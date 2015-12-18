Used 2009 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX

    51,188 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,891

    $1,679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic LX-S
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX-S

    105,821 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,495

    $1,305 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX

    112,954 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $1,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic EX-L
    used

    2009 Honda Civic EX-L

    113,495 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,923

    $1,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX

    114,217 miles
    Great Deal

    $5,800

    $1,608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic EX

    144,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic Hybrid
    used

    2009 Honda Civic Hybrid

    75,975 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,150

    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic EX

    133,563 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,790

    $1,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX

    216,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,999

    $532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic EX-L
    used

    2009 Honda Civic EX-L

    102,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,400

    $1,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX

    90,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,492

    $1,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic DX-VP
    used

    2009 Honda Civic DX-VP

    139,513 miles
    Good Deal

    $5,400

    $780 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX

    30,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,997

    $768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic EX

    131,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,599

    $995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX

    121,876 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,690

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX

    101,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,495

    $584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic LX

    225,407 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,977

    Details
  • 2009 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2009 Honda Civic EX

    102,891 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,900

    $945 Below Market
    Details

Bought a car to flip. Learned to Love it!
Ryan,12/18/2015
LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
I bought this car and owned it for a year only because I needed a truck. What a blast! The car came with two problems, which allowed for me to afford it at a discounted price. 1. Radio was crazy. changed stations by itself occasionally. Cost: $40 2. Clear coat was fading and flaking off of black paint. Cost: $0 because Honda extended their paint warranty to 7 years Unlimited miles for all affected models with this defect. WOW! I was so impressed with Honda, they repainted almost my entire car with almost no questions asked. It was so easy, and once I found the right dealer they put me in touch with customer service which went flawlessly. I can't stress enough how easy and streamlined their warranty process was. Not only is Honda great, the car was great. This was my first economy car and once gas was no object I piled the miles on, without care for my mpg's. Every drive I made exciting, because I could rely on my Honda even under hard use, and it was fun to use hard. While its not overly powerful, the motor loves to rev. The Transmission shifts well. The car is surprisingly easy to drift. E brake used on a regular basis! Steering was instant and crisp and there was 0 body roll, unless you loaded it to the brim. I definitely felt a connection to this car. Steering feel was excellent, even over 100 mph. I can't explain how much the engine just likes to go. Its not powerful, not fast, but its so reactive and fun to drive in the curves, and can cruise happily at 90 mph all day. My only gripe was the transmission. Don't get me wrong, it was a fine unit. If you ever wanted to drive and have fun you needed to manually shift it though. It was not so much a performance thing as some economy setting. I had to practically floor it to get a responsive down shift. Once the Honda decides its time, its lightning quick. But until then, your stuck out of the power band. Other then all that, the only creature comforts my car had was a base model radio (acceptable), AC (worked great), and the heater. The little aluminum block doesn't warm up unless you drive and work it in the winter, but once its up to temp....That heater is a FURNACE. I swear, it could burn you if you hold your hands too close for too long. Awesome heater. Car holds a surprising amount of cargo too. I filled so full it was practically a truck one time. Fold down seats. In summary, I really expected to hate this car, but after owning it for one year I would never have sold it had I not needed offroad capability and towing. (trust me I tried) I truly enjoyed driving it, which is really saying something for a boring economizer like a Honda Civic. I can see now why ricers like to ruin them. I brought the maintenance up to date, and the car was better off when I sold it after over 20k miles. Extremely low cost of ownership. I tried to drive the beans out of it but it just asked for more. Surprisingly tough for its size. I'd also like to add that I have drove later model Honda's that were not as peppy as my 2009 1.8.
