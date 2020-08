Close

This 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr 4dr Sedan S 550 RWD features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Lunar Blue Metallic with a Cashmere/Savanna interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aluminum Wheels, P255/45R18 all-season tires, Single rear foglamp, Soft close doors, Front foglamps, Infrared-reflecting & noise insulating glass, Pwr auto-folding heated mirrors -inc: memory auto-dimming driver mirror integrated LED turn signals (2011), Variable doorstop (2011), Active bi-xenon automatic headlamps -inc: adaptive high beam assist cornering lights, Rain-sensing aero-blade windshield wipers with heated washer system (2011), Dual exhaust with chrome tailpipes, Wood & leather-wrapped steering wheel, Steering wheel shift paddles (2011), Auto-dimming rearview mirror (2011), Quad illuminated vanity mirrors (2011), Active adjustable front head restraints, Pwr rear window sunshade with 1-touch up/down, Pwr trunk closer, (3) rear pwr retractable adjustable head restraints (2011), Central controller with 8 COMAND display, Auxiliary pwr outlet (2011), Leather seat trim, Ambient lighting feature, Dual front/rear reading lamps (2011), Front/rear floor mats (2011), Mercedes-Benz Maintenance System Plus display -inc: distance remaining to next maintenance type of service due reminders, Pwr perforated/vented front & vented rear disc brakes, 4.6L bi-turbo 32-valve V8 engine, Independent 5-arm multi-link rear suspension -inc: anti-squat & anti-dive systems, Independent 4-link front suspension -inc: anti-lift control stabilizer bar, AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive damping system (ADS II), Electronic parking brake with automatic disengagement (2011), Front passenger occupant classification system, Rear view camera, Torque vectoring brake system, 3-point seat belts -inc: pre-tensioners force limiters, ATTENTION ASSIST driver drowsiness monitor, Emergency interior trunk release, Child safety rear door locks, Front/rear crumple zones, ISOFIX universal LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system, PRE-SAFE brake, LED daytime running lamps, Tire pressure monitoring system Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: WDDNG7DB8DA534004

Stock: M534004

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-29-2019