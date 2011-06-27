  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,014$4,721$5,853
Clean$2,783$4,366$5,405
Average$2,320$3,656$4,511
Rough$1,857$2,946$3,617
2010 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,157$3,267$4,004
Clean$1,992$3,021$3,698
Average$1,660$2,530$3,087
Rough$1,329$2,039$2,475
2010 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,418$3,680$4,518
Clean$2,233$3,403$4,173
Average$1,861$2,850$3,482
Rough$1,490$2,296$2,792
2010 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,992$3,113$3,858
Clean$1,839$2,879$3,563
Average$1,533$2,411$2,974
Rough$1,227$1,943$2,384
2010 Hyundai Accent Blue 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,609$2,584$3,231
Clean$1,485$2,390$2,984
Average$1,238$2,002$2,491
Rough$991$1,613$1,997
2010 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,871$2,894$3,573
Clean$1,727$2,676$3,300
Average$1,440$2,241$2,754
Rough$1,153$1,806$2,208
2010 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,082$3,067$3,723
Clean$1,922$2,836$3,438
Average$1,602$2,375$2,869
Rough$1,283$1,914$2,301
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Hyundai Accent on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Hyundai Accent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,390 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Accent is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Hyundai Accent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,390 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Hyundai Accent, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Hyundai Accent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,390 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Hyundai Accent. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Hyundai Accent and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Hyundai Accent ranges from $991 to $3,231, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Hyundai Accent is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.