2013 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,985$12,400$14,587
Clean$9,399$11,684$13,695
Average$8,226$10,254$11,913
Rough$7,054$8,824$10,130
2013 Honda Civic HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,334$9,045$10,601
Clean$6,903$8,524$9,954
Average$6,042$7,480$8,658
Rough$5,181$6,437$7,363
2013 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$7,249$9,166$10,894
Clean$6,823$8,637$10,228
Average$5,972$7,580$8,897
Rough$5,121$6,523$7,566
2013 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,918$11,064$13,010
Clean$8,395$10,426$12,215
Average$7,348$9,150$10,625
Rough$6,301$7,873$9,035
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid PZEV w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Outstanding$9,051$11,831$14,310
Clean$8,520$11,148$13,436
Average$7,457$9,784$11,687
Rough$6,394$8,419$9,938
2013 Honda Civic EX PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,454$10,538$12,426
Clean$7,958$9,930$11,666
Average$6,965$8,715$10,148
Rough$5,972$7,499$8,630
2013 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$10,243$12,555$14,660
Clean$9,642$11,830$13,765
Average$8,439$10,382$11,973
Rough$7,237$8,934$10,182
2013 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$9,246$11,546$13,626
Clean$8,704$10,880$12,793
Average$7,618$9,548$11,128
Rough$6,532$8,216$9,463
2013 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$7,535$9,562$11,386
Clean$7,092$9,010$10,690
Average$6,208$7,907$9,299
Rough$5,323$6,804$7,908
2013 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$6,966$8,795$10,444
Clean$6,557$8,288$9,806
Average$5,739$7,273$8,530
Rough$4,921$6,259$7,253
2013 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,786$9,862$11,730
Clean$7,329$9,293$11,014
Average$6,415$8,156$9,580
Rough$5,501$7,018$8,147
2013 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$9,798$12,171$14,321
Clean$9,223$11,469$13,446
Average$8,073$10,065$11,696
Rough$6,922$8,661$9,946
2013 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$10,507$12,936$15,144
Clean$9,890$12,190$14,219
Average$8,656$10,698$12,369
Rough$7,423$9,205$10,518
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Outstanding$7,252$9,169$10,896
Clean$6,827$8,641$10,230
Average$5,975$7,583$8,899
Rough$5,123$6,525$7,567
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Outstanding$8,018$11,049$13,723
Clean$7,548$10,411$12,885
Average$6,606$9,137$11,208
Rough$5,665$7,862$9,531
2013 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$9,547$11,946$14,116
Clean$8,986$11,257$13,253
Average$7,865$9,879$11,528
Rough$6,744$8,501$9,803
2013 Honda Civic LX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,477$9,443$11,214
Clean$7,038$8,899$10,529
Average$6,160$7,809$9,159
Rough$5,282$6,720$7,788
2013 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,569$10,692$12,614
Clean$8,066$10,075$11,843
Average$7,060$8,842$10,302
Rough$6,054$7,609$8,760
2013 Honda Civic EX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,970$9,987$11,810
Clean$7,503$9,411$11,088
Average$6,567$8,259$9,645
Rough$5,631$7,107$8,202
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Outstanding$7,419$10,522$13,248
Clean$6,983$9,915$12,438
Average$6,112$8,701$10,819
Rough$5,241$7,487$9,201
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Outstanding$9,583$11,814$13,842
Clean$9,020$11,133$12,996
Average$7,895$9,770$11,305
Rough$6,770$8,407$9,613
2013 Honda Civic EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,438$10,520$12,405
Clean$7,943$9,914$11,647
Average$6,952$8,700$10,131
Rough$5,961$7,486$8,615
2013 Honda Civic EX PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,454$10,538$12,426
Clean$7,958$9,930$11,666
Average$6,965$8,715$10,148
Rough$5,972$7,499$8,630
2013 Honda Civic EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,918$11,064$13,010
Clean$8,395$10,426$12,215
Average$7,348$9,150$10,625
Rough$6,301$7,873$9,035
2013 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$10,081$12,306$14,338
Clean$9,489$11,597$13,462
Average$8,305$10,177$11,710
Rough$7,122$8,757$9,958
2013 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Outstanding$6,558$8,128$9,554
Clean$6,173$7,660$8,970
Average$5,403$6,722$7,803
Rough$4,633$5,784$6,635
2013 Honda Civic EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$9,099$11,145$13,010
Clean$8,565$10,502$12,215
Average$7,497$9,217$10,625
Rough$6,428$7,931$9,035
2013 Honda Civic LX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,544$9,520$11,301
Clean$7,101$8,971$10,610
Average$6,216$7,873$9,229
Rough$5,330$6,775$7,848
2013 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,477$9,410$11,154
Clean$7,038$8,868$10,472
Average$6,160$7,782$9,109
Rough$5,282$6,696$7,746
2013 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$9,234$11,360$13,294
Clean$8,692$10,705$12,481
Average$7,608$9,394$10,857
Rough$6,524$8,084$9,232
2013 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,304$10,388$12,271
Clean$7,817$9,789$11,521
Average$6,842$8,591$10,022
Rough$5,867$7,392$8,522
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Outstanding$8,069$10,547$12,759
Clean$7,595$9,938$11,979
Average$6,648$8,722$10,420
Rough$5,700$7,505$8,861
2013 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,847$11,032$13,010
Clean$8,327$10,396$12,215
Average$7,289$9,123$10,625
Rough$6,250$7,850$9,035
2013 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,981$11,359$13,500
Clean$8,453$10,704$12,675
Average$7,399$9,393$11,026
Rough$6,345$8,083$9,376
2013 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,945$9,961$11,782
Clean$7,479$9,386$11,062
Average$6,546$8,237$9,622
Rough$5,613$7,088$8,183
2013 Honda Civic EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,438$10,520$12,405
Clean$7,943$9,914$11,647
Average$6,952$8,700$10,131
Rough$5,961$7,486$8,615
2013 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,095$10,142$11,992
Clean$7,620$9,557$11,259
Average$6,669$8,387$9,794
Rough$5,719$7,217$8,329
2013 Honda Civic EX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,902$9,958$11,810
Clean$7,438$9,383$11,088
Average$6,510$8,235$9,645
Rough$5,583$7,086$8,202
2013 Honda Civic HF PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,629$9,598$11,373
Clean$7,181$9,044$10,678
Average$6,286$7,937$9,288
Rough$5,390$6,830$7,898
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Outstanding$7,773$10,030$12,051
Clean$7,317$9,452$11,315
Average$6,404$8,295$9,842
Rough$5,491$7,138$8,370
2013 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,806$10,440$12,778
Clean$7,348$9,838$11,997
Average$6,432$8,634$10,436
Rough$5,515$7,429$8,874
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Outstanding$8,083$10,087$11,902
Clean$7,608$9,506$11,174
Average$6,659$8,342$9,720
Rough$5,710$7,178$8,266
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,173 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,660 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,173 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,660 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,173 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,660 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Honda Civic ranges from $4,633 to $9,554, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.