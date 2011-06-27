2022 Lexus IS 300
MSRP range: $38,625 - $40,625
FAQ
Is the Lexus IS 300 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 IS 300 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus IS 300 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the IS 300 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the IS 300 has 10.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus IS 300. Learn more
Is the Lexus IS 300 reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus IS 300 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the IS 300. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the IS 300's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus IS 300 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus IS 300 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 IS 300 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus IS 300?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus IS 300 is the 2022 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,625.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,625
- 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,625
What are the different models of Lexus IS 300?
If you're interested in the Lexus IS 300, the next question is, which IS 300 model is right for you? IS 300 variants include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of IS 300 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
