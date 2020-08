Used 2013 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

Midway Ford - Miami / Florida

Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Our 2013 Honda Civic LX Coupe is ready to roll in Crystal Black Pearl! Powered by a proven 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 140hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This comfortable Front Wheel Drive offered a composed ride and near 39mpg on the open road. Take a look around the exterior of our Honda and you'll see the aerodynamic design of the LX Coupe exudes sporty sophistication.The high-end LX interior is surprisingly spacious and features a multi-function display monitor that communicates with the car's technology to serve as your command center and makes your driving experience fully customizable. Our Honda also features Bluetooth technology to keep you connected and Pandora compatibility to keep you entertained.Drive confidently knowing that Honda is synonymous with safety and reliability with ACE body structure, vehicle stability assist, and a multitude of airbags, which is why it continues to be a Top Safety Pick. Tried and true, this soulful Civic is built for fuel economy, safety, and entertaining driving dynamics. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Midway Ford-Miami, we offer the lowest pricing and personal service directly through the Internet Department; providing you with a Hassle Free Buying Experience. Midway Ford is a Family Owned and Operated Dealer celebrating our 40th Anniversary, offering the South Florida Community the best service and selection of new and used cars and trucks, as well as Ford Certified Pre Owned Vehicles. We are For more information and details please contact our Internet Sales Dept.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HGFG3B5XDH507247

Stock: 20RA041A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020