Used 2010 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever had
I bought my 2010 Accent GLS with 25k miles on it and I now have 40k after 9 months. This has been the best 9 months of driving I've ever had. I wanted a cheap car that was okay on gas and wouldn't fall apart. I got so much more than I expected. I have not had any serious problems. I got the headlights replaced under warranty because one was clouded and had water in it, and I got the starter replaced also under warranty. There is plenty of space for myself, my tall boyfriend, and a ton of bags and suitcases for when we go on trips. I get exactly what Edmunds suggests for gas mileage. I love the steering wheel audio controls, the XM radio, and the comfy seats. So much value in one little car!
Try to find a better built car for the $
I purchased this car brand new in 8/2010. Price before taxes was $10,400. I never owned a Hyundai before, previously I've owned Subaru's. Long story short, my last car was an OB Sport SE, I put it on Autotrader & basically sold it for what I paid for it 3 years ago when it was new. I felt like saving some money given the crazy recession & decided to get a simple commuter car. Although the Subaru is a better car in every way this little Accent has been a pleasant surprise for what it is. It's sporty looking, interior is high quality, I average 40 mpg & it's crash tests are good. So far it has been reliable & I hope that I won't have to use the warranty.Heard that Hyundai service dept stinks!!
This car may have saved my life
Two days ago I was plowed into the driver's side by a Subaru, who suffered minimal damage to his car but mine had to be totaled. I've had several people say they are amazed I managed to walk away without a single scratch or bruise. I loved this car from the moment I test drove it but in the aftermath of my accident I am hooked for life just on the safety features. If little cars are your thing, get one of these!!
Very Happy With It!
The sticker on the car said 14400, but they are very motivated to sell cars at Hyundai. After the trade-in of my crappy Grand AM and some rebates the car was under $10000. And it is loaded! everything except for cruise control. bought it in June of 2010 and have put close to 30k on it. great value. fun to drive. great on gas. recommend to commuters and college kids.
Cruise control issue
When using the Cruise control rpm increase by 200-300 as opposed to using your foot to control speed. At 100 kph using your foot to control speed rpm are approx 2500. If using the Cruise option, at 100 kph the rpm are at 2800! This issue happens at all speed ranges, therefore, the vehicle does not get anywhere near the fuel mileage as advertised when using the Cruise control. Dealership finds the problem real and perplexing, Hyundai Canada says there is nothing wrong? So the consumer is stuck in the middle with no answers and no repair forthcoming. Not a very good intro to Hyundai for this first time Hyundai buyer.
