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Why change your own oil?

One of the cornerstones of do-it-yourself car maintenance is the home oil change. It's a simple process that requires few tools, and knowing how to change the oil is a sure way to save some money while avoiding the hassle of sitting in a dull waiting room reading old magazines. Plus, it's easier to ignore mechanics' advice when they tell you to change your car's engine oil more often than necessary.

More than anything, the basic oil change is a great way to connect with your vehicle and take some control over its maintenance. The time you spend under the hood and under the car affords you an excellent opportunity to look around and see if anything else needs attention.

The process will probably take about an hour the first time you learn it, and then about 30 minutes once you have it down. When it's time to change the engine oil, follow along in our video and read our oil change how-to below.

Jump to: VIDEO: How to change your oil

Oil change steps:

Step 1: Check the oil type and amount needed

Before heading to the auto parts store to buy supplies, consult the owner's manual to confirm the type and amount of oil that's required.

Always buy a little more oil than is called for. For example, if the manual says an oil change with filter requires 5.7 quarts, buy 6. Five-quart jugs are tempting because they are cheaper than smaller sizes, but their bulk makes them hard to pour steadily. Smaller containers are easier to handle and take up less space if there's some left over.

Make sure to match the oil's viscosity (weight) to your specific model's engine. The manual may specify 5W-20 for one engine and 5W-30 for another, so read carefully. Note any other specific oil requirements. Sometimes, synthetic oil is expressly called for. Otherwise, it's not necessary. And sometimes its use is implied by additional requirements.