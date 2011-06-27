Used 2010 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever had rose313 , 08/22/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 Accent GLS with 25k miles on it and I now have 40k after 9 months. This has been the best 9 months of driving I've ever had. I wanted a cheap car that was okay on gas and wouldn't fall apart. I got so much more than I expected. I have not had any serious problems. I got the headlights replaced under warranty because one was clouded and had water in it, and I got the starter replaced also under warranty. There is plenty of space for myself, my tall boyfriend, and a ton of bags and suitcases for when we go on trips. I get exactly what Edmunds suggests for gas mileage. I love the steering wheel audio controls, the XM radio, and the comfy seats. So much value in one little car! Report Abuse

Try to find a better built car for the $ Hyundaiman , 11/16/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased this car brand new in 8/2010. Price before taxes was $10,400. I never owned a Hyundai before, previously I've owned Subaru's. Long story short, my last car was an OB Sport SE, I put it on Autotrader & basically sold it for what I paid for it 3 years ago when it was new. I felt like saving some money given the crazy recession & decided to get a simple commuter car. Although the Subaru is a better car in every way this little Accent has been a pleasant surprise for what it is. It's sporty looking, interior is high quality, I average 40 mpg & it's crash tests are good. So far it has been reliable & I hope that I won't have to use the warranty.Heard that Hyundai service dept stinks!! Report Abuse

This car may have saved my life Karen , 02/27/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Two days ago I was plowed into the driver's side by a Subaru, who suffered minimal damage to his car but mine had to be totaled. I've had several people say they are amazed I managed to walk away without a single scratch or bruise. I loved this car from the moment I test drove it but in the aftermath of my accident I am hooked for life just on the safety features. If little cars are your thing, get one of these!! Report Abuse

Very Happy With It! zfair89 , 03/14/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The sticker on the car said 14400, but they are very motivated to sell cars at Hyundai. After the trade-in of my crappy Grand AM and some rebates the car was under $10000. And it is loaded! everything except for cruise control. bought it in June of 2010 and have put close to 30k on it. great value. fun to drive. great on gas. recommend to commuters and college kids. Report Abuse