1991 Honda Civic Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$732 - $1,728
Used Civic for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Few changes for Honda's popular subcompact. A complete redesign is expected for 1992.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Honda Civic.
Most helpful consumer reviews
matt,09/05/2010
My brother-in-law gave me this car when he bought a newer car, an Accord. He always maintained it per Honda recommendations & had very few problems with it. I have only needed minor repairs since I've owned it. It has the typical rust problem that most hondas in Michigan have. I am impressed with the reliability of this car. It was built to be simple, reliable, & economical. By the way, it has 584,000 miles on it as I write this review & it still runs good but the body will not hold out much longer. What more can I say?
NWTransplant,05/30/2004
I bought a '91 Civic 5-speed stick wagon for its reputation for dependability, reliability and fuel economy. It delivered well on all three counts. Also very spacious for people and cargo in the interior. Always ran well and got me where I needed to go without incident. I had it only a few months and only sold it because I desired something more stylish. I learned later never to part with something this dependable. Makes first- rate budget transportation with room.
autoguns,04/06/2012
DX 2dr Hatchback
This is my first car. Bought 3/2012 from dealer for $5900. Driven by older lady just to store and garaged. Had 25,000 miles and everything looked new.No rust as not driven in rain nor snow. Had records to prove it. Everything works and expect to own it for at least 200,000 more miles.Cheap to register and insure .
biggeek,05/23/2012
2012...Perhaps 20 years, 140k miles and $5k total so far over that entire time for non-consumable repairs (CV boots, cracked engine mounts, etc.) The original engine is still running fine. It seems like every other year, I get a note left on my 1991 Honda Civic SI hatchback's windshield: "Do you want to sell this as-is? Call me at xxx-xxxx"
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Honda Civic features & specs
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 1991 Honda Civic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 1998
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2015
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
- Used Ford Edge 2011
- Used BMW X4 2018
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2017
- Used Mazda 3 2014
- Used BMW X6 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021