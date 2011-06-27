1990 Honda Civic Review
Other years
1990 Highlights
New bumpers are given to the hatchbacks and sedans. New front and rear light combinations also appear on the 1990 Civic. A top-of-the-line EX version is added.
mimichar,02/12/2008
Bought my Civic new, still love it after 252K miles. Nothing but routine maintenance and replacement of parts you would expect after that much mileage! Mostly city and highway driving.
90_mike_ef,09/16/2011
LOVE this car!! ive had it for 4 years, and have loved every bit of it. this has been a great car for me, ive put 80k on it, and it now has 270xxx on it. i put the 5 speed trans in it, rear disc brakes, si seats, hx gold wheels, and tons of other little stuff here and there. over all this is a great little car, and is more fun to drive than you would think for 70 hp.
almprin06,03/01/2011
The roomy 1990 Honda Civic Wagon had dimensions nearly identical to the current 2011 Honda Fit, except the roomy 2011 Honda Fit is much more generous in height at 60" tall. The 1990 Honda Civic Wagon weighs a bit less than the 2011 Honda Fit, but the 2011 Honda Fit achieves more power with better fuel economy.
Indolawson,12/29/2003
Purchased the car 6 1/2 years ago hoping it would last 2 or 3 years. The thing is amazing--it does what it was designed to do. Provides reliable, economic transportation and offers more comfort than expected. This one has standard transmission adding to the feel of control over one's driving. Great in our Colorado winters though I had to change to tires with a higher profile than stock. We've newer cars but this is my wife's favorite.
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
