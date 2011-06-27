  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2013 Honda Civic
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(111)
Appraise this car

2013 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide variety of powertrains
  • comfortable and composed ride
  • good fuel economy
  • spacious interior
  • excellent crash test scores
  • available coupe body style.
  • Busy-looking dash with navigation
  • small trunks in Hybrid and Natural Gas models
  • mediocre brakes.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Civic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$8,490 - $13,900
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Just one year after a poorly received redesign, the 2013 Honda Civic benefits from a significant refresh that restores its luster in the competitive compact-car category. If you're shopping for a small sedan or coupe, put it on your test-drive list.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Honda Civic proves that Honda is no slouch when it comes to acting on constructive criticism. The Civic was redesigned just last year, but the overhaul was panned as being too slight to give the car any real advantage in the very competitive compact car segment. This year, Honda responds by sprucing up the Civic with improvements that address the previous model's biggest flaws.

The most obvious changes are the styling upgrades, which give the car a sportier look that's also more distinctive compared to the previous-generation car. Inside the cabin, many of the cheap plastics that drew fire last year have been replaced with materials that boast a more high-end look and feel. The design is largely the same, though, meaning it lacks some of the visual pizzazz and sophistication of some rivals.

Also important to note in the cabin is the significantly expanded standard features list. Additional included amenities now include Bluetooth, a rearview camera, text message functionality, an iPod interface and Pandora functionality. Most of these items are often options on competitor vehicles as well.

There are mechanical revisions as well. Honda recalibrated the suspension and steering for more responsive handling, and added additional sound-deadening material for a quieter ride. On the safety front, the new Civic benefits from an updated body structure that's said to provide better frontal impact protection, revised front-seat side airbags, and the addition of optional forward collision warning and lane departure warning systems for the Civic Hybrid model. These are also very rare items in this price range.

So the 2013 Honda Civic is now truly up to speed with its well-dressed and fully loaded rivals, which means the list of excellent choices in this segment just got a little bit longer. We'd still suggest looking at some of our other favorites, including the 2013 Ford Focus, 2013 Hyundai Elantra and Mazda 3, as they're competitive in terms of value, feature content and interior quality. Civic Hybrid shoppers will find the Toyota Prius C and Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid to be strong alternatives. And gearheads hankering for the Civic Si should test-drive the Ford Focus ST, Mazdaspeed 3 and Volkswagen GTI since they still have the edge in most performance categories.

Overall, however, we're impressed with the revitalized Honda Civic, and it's once again among the top choices for a small sedan or coupe.

2013 Honda Civic models

The 2013 Honda Civic is a compact car offered in coupe and sedan body styles.

The standard Civic coupe and sedan come in LX, midrange EX and top-of-the-line EX-L trims. The sedan is also available in a fuel-efficient HF trim.

Entry-level LX models come equipped with 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a one-piece fold-down rear seatback and cruise control. Electronic features include a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, SMS text messaging functionality and a four-speaker (six for the coupe) sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and Pandora radio functionality.

The fuel-efficient HF sedan starts out with standard features similar to those of the LX sedan, then adds a few upgrades designed to deliver maximum mpg. These include low-rolling-resistance tires and aerodynamic cast-aluminum wheels, wind-cheating underbody panels and a rear spoiler.

The EX model adds to or supplants those features with 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, a sunroof and 60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks. EX coupes get an upgraded seven-speaker sound system, while EX sedans step up to a six-speaker sound system. The EX-L model adds foglights, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, leather upholstery and heated front seats.

The Civic Natural Gas is available in one trim whose features largely mirror those of the LX.

The Civic Hybrid sedan is available in two trim levels, with the base model's list of standard features being similar to those of the mainstream EX sedan. The Hybrid also comes with forward collision warning and lane departure warning. The top-of-the-line "Leather" trim level for the Hybrid adds extras found on the regular EX-L.

The sporty Si coupe and sedan come in a single trim level that includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a bigger engine, a limited-slip front differential, a sport-tuned suspension, foglights and front and rear spoilers. Inside upgrades include most of the items from the EX model's standard features list plus front sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an aluminum shift knob and red backlit gauges.

A navigation system with voice controls, satellite radio and real-time traffic updates is optional on all Si, Natural Gas and Hybrid models, and on EX and EX-L sedans and coupes.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Honda Civic has been significantly refreshed. Highlights include styling updates, a longer list of standard equipment, improved interior materials and a quieter ride.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2013 Honda Civic is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 140 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual and an available five-speed automatic (HF and EX models get the automatic as standard equipment). With the automatic, the Civic returns an EPA-estimated 28 mpg city/39 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined. With the manual these numbers are slightly lower at 28/36/28, whereas they go up to 29/41/33 on the HF model. In Edmunds performance testing, a Civic EX went from zero to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds -- an average time for this segment.

The Civic Natural Gas features a version of the same 1.8-liter engine powered by, as its name suggests, natural gas. It produces only 110 hp and 106 lb-ft of torque, however. A five-speed automatic is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is the gasoline equivalent of 27/38/31 mpg.

The Civic Hybrid gets a 1.5-liter gasoline four-cylinder engine and an electric motor, a combination that's good for 110 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard. In Edmunds testing, it hit 60 mph in 10.1 seconds -- on par with most economy hybrids. Not surprisingly, this powertrain is the most fuel-efficient of the bunch, with EPA numbers of 44/44/44.

The Civic Si's engine provides output of 201 hp and 170 lb-ft. A six-speed manual is the only transmission offered. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 22/31/25. In Edmunds testing, an Si coupe hit 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is slower than average among sport compacts.

Safety

The 2013 Honda Civic comes with standard safety features that include stability control, antilock brakes (four-wheel discs with the EX and Si), front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Forward collision warning and lane departure warning systems are standard on the Civic Hybrid.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 2013 Civic EX came to a stop from 60 mph in a longish 130 feet. A 2012 Civic Hybrid was a bit better with a stop of 124 feet. At 120 feet, the 2012 Civic Si stopped the shortest for us, but this is still a disappointing distance considering the car was fitted with summer performance tires; other so-equipped sport compacts fared better.

The government updated its scores for the 2013 Civic coupe and sedan. The sedan received a perfect five stars overall, with four stars for frontal and five stars for side crash categories. The 2013 Civic coupe received four stars overall, also with four stars for frontal and five stars for side crash categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2013 Civic sedan and coupe the highest possible rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests, as well as its highest "Top Safety Pick+" award.

Driving

The Honda Civic has long been one of the better-driving cars in its class, and the suspension and steering refinements seen in the 2013 model should make it even more appealing. The Civic offers one of the most comfortable and composed rides in the class, while its handling is reassuring. We also welcome the extra sound-deadening measures, as wind noise has been a problem with previous models.

Power from the 1.8-liter engine is merely adequate when fueled by gasoline, but its fuel efficiency and refined, Honda-typical character nevertheless make it a strong suit. One minor annoyance is the automatic transmission's propensity to upshift early (a concession that can make the Civic feel sluggish in traffic even as it promotes better gas mileage), and the lack of a dedicated manual-shift gate for drivers who want to take matters into their own hands. On the upside, the automatic shifts very smoothly, and if you're really bothered by the inability to select gears yourself, well, you can still get a manual transmission on the LX and Si models. As for the alternative fuel models, expect glacial acceleration with the Natural Gas and a far more refined driving experience from the Civic Hybrid than you'll find in Honda's Insight.

The 2013 Honda Civic Si is a fun car to drive. Refined suspension tuning, improved electric-assist power steering and additional torque at lower rpm give it a sharp attitude in and out of corners. However, it's outgunned by the competition in this class, as most rivals beat it in straight-line acceleration and handle as well or better when the road turns twisty.

Interior

Inside its cabin, the 2013 Honda Civic maintains its familiar two-tier dash display, which includes a 5-inch monitor that displays information for audio, hands-free phone use and various vehicle systems. Materials quality gets a noticeable upgrade this year, and anyone who bemoaned the cheap look and feel of the dash material, switchgear and door panels in last year's Civic will be glad to know that it has been replaced with more textured, premium-looking alternatives.

Most of the cabin's controls are well-placed, and the keypads and menu buttons on the steering wheel are intuitive enough for anyone who's spent time with a smartphone. But it's an overload of input sources; there can be up to 14 buttons and directional commands on the steering wheel alone, and the dash design with the optional navigation system looks quite busy. In addition, the nav system, although useful for finding addresses, is largely antiquated. It's hard to justify paying extra for a system whose graphics and underlying data are behind the times compared to the up-to-the-minute mobile device you probably carry with you already.

That said, in a nod to modern times, the Civic has a few useful tech amenities for smartphone users, including text messaging functionality, which allows you to listen to and respond to text messages while you drive (provided your phone supports this functionality), and Pandora radio functionality.

In the Honda Civic sedan, legroom and headroom for front passengers is competitive, while rear passengers benefit from more legroom than in rivals like the Chevrolet Cruze and the Ford Focus. The Civic offers 11.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity in the coupe and 12.5 cubic feet in the sedan, which means that the Cruze and Focus sedans have the advantage when it comes to trunk space. The hybrid models sacrifice trunk space to the battery pack, leaving 10.7 cubic feet. The large fuel tank needed for the Natural Gas model curtails trunk space even further.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Honda Civic.

5(51%)
4(31%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.3
111 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 111 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Update after a Year...
rick4924,02/12/2015
EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
I have now owned my 2013 Civic EX sedan for about a year. I initially had issues with seat comfort due to the aggressively tilted headrest but have fixed that by modifying it somewhat. I must say the car has performed flawlessly for the year I have owned it. It delivers a quiet, solid-feeling drive each day to work. Honda knows how to build a solid, easy to drive car unlike any other manufacturer. The "connected" feel of the driving experience is something only Honda really does well in this price range.
Not perfect, but hoping for reliability
phillyted,08/19/2014
I bought this Honda for one reason and one reason only: reliability. So In one year I have manged to clock 28,000 miles and have done nothing to the car outside of normal maintenance, which is great. I have been able to achieve 50 mpg with careful, skilled driving on a one off, fluke of a drive. I can routinely obtain 42 mpg with respectable driving and 33-35 mpg with a heavy foot. The brakes are not the best as I have locked them up a few times without noticing the ABS pulse from the pedal. Also, there is a blind spot from the roof pillar between the windshield and left door that is very annoying on mountain roads. Altogether, a good car and I'm happy I bought it.
Gets better...
rick4924,06/27/2014
I have had my 2013 Civic EX Sedan now for over 6 months. I initially had trouble getting comfortable in the seat but now that I have adjusted the horribly forward-tilted headrest and found a seat height and steering wheel adjustment that works for me, I find the car comfortable for my daily commute. Other than that, the car is flawless so far and has that "Honda Feel" behind the wheel that only a Honda can provide in my experience - like its connected to you in someway and always seems to know what you want to do!
lOVE MY HONDA (IF ONLY)
cyndi strawser,10/01/2015
EX-L PZEV w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
I like the two-tier dash and exterior/interior style. Gas mileage using econ o mode makes a hybrid unnecessary as it's not unusual for me to get 40-44 mpg mixed driving. Cold weather drives down the mileage tremendously. VERY unhappy with paint quality, it looks nice but every little rock from passing traffic will nick paint down to the primer. Also developed a plastic sounding rattling noise during certain mild wind conditions. My new car sounds like a rattletrap from inside. Three different dealers and a couple of friends have not been able to find the problem. Hope the lemon law applies. I live in the country and I have to switch to a truck during snow/ice, Civic will not stay on the road ,,not enough weight. It eats up rotors! Honda Motor won't even reply to my letter asking for reimbursement for awful rotors. My car also has the phone problem where no one can understand what you are saying due to excessive noise. Should be a recall for this.
See all 111 reviews of the 2013 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Honda Civic

Used 2013 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2013 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Si w/Navigation, Civic Coupe, Civic Si, Civic Hybrid, Civic Si w/Summer Tires, Civic Natural Gas, Civic Si w/Navigation and Summer Tires. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), HF PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M), LX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M), EX PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M), LX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid PZEV w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), and Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Honda Civic LX is priced between $8,999 and$14,598 with odometer readings between 47960 and112337 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Civic EX is priced between $7,966 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 11686 and159980 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Civic Si is priced between $10,995 and$16,478 with odometer readings between 62609 and123212 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Civic EX-L is priced between $8,000 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 52415 and116445 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Civic Hybrid is priced between $12,990 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 49130 and49130 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Honda Civic Hybrid PZEV is priced between $9,850 and$9,850 with odometer readings between 90664 and90664 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 48 used and CPO 2013 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,966 and mileage as low as 11686 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 2013 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,544.

Find a used Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,390.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,800.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,140.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials

Related Used 2013 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles