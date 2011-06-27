  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(97)
1996 Honda Civic Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

More than two decades ago, Honda introduced the Civic, It was an small, anonymous, unassuming car, competing in a market saturated by mammoth sedans sporting ornate chrome, garish styling treatments, and acres of sheetmetal. The producers of these defunct dinosaurs didn't bat an eye at Honda's fuel sipping entry, despite the fuel crisis of 1973. Big mistake.

Since then, Americans have seen four generations of the Civic come and go, each much improved over the previous model, and each becoming immensely popular with consumers. 1996 brings a new generation; certainly improved by not so much so that we'd consider it revolutionary. The 1996 Civic isn't much smaller than an Accord. Available in hatchback, sedan and coupe body styles, Honda has heeded customers who claimed the 1992-1995 Civic was too sporty looking. A grille has been tacked on up front, sheetmetal contours provide a squarish profile, and larger rear taillamps give the Civic a more conservative look. Sedans, coupes and hatchbacks have been given more individualistic styling themes, with the hatchback retaining honors as most odd among the trio.

Dual airbags are part of the package, with antilock brakes standard on EX models and available on LX sedans. Our press kit says the Civic is equipped with "variable diameter tubular door reinforcing beams." We take this to mean that the Civic passes next year's tough side impact standards. HX coupes are available with a new continuously variable transmission. Hatchbacks ditch the two-piece clamshell hatch from last year in favor of a more conventional one-piece arrangement.

The Civic has few shortcomings, aside from its anonymous personality. Hondas tend to be on the expensive end of the scale when new, but over time, they are a far better value than most of their contemporaries. The Civic is no exception to the rule. It is a car for people who don't enjoy repair garage waiting rooms. It is a car that holds its resale value better than most of the cars it competes with. It is a car that easily endears itself to its owner.

We think the Civic is a solid buy. For those who like a bit of spice in their commute, try the EX version of the coupe. Want a fuel miser? The HX coupe is your car. Strict budgets demand a look at the CX, while sedans are aimed more at the creature comfort side of the scale. Style-conscious buyers will go for the svelte coupe, or the suave EX sedan. Whatever your needs, Honda offers a Civic that will meet them.

1996 Highlights

Honda engineers have created a more powerful and more contemporary car with the 1996 Honda Civic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Honda Civic.

5(71%)
4(22%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.6
97 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1996 Honda Civic EX coupe
nickaxisa,09/07/2011
I've had my 96 Honda Civic EX coupe for about a year now, it came out of the abusive driving conditions of NYC, and i can't believe how reliable this car is! I bought my civic from a small dealership for only $2200 with 150k and I don't regret buying this car at all. I'm a college student and I commute everyday with this car. I never had any mechanical problems with the car until I had my friend who is a mechanic look at it. He did find some problems, like it was leaking brake fluid and oil and the desperately needed a tune up, an oil change and new brake pads. Even when the car needed all that work it running and driving fine, but now that i fixed all that the car is running beautifully.
96 Civic EX just won't die!
tareseb1,07/31/2012
I bought my '96 Civic EX in '04 with 60k miles on it, and have been driving it ever since. It now has 160k miles and they have been really hard miles. I will admit that I was young when I bought it and did not take care of this car the way I should have. 10k miles between oil changes, and really no regular maintenance. I have horses and I use this little car like a truck. It has never let me down. Besides tires, the only things I have had to replace on it are tie rods, belts and a starter. I really can't believe I didn't kill this car!
Best bang for your buck
fishboy88,12/01/2014
I bought my 96 civic DX 5M when I was 19 with 130,xxx miles, it was the first car I bought and I am now 26 and the car is just about to role over to 200,000, it is still my daily driver, all in all its been the best investment Ive made, now there are a lot of little things that have gone wrong with the car over the years but nothing catastrophic (nothing over $500) and considering that I have ran the s*#t out of it ie driving fast,hard accelerations, burnouts, E-brake turns, just having fun, it has held up and still gets great mileage. I have drove it to Michigan twice and both time clocked my mileage and averaged 40-41MPG with two people and the car fully loaded for a camping trip.
Honda's Best
cvilla,10/16/2009
I love this car! I bought it in 1999 used with over 60K miles. People laughed and thought I got ripped off! $8000 for a car with high mileage then. The years of gas at $3.75 came and those same people could not afford to go to the beach like I could because their BIG trucks used too much gas. Now 2009, the car has 221000 miles and still shows no signs of quitting. I didn't do all those scheduled maintenance. I haven't even changed the timing chain/belt. Just oil/ air filters, breaks and fluids! Oh and I had to replace CV boots. That's all. BEST car I've owned, and I've owned plenty. Audi,BMW, Mustang, Chevys, VW, Renault, Bronco etc. Honda could take a lesson from its past and redo it!
See all 97 reviews of the 1996 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1996 Honda Civic

Used 1996 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 1996 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, DX 2dr Hatchback, DX 4dr Sedan, DX 2dr Coupe, EX 2dr Coupe, HX 2dr Coupe, CX 2dr Hatchback, and EX 4dr Sedan.

