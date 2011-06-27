Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me
- $17,999Great Deal | $3,477 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550149,768 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr 4dr Sedan S 550 RWD features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Lunar Blue Metallic with a Cashmere/Savanna interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aluminum Wheels, P255/45R18 all-season tires, Single rear foglamp, Soft close doors, Front foglamps, Infrared-reflecting & noise insulating glass, Pwr auto-folding heated mirrors -inc: memory auto-dimming driver mirror integrated LED turn signals (2011), Variable doorstop (2011), Active bi-xenon automatic headlamps -inc: adaptive high beam assist cornering lights, Rain-sensing aero-blade windshield wipers with heated washer system (2011), Dual exhaust with chrome tailpipes, Wood & leather-wrapped steering wheel, Steering wheel shift paddles (2011), Auto-dimming rearview mirror (2011), Quad illuminated vanity mirrors (2011), Active adjustable front head restraints, Pwr rear window sunshade with 1-touch up/down, Pwr trunk closer, (3) rear pwr retractable adjustable head restraints (2011), Central controller with 8 COMAND display, Auxiliary pwr outlet (2011), Leather seat trim, Ambient lighting feature, Dual front/rear reading lamps (2011), Front/rear floor mats (2011), Mercedes-Benz Maintenance System Plus display -inc: distance remaining to next maintenance type of service due reminders, Pwr perforated/vented front & vented rear disc brakes, 4.6L bi-turbo 32-valve V8 engine, Independent 5-arm multi-link rear suspension -inc: anti-squat & anti-dive systems, Independent 4-link front suspension -inc: anti-lift control stabilizer bar, AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive damping system (ADS II), Electronic parking brake with automatic disengagement (2011), Front passenger occupant classification system, Rear view camera, Torque vectoring brake system, 3-point seat belts -inc: pre-tensioners force limiters, ATTENTION ASSIST driver drowsiness monitor, Emergency interior trunk release, Child safety rear door locks, Front/rear crumple zones, ISOFIX universal LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system, PRE-SAFE brake, LED daytime running lamps, Tire pressure monitoring system Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG7DB8DA534004
Stock: M534004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-29-2019
- $19,990Great Deal
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55089,624 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fidelity Ventures - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG7DB6DA505472
Stock: 505472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,998Great Deal | $2,417 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®110,052 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Levi's Auto Sales 1 - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB8DA511719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,399Great Deal | $2,531 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®58,213 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB9DA536807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,994Good Deal | $2,776 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550101,370 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Coggin Ford - Jacksonville / Florida
SPORT PACKAGE!! AMG WHEEL PACKAGE!! WOW ... DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!, Navigation System.4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged RWDCall Coggin Ford @ 904-725-3060 for more info, a complete list of equipment and to arrange a test drive at your home or office. We ship worldwide!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG7DB5DA492486
Stock: DA492486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $20,580Fair Deal
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550104,131 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Embrace the height of luxury in our 2013 Mercedes-Benz S 550 Sedan presented in Magnetite Black Metallic. Powered by a 4.6 Liter V8 generating 429hp connected through a paddle-shifted 7 Speed Automatic transmission that helps achieve near 25mpg on the open road. It's not just an incredible Rear Wheel Drive sedan, but a true machine portraying chiseled confidence on the road. Bright LEDs, beautiful wheels, and a chrome grille highlight the exterior. Our S 550 is just like creating your own piece of art with all the interior luxuries you've come to expect from Mercedes-Benz. Slip into the heated and cooled front seats and bask in the ambiance that the sunroof provides. Key in your destination to the full-color navigation system, check the rearview camera for obstacles, and go! Turn up your favorite song on the premium sound system that allows you to play almost any device with the 8-inch COMAND display, 6-disc CD changer, auxiliary input jack, available HD radio, and MP3 player. Mercedes-Benz leads the world in innovative safety features that fill this machine, like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and numerous airbags. Sedans like this make a bold statement! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Toyo Financial Group In House Financing Buy Here Pay Here BHPH EZ Financing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG7DB2DA524858
Stock: 524858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- $24,966Good Deal | $413 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®31,905 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Mercedes-Benz S-Class is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. This car was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. If you are looking for a great low mileage S-Class, you can't go wrong with this one. This Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been smoke free since when it was new. No need to stress over if this Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Mercedes-Benz S-Class through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. With a powerful 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Mercedes-Benz S-Class creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Clarksville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB9DA498933
Stock: 498933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,966Fair Deal | $219 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®52,978 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! We here at Merlex Auto Group have done the research for you and know that this car has had only one previous owner. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE's 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine is anything but humble. The 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE comes fully equipped with all the power, convenience and safety options that you expect in a car of this caliber. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We have made sure that this Mercedes Benz has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this car. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Bethesda! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB1DA534128
Stock: 534128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$56,700
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG®54,730 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Diamond White Metallic Black w/Exclusive Leather Upholstery, MSRP was $218,590.00 What a car and options. Still one of the most distinctive Sedan in the world. Excellnt condition and options . Recently arrived from Sunny state of California 15 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, AMGÂ Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Heated Seats, AMGÂ Exclusive Leather Upholstery, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMANDÂ System w/AM/FM/GPS Navigation, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: DISTRONIC PLUS, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Headphones, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Night vision lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, T. ** MARKET VALUE PRICING ** With Market Value Pricing you'll find our competitive market-based price on every car upfront. No games. No hassles. Just real prices. Everyday we pull the latest, most accurate data-matching model, trim level and options - to establish the market value and price each vehicle on our lot. Pick a vehicle, any vehicle. We'll show you the Market Value Clean CARFAX. 12/19 City/Highway MPG For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Aston Martin offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and a market report how we arrived at the price. Shipping available nationally! Napleton Aston Martin has been serving all of Chicago, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Joliet and Oak Park for over 30 years. Reviews: * The 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class exudes the same sense of style as a fine Brioni tuxedo on the red carpet. The S-Class' style and luxury complement its athletic abilities, making it one of the few large luxury sedans that is as enjoyable to be chauffeured in as it is to drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG® with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG7KB1DA510016
Stock: PPP2779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $25,289
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55071,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) 19" 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels Black Black; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG7DB2DA508823
Stock: DA508823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $21,966Good Deal
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®63,690 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 63,690 on the odometer. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. Looking for power? Look no further! This 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this car to be a one-owner vehicle. At Merlex Auto Group, we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. We take great pride in being an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We can reassure you that every car has been throughly inspected and comes with an AutoCheck history report. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this car, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic AMG-PACKAGE with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from New Windsor! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB1DA534923
Stock: 534923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,966
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®86,243 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic home you will know you've made a solid investment. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic's mileage reads low at 86,243. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V engine is more than up to the task. With rising gas prices, fuel efficiency is more important than ever. This Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic's 4.7L V8 DOHC 24V gives you the gas mileage that you want. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Mercedes Benz S-Class S550 4-MATIC 7-Speed Automatic like this at any price! We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this car is still in beautiful condition. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this car has had only one owner. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. We are only minutes away from Accokeek, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB0DA505932
Stock: 505932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,995Fair Deal
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55096,939 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ICON Exotics - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG7DB2DA493045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$24,790Fair Deal
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®74,147 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Discovery Auto Center - Tampa / Florida
CARFAX CERTIFIED**LOADED**NAVIGATION**BACKUP CAMERA**PANO ROOF**AND SO MUCH MORE**CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**Price shown is after Trade & Finance Assist credit. To receive $500 Trade Assist credit, customer must trade-in a vehicle. To receive $500 Finance Assist credit, financing must be provided by a lender through dealers assistance; See dealer for complete details. Nationwide shipping is available. Free delivery on internet price only. Conveniently located in Tampa, FL at 10536 N Florida Ave. Call today to schedule your test drive! (813) 443-8244. Se habla espanol! *Information and description deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include tax, tag, title, finance charges, or $795 dealer fee. $195 processing fee will be charged to all customers registering outside of Florida. CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES *By submitting my cell phone number to the Dealership, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls, which may be recorded and/or sent using automated dialing equipment or software from Discovery Auto Center and its affiliates in the future. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase any product or service and that I can opt-out at any time. I agree to pay my mobile service providers text messaging rates, if applicable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB5DA525271
Stock: 525271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$20,995Fair Deal | $629 below market
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550104,015 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Haus-German Automotive Specialist - Yorktown / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG7DB3DA510807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,995Fair Deal
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®101,551 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
US Auto Sales - Baltimore / Maryland
2013 Mercedes Benz S550 4 Matic, Fully Loaded, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation! We Finance Everyone Regardless Of Their Credit. We have a Finance Department on site. We can overcome previous bankruptcy, short sales, foreclosures, collections, and judgment. Apply today! We offer Bad Credit Financing, We have nations largest auto lenders that offer a 2nd chance finance program and helps to rebuild credit. We also have a First Time Buyers Program. US AUTO SALES IS HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB8DA527306
Stock: P1686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$23,839Fair Deal
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®91,545 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Class Motors - Noblesville / Indiana
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4MATICÂ® S 550 4MATICÂ® Black 7-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH THE FOLLOWING:, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats/ Ventilated Seats, Navigation System, Sunroof/ Moonroof, Automatic Headlights, Voice Recognition, USB Port, Aux Input, Bench Seat, Parking Sensors, Memory Seat, Power Seats, Premium Audio, Alloy Wheels, 4MATICÂ®, Leather, 15 Speakers, Auto High-beam Headlights, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, COMANDÂ® System w/AM/FM/GPS Navigation, DVD-Audio, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, harman/kardonÂ® Speakers, Heated & Active Ventilated Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power Rear Side Window Sunblinds, Power windows, Rear Window Blind, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB6DA501951
Stock: 2539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,995
2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC®87,000 milesDelivery available*
Dioguardi Auto Sales, Inc. - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDNG9EB1DA536946
Certified Pre-Owned: No