Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,985
|$12,400
|$14,587
|Clean
|$9,399
|$11,684
|$13,695
|Average
|$8,226
|$10,254
|$11,913
|Rough
|$7,054
|$8,824
|$10,130
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,334
|$9,045
|$10,601
|Clean
|$6,903
|$8,524
|$9,954
|Average
|$6,042
|$7,480
|$8,658
|Rough
|$5,181
|$6,437
|$7,363
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,249
|$9,166
|$10,894
|Clean
|$6,823
|$8,637
|$10,228
|Average
|$5,972
|$7,580
|$8,897
|Rough
|$5,121
|$6,523
|$7,566
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,918
|$11,064
|$13,010
|Clean
|$8,395
|$10,426
|$12,215
|Average
|$7,348
|$9,150
|$10,625
|Rough
|$6,301
|$7,873
|$9,035
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid PZEV w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,051
|$11,831
|$14,310
|Clean
|$8,520
|$11,148
|$13,436
|Average
|$7,457
|$9,784
|$11,687
|Rough
|$6,394
|$8,419
|$9,938
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,454
|$10,538
|$12,426
|Clean
|$7,958
|$9,930
|$11,666
|Average
|$6,965
|$8,715
|$10,148
|Rough
|$5,972
|$7,499
|$8,630
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,243
|$12,555
|$14,660
|Clean
|$9,642
|$11,830
|$13,765
|Average
|$8,439
|$10,382
|$11,973
|Rough
|$7,237
|$8,934
|$10,182
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,246
|$11,546
|$13,626
|Clean
|$8,704
|$10,880
|$12,793
|Average
|$7,618
|$9,548
|$11,128
|Rough
|$6,532
|$8,216
|$9,463
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,535
|$9,562
|$11,386
|Clean
|$7,092
|$9,010
|$10,690
|Average
|$6,208
|$7,907
|$9,299
|Rough
|$5,323
|$6,804
|$7,908
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,966
|$8,795
|$10,444
|Clean
|$6,557
|$8,288
|$9,806
|Average
|$5,739
|$7,273
|$8,530
|Rough
|$4,921
|$6,259
|$7,253
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,786
|$9,862
|$11,730
|Clean
|$7,329
|$9,293
|$11,014
|Average
|$6,415
|$8,156
|$9,580
|Rough
|$5,501
|$7,018
|$8,147
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,798
|$12,171
|$14,321
|Clean
|$9,223
|$11,469
|$13,446
|Average
|$8,073
|$10,065
|$11,696
|Rough
|$6,922
|$8,661
|$9,946
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,507
|$12,936
|$15,144
|Clean
|$9,890
|$12,190
|$14,219
|Average
|$8,656
|$10,698
|$12,369
|Rough
|$7,423
|$9,205
|$10,518
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,252
|$9,169
|$10,896
|Clean
|$6,827
|$8,641
|$10,230
|Average
|$5,975
|$7,583
|$8,899
|Rough
|$5,123
|$6,525
|$7,567
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,018
|$11,049
|$13,723
|Clean
|$7,548
|$10,411
|$12,885
|Average
|$6,606
|$9,137
|$11,208
|Rough
|$5,665
|$7,862
|$9,531
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,547
|$11,946
|$14,116
|Clean
|$8,986
|$11,257
|$13,253
|Average
|$7,865
|$9,879
|$11,528
|Rough
|$6,744
|$8,501
|$9,803
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic LX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,477
|$9,443
|$11,214
|Clean
|$7,038
|$8,899
|$10,529
|Average
|$6,160
|$7,809
|$9,159
|Rough
|$5,282
|$6,720
|$7,788
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,569
|$10,692
|$12,614
|Clean
|$8,066
|$10,075
|$11,843
|Average
|$7,060
|$8,842
|$10,302
|Rough
|$6,054
|$7,609
|$8,760
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,970
|$9,987
|$11,810
|Clean
|$7,503
|$9,411
|$11,088
|Average
|$6,567
|$8,259
|$9,645
|Rough
|$5,631
|$7,107
|$8,202
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,419
|$10,522
|$13,248
|Clean
|$6,983
|$9,915
|$12,438
|Average
|$6,112
|$8,701
|$10,819
|Rough
|$5,241
|$7,487
|$9,201
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,583
|$11,814
|$13,842
|Clean
|$9,020
|$11,133
|$12,996
|Average
|$7,895
|$9,770
|$11,305
|Rough
|$6,770
|$8,407
|$9,613
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,438
|$10,520
|$12,405
|Clean
|$7,943
|$9,914
|$11,647
|Average
|$6,952
|$8,700
|$10,131
|Rough
|$5,961
|$7,486
|$8,615
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,454
|$10,538
|$12,426
|Clean
|$7,958
|$9,930
|$11,666
|Average
|$6,965
|$8,715
|$10,148
|Rough
|$5,972
|$7,499
|$8,630
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,918
|$11,064
|$13,010
|Clean
|$8,395
|$10,426
|$12,215
|Average
|$7,348
|$9,150
|$10,625
|Rough
|$6,301
|$7,873
|$9,035
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,081
|$12,306
|$14,338
|Clean
|$9,489
|$11,597
|$13,462
|Average
|$8,305
|$10,177
|$11,710
|Rough
|$7,122
|$8,757
|$9,958
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,558
|$8,128
|$9,554
|Clean
|$6,173
|$7,660
|$8,970
|Average
|$5,403
|$6,722
|$7,803
|Rough
|$4,633
|$5,784
|$6,635
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,099
|$11,145
|$13,010
|Clean
|$8,565
|$10,502
|$12,215
|Average
|$7,497
|$9,217
|$10,625
|Rough
|$6,428
|$7,931
|$9,035
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic LX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,544
|$9,520
|$11,301
|Clean
|$7,101
|$8,971
|$10,610
|Average
|$6,216
|$7,873
|$9,229
|Rough
|$5,330
|$6,775
|$7,848
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,477
|$9,410
|$11,154
|Clean
|$7,038
|$8,868
|$10,472
|Average
|$6,160
|$7,782
|$9,109
|Rough
|$5,282
|$6,696
|$7,746
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,234
|$11,360
|$13,294
|Clean
|$8,692
|$10,705
|$12,481
|Average
|$7,608
|$9,394
|$10,857
|Rough
|$6,524
|$8,084
|$9,232
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,304
|$10,388
|$12,271
|Clean
|$7,817
|$9,789
|$11,521
|Average
|$6,842
|$8,591
|$10,022
|Rough
|$5,867
|$7,392
|$8,522
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,069
|$10,547
|$12,759
|Clean
|$7,595
|$9,938
|$11,979
|Average
|$6,648
|$8,722
|$10,420
|Rough
|$5,700
|$7,505
|$8,861
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,847
|$11,032
|$13,010
|Clean
|$8,327
|$10,396
|$12,215
|Average
|$7,289
|$9,123
|$10,625
|Rough
|$6,250
|$7,850
|$9,035
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,981
|$11,359
|$13,500
|Clean
|$8,453
|$10,704
|$12,675
|Average
|$7,399
|$9,393
|$11,026
|Rough
|$6,345
|$8,083
|$9,376
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,945
|$9,961
|$11,782
|Clean
|$7,479
|$9,386
|$11,062
|Average
|$6,546
|$8,237
|$9,622
|Rough
|$5,613
|$7,088
|$8,183
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,438
|$10,520
|$12,405
|Clean
|$7,943
|$9,914
|$11,647
|Average
|$6,952
|$8,700
|$10,131
|Rough
|$5,961
|$7,486
|$8,615
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,095
|$10,142
|$11,992
|Clean
|$7,620
|$9,557
|$11,259
|Average
|$6,669
|$8,387
|$9,794
|Rough
|$5,719
|$7,217
|$8,329
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,902
|$9,958
|$11,810
|Clean
|$7,438
|$9,383
|$11,088
|Average
|$6,510
|$8,235
|$9,645
|Rough
|$5,583
|$7,086
|$8,202
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic HF PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,629
|$9,598
|$11,373
|Clean
|$7,181
|$9,044
|$10,678
|Average
|$6,286
|$7,937
|$9,288
|Rough
|$5,390
|$6,830
|$7,898
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,773
|$10,030
|$12,051
|Clean
|$7,317
|$9,452
|$11,315
|Average
|$6,404
|$8,295
|$9,842
|Rough
|$5,491
|$7,138
|$8,370
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,806
|$10,440
|$12,778
|Clean
|$7,348
|$9,838
|$11,997
|Average
|$6,432
|$8,634
|$10,436
|Rough
|$5,515
|$7,429
|$8,874
Estimated values
2013 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,083
|$10,087
|$11,902
|Clean
|$7,608
|$9,506
|$11,174
|Average
|$6,659
|$8,342
|$9,720
|Rough
|$5,710
|$7,178
|$8,266