Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New bumpers are given to the hatchbacks and sedans. New front and rear light combinations also appear on the 1990 Civic. A top-of-the-line EX version is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Honda Civic.

5(66%)
4(31%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
62 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Honda ever in the world
mimichar,02/12/2008
Bought my Civic new, still love it after 252K miles. Nothing but routine maintenance and replacement of parts you would expect after that much mileage! Mostly city and highway driving.
1990 civic hatch
90_mike_ef,09/16/2011
LOVE this car!! ive had it for 4 years, and have loved every bit of it. this has been a great car for me, ive put 80k on it, and it now has 270xxx on it. i put the 5 speed trans in it, rear disc brakes, si seats, hx gold wheels, and tons of other little stuff here and there. over all this is a great little car, and is more fun to drive than you would think for 70 hp.
Back to the Future
almprin06,03/01/2011
The roomy 1990 Honda Civic Wagon had dimensions nearly identical to the current 2011 Honda Fit, except the roomy 2011 Honda Fit is much more generous in height at 60" tall. The 1990 Honda Civic Wagon weighs a bit less than the 2011 Honda Fit, but the 2011 Honda Fit achieves more power with better fuel economy.
Best value for money
Indolawson,12/29/2003
Purchased the car 6 1/2 years ago hoping it would last 2 or 3 years. The thing is amazing--it does what it was designed to do. Provides reliable, economic transportation and offers more comfort than expected. This one has standard transmission adding to the feel of control over one's driving. Great in our Colorado winters though I had to change to tires with a higher profile than stock. We've newer cars but this is my wife's favorite.
See all 62 reviews of the 1990 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Honda Civic

Used 1990 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 1990 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Hatchback, Civic Wagon. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan, Si 2dr Hatchback, DX 4dr Sedan, 2dr Hatchback, DX 2dr Hatchback, LX 4dr Sedan, 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Wagon 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Honda Civic?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Honda Civic for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 1990 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,760.

Find a used Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,692.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,237.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,282.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials

