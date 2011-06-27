Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,014
|$4,721
|$5,853
|Clean
|$2,783
|$4,366
|$5,405
|Average
|$2,320
|$3,656
|$4,511
|Rough
|$1,857
|$2,946
|$3,617
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,157
|$3,267
|$4,004
|Clean
|$1,992
|$3,021
|$3,698
|Average
|$1,660
|$2,530
|$3,087
|Rough
|$1,329
|$2,039
|$2,475
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,418
|$3,680
|$4,518
|Clean
|$2,233
|$3,403
|$4,173
|Average
|$1,861
|$2,850
|$3,482
|Rough
|$1,490
|$2,296
|$2,792
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,992
|$3,113
|$3,858
|Clean
|$1,839
|$2,879
|$3,563
|Average
|$1,533
|$2,411
|$2,974
|Rough
|$1,227
|$1,943
|$2,384
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Accent Blue 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,584
|$3,231
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,390
|$2,984
|Average
|$1,238
|$2,002
|$2,491
|Rough
|$991
|$1,613
|$1,997
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$2,894
|$3,573
|Clean
|$1,727
|$2,676
|$3,300
|Average
|$1,440
|$2,241
|$2,754
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,806
|$2,208
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,082
|$3,067
|$3,723
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,836
|$3,438
|Average
|$1,602
|$2,375
|$2,869
|Rough
|$1,283
|$1,914
|$2,301