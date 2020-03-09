  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. 2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Release Date

  • Fall 2020

What to expect

  • Coupe body style and Si trim level discontinued
  • New Limited Edition version of the Type R trim
  • All-new Civic expected for 2022
  • Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Civic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Price Range
$22,000-$38,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Honda Civic Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/09/2020 (updated 07/17/2020)

What is the Civic?

The Honda Civic is the best-selling car in the U.S. Sold in sedan and hatchback body styles, the Civic has a list of strengths unrivaled in its class. Like other small cars, the Civic is quite affordable, but it also offers a significant amount of value. The quality of materials is excellent for the class, with a minimal use of hard, dreary plastics.

Cabin room is exceptional — four 6-foot-tall occupants will have no problem fitting in the Civic sedan or hatchback. Their luggage will fit, too, since the Civic offers one of the largest cargo areas in the class. The optional turbocharged engine delivers both excellent fuel economy and some of the quickest acceleration times we've clocked for non-performance compacts. The Civic is close to perfection, with a slow, unintuitive infotainment system as its single flaw.

For 2021, which we expect to be this generation Civic's final year before a full redesign in 2022, Honda is making a few changes. It's discontinuing the coupe body style as well as the Si, which was the Civic's midlevel performance trim level. The max-attack 306-horsepower Type R hatchback will still be on offer, however. There will also be a Limited Edition version of the Type R for 2021. It comes with special lightweight wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, retuned suspension and steering, and reduced sound-deadening materials for a weight savings of about 28 pounds.

Few automakers offer performance hatchbacks at the level of the Type R, but there are several worthy alternatives to the Civic in general. The Kia Forte is a comfortable small sedan with an appealing mix of features and a more competitive price. The Mazda 3 is smaller and costs more, but its materials and build quality are similar to what you'll find in a luxury car. You could also check out the Hyundai Veloster, which is a small three-door hatchback that's more fun to drive than most rivals.

Edmunds says

The Honda Civic should be the default choice for shoppers looking at a small car. Its enviable performance, spacious interior and comfortable ride are all hallmarks.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Honda Civic.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Civic Articles

    Related 2021 Honda Civic info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model