Plaines / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF56JA905329
Stock: 11018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 969 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$58,999
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7145 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF50JA902989
Stock: C305701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- certified
2018 Audi RS 5 quattro18,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$63,599$1,055 Below Market
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2018 Audi RS 5 2.9T quattro Daytona Gray Pearl Effect CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 444hp 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro 18/26 City/Highway MPG Audi Certified!!, Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Quattro AWD, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, RS 5 2.9T quattro, 2D Coupe, 2.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 444hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Daytona Gray Pearl Effect, Black w/Rock Gray Stitching w/Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces or Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Black Optic Package, Body-Colored Exterior Mirror Housings, Dynamic Package, Fine Nappa Leather Package, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Front Rear Red Brake Calipers, Head-Up Display, High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script, High-Beam Assistant, LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Navigation Package, Navigation System, RS Driver Assistance Package, RS Sport Exhaust System w/Black Tips, RS Sport Suspension Plus w/Dynamic Ride Control, Top View Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition, Wheels: 20' 5-Arm-Trapezoid Forged Design. ***Original MSRP $84650*** Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF59JA903008
Stock: P4682
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 6,865 milesFair Deal
$62,000$830 Below Market
Audi of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF53JA903005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,987
Fred Beans Ford Newtown - Newtown / Pennsylvania
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Scores 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Audi RS 5 Coupe delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.9 L/177 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke Forged Star Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents.* This Audi RS 5 Coupe Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic -inc: 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel w/shift paddles and RS badge, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 265/35R19 Summer Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Fred Beans Ford of Newtown located at 10 N Sycamore St, Newtown, PA 18940 can get you a dependable RS 5 Coupe today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF54JA902347
Stock: N001951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 9,584 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$66,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF52KA903367
Stock: 10430912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 1,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$72,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWCF51KA908176
Stock: 19129840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$69,999$4,274 Below Market
Ed Carroll Audi - Fort Collins / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWCF55KA900453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,177 milesGood Deal
$67,426$4,253 Below Market
Audi Melbourne - West Melbourne / Florida
Vehicle Offered at Audi Melbourne's NEW Location conveniently located just off I-95 EXIT 180 in Melbourne,Fl. 321-339-5500. Recent Arrival! 2.9L TFSI 6 Cylinder 24V DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF58KA903499
Stock: A903499A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 6,087 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,458
University Mitsubishi - Davie / Florida
**HAGGLE FREE PRICING** Odometer is 1131 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Nardo Gray 2019 Audi RS 5 2.9T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.9L TFSI 6 Cylinder 24V DOHC17/26 City/Highway MPGWWW.UNIVERSITYMITSUBISHIDAVIE.COM Find Us at University Mitsubishi on University Drive between Griffin and Stirling Roads. Just 3 Miles South of I-595. BAD CREDIT / NO CREDIT? That's our Specialty! All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWCF53KA903142
Stock: TP5437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2019 Audi RS 5 quattro6,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$69,400$1,532 Below Market
Audi Beaverton - Beaverton / Oregon
Certified.CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2019 Misano Red Pearl Effect Audi RS 5 2.9T AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Black Optic Package (High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script, High-Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, and Wheels: 20" 5-Arm-Flag Forged Design), Fine Nappa Leather Package (Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces), LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Audi Certified pre-owned Certified, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated S Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Audi Navigation Plus, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Black Optic Package, Fine Nappa Leather Package, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script, High-Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Wheels: 20" 5-Arm-Flag Forged Design.Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* 300+ Point Inspection* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateOdometer is 4717 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWCF51KA902491
Stock: XE8024A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 17,385 milesFair Deal
$68,792$880 Below Market
Toyota of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
ULTIMATE TOURING!quattro CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 18/27 City/Highway MPG RS 5 2.9T Mythos Black Metallic 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF56KA901816
Stock: KA901816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 228 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$78,995
The Audi Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
Navarra Blue Metallic 2019 Audi RS 5 2.9T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.9L TFSI 6 Cylinder 24V DOHC18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF53KA902261
Stock: A192030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 6,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$71,995
Motorcars Toyota - Cleveland / Ohio
Here at Motorcars Toyota we are proud to follow a Velocity pricing model. VELOCITY pricing means you NEVER pay above market for a pre-owned vehicle at Motorcars Toyota. All of our inventory is priced to sell immediately with LIVE MARKET DATA that is updated daily. We know you have many options when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. That is why our goal is to be priced under market, provide you with all vehicle information from the comfort of your home, and make this a true HASSLE FREE experience.Recent Arrival! 2019 Audi RS 5 2.9TThis Audi RS 5 has many features and is well equipped including, **Priced FAR BELOW market with LIVE MARKET DATA to sell FAST**, Nationwide shipping is available!, Buy from the comfort of your own home!, RS 5 2.9T quattro, 2.9L TFSI 6 Cylinder 24V DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Black Optic Package, Fine Nappa Leather Package, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script, High-Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Navigation system: Audi Navigation Plus, Power moonroof, Wheels: 20 5-Arm-Flag Forged Design. 4D Hatchback Florett Silver Metallic quattro quattro2.9L TFSI 6 Cylinder 24V DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 17/26 City/Highway MPGMotorcars Toyota is located at 2950 Mayfield Rd. Please stop in and see us today or call is directly at (216) 265-5818!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWCF52KA901284
Stock: T56672A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 9,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$68,980
Audi Reno Tahoe - Reno / Nevada
RS 5 2.9T quattro, 2.9L TFSI 6 Cylinder 24V DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Black w/Crescendo Red Stitching w/Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Black Optic Package, Dynamic Package, Fine Nappa Leather Package, Fine Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces, High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script, High-Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, Red Brake Calipers, RS Sport Exhaust System w/Black Tips, RS Sport Suspension Plus w/Dynamic Ride Control, Wheels: 20 5-Arm-Trapezoid Forged Design. 2019 Audi RS 5 2.9T quattro Clean CARFAX. Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateNardo Gray 2.9T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.9L TFSI 6 Cylinder 24V DOHC CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 2315 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF5XKA902046
Stock: S31774A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
