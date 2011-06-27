Vehicle overview

The 2013 Honda Civic proves that Honda is no slouch when it comes to acting on constructive criticism. The Civic was redesigned just last year, but the overhaul was panned as being too slight to give the car any real advantage in the very competitive compact car segment. This year, Honda responds by sprucing up the Civic with improvements that address the previous model's biggest flaws.

The most obvious changes are the styling upgrades, which give the car a sportier look that's also more distinctive compared to the previous-generation car. Inside the cabin, many of the cheap plastics that drew fire last year have been replaced with materials that boast a more high-end look and feel. The design is largely the same, though, meaning it lacks some of the visual pizzazz and sophistication of some rivals.

Also important to note in the cabin is the significantly expanded standard features list. Additional included amenities now include Bluetooth, a rearview camera, text message functionality, an iPod interface and Pandora functionality. Most of these items are often options on competitor vehicles as well.

There are mechanical revisions as well. Honda recalibrated the suspension and steering for more responsive handling, and added additional sound-deadening material for a quieter ride. On the safety front, the new Civic benefits from an updated body structure that's said to provide better frontal impact protection, revised front-seat side airbags, and the addition of optional forward collision warning and lane departure warning systems for the Civic Hybrid model. These are also very rare items in this price range.

So the 2013 Honda Civic is now truly up to speed with its well-dressed and fully loaded rivals, which means the list of excellent choices in this segment just got a little bit longer. We'd still suggest looking at some of our other favorites, including the 2013 Ford Focus, 2013 Hyundai Elantra and Mazda 3, as they're competitive in terms of value, feature content and interior quality. Civic Hybrid shoppers will find the Toyota Prius C and Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid to be strong alternatives. And gearheads hankering for the Civic Si should test-drive the Ford Focus ST, Mazdaspeed 3 and Volkswagen GTI since they still have the edge in most performance categories.

Overall, however, we're impressed with the revitalized Honda Civic, and it's once again among the top choices for a small sedan or coupe.