Used 2009 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida

ONLY 51,188 MILES! LX trim, Royal Blue Pearl exterior and Gray interior. Extra Clean. Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Coupe Under $30,000, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Low Miles!!, "Thanks to its frugal and clean engines, spunky performance and reputation for excellent reliability and durability, the Honda Civic has been a consistent benchmark for the economy car class ever since its introduction." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. REDUCED FROM $8,490!Honda CIVIC: UNMATCHED QUALITY5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.IT'S NEVER BEEN A BETTER TIME TO OWN THIS CIVICValue you deserve. Was $8,490.KEY FEATURES ON THIS CIVIC INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, CD Player MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats. Honda LX with Royal Blue Pearl exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 140 HP at 6300 RPM*. Low Miles!Honda CIVIC: BEST IN CLASS". it's packed with safety features, everything from compatibility-minded body structures (helping to protect occupants in collisions with heavier, higher vehicles such as SUVs) to an energy-absorbing hood to help lessen impacts to pedestrians."- Los Angeles Times. Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Coupe Under $30,000. Great Gas Mileage: 36 MPG Hwy.VISIT US TODAYPlease call 866-886-8203. Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach is a premier Honda franchised dealership of the Fort Lauderdale - Miami area." A full service, state of the art automotive facility comprised of a new car sales department, pre-owned sales department, fleet sales department, and a complete automotive sales & service facility.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Honda Civic LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19XFA16589E002079

Stock: Z606512A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020