Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

This Convertible has a CLEAN TITLE plus an optional extended warranty is available.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.The convertible soft top offers easy operation and inexpensive maintenance compared to a hardtop convertible whereas the convenience of a CD-Changer is definitely a big plus. The biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming, whats more is you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, additionally the keyless entry system is a must have convenience option.The cruise control improves your comfort while driving, whats more is with this tire pressure monitoring systems, monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, meanwhile you can easily let fresh air in with the push of a button thanks to the power windows. The CD player is definitely a must have, moreover the power outlet is a must have for any serious camping road trip.Keeping your belongings safe in the back by covering them with the cargo shade cover is a great theft-preventive options.... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring with Soft Top, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3BC5ED1AN172085

Stock: 172085

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020