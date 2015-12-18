Used 2009 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
10,552 listings
- 51,188 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,891$1,679 Below Market
- 105,821 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$1,305 Below Market
- 112,954 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995$1,387 Below Market
- 113,495 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,923$1,172 Below Market
- 114,217 miles
$5,800$1,608 Below Market
- 144,073 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,215 Below Market
- 75,975 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,150
- 133,563 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,790$1,425 Below Market
- 216,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$532 Below Market
- 102,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,400$1,213 Below Market
- 90,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,492$1,102 Below Market
- 139,513 miles
$5,400$780 Below Market
- 30,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,997$768 Below Market
- 131,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,599$995 Below Market
- 121,876 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,690$1,074 Below Market
- 101,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495$584 Below Market
- 225,407 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
- 102,891 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,900$945 Below Market
Ryan,12/18/2015
LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
I bought this car and owned it for a year only because I needed a truck. What a blast! The car came with two problems, which allowed for me to afford it at a discounted price. 1. Radio was crazy. changed stations by itself occasionally. Cost: $40 2. Clear coat was fading and flaking off of black paint. Cost: $0 because Honda extended their paint warranty to 7 years Unlimited miles for all affected models with this defect. WOW! I was so impressed with Honda, they repainted almost my entire car with almost no questions asked. It was so easy, and once I found the right dealer they put me in touch with customer service which went flawlessly. I can't stress enough how easy and streamlined their warranty process was. Not only is Honda great, the car was great. This was my first economy car and once gas was no object I piled the miles on, without care for my mpg's. Every drive I made exciting, because I could rely on my Honda even under hard use, and it was fun to use hard. While its not overly powerful, the motor loves to rev. The Transmission shifts well. The car is surprisingly easy to drift. E brake used on a regular basis! Steering was instant and crisp and there was 0 body roll, unless you loaded it to the brim. I definitely felt a connection to this car. Steering feel was excellent, even over 100 mph. I can't explain how much the engine just likes to go. Its not powerful, not fast, but its so reactive and fun to drive in the curves, and can cruise happily at 90 mph all day. My only gripe was the transmission. Don't get me wrong, it was a fine unit. If you ever wanted to drive and have fun you needed to manually shift it though. It was not so much a performance thing as some economy setting. I had to practically floor it to get a responsive down shift. Once the Honda decides its time, its lightning quick. But until then, your stuck out of the power band. Other then all that, the only creature comforts my car had was a base model radio (acceptable), AC (worked great), and the heater. The little aluminum block doesn't warm up unless you drive and work it in the winter, but once its up to temp....That heater is a FURNACE. I swear, it could burn you if you hold your hands too close for too long. Awesome heater. Car holds a surprising amount of cargo too. I filled so full it was practically a truck one time. Fold down seats. In summary, I really expected to hate this car, but after owning it for one year I would never have sold it had I not needed offroad capability and towing. (trust me I tried) I truly enjoyed driving it, which is really saying something for a boring economizer like a Honda Civic. I can see now why ricers like to ruin them. I brought the maintenance up to date, and the car was better off when I sold it after over 20k miles. Extremely low cost of ownership. I tried to drive the beans out of it but it just asked for more. Surprisingly tough for its size. I'd also like to add that I have drove later model Honda's that were not as peppy as my 2009 1.8.
