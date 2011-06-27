Close

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE's 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine is anything but humble. The 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We have made sure that this Mercedes Benz has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this car. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Bethesda! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDNG9EB1DA534128

Stock: 534128

Certified Pre-Owned: No

