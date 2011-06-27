  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1991 Honda Civic
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(76)
Appraise this car

1991 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Civic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$732 - $1,728
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Few changes for Honda's popular subcompact. A complete redesign is expected for 1992.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Honda Civic.

5(67%)
4(29%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
76 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What more can I say?
matt,09/05/2010
My brother-in-law gave me this car when he bought a newer car, an Accord. He always maintained it per Honda recommendations & had very few problems with it. I have only needed minor repairs since I've owned it. It has the typical rust problem that most hondas in Michigan have. I am impressed with the reliability of this car. It was built to be simple, reliable, & economical. By the way, it has 584,000 miles on it as I write this review & it still runs good but the body will not hold out much longer. What more can I say?
Homely but sturdy and amazingly reliable
NWTransplant,05/30/2004
I bought a '91 Civic 5-speed stick wagon for its reputation for dependability, reliability and fuel economy. It delivered well on all three counts. Also very spacious for people and cargo in the interior. Always ran well and got me where I needed to go without incident. I had it only a few months and only sold it because I desired something more stylish. I learned later never to part with something this dependable. Makes first- rate budget transportation with room.
1991 Honda Civic Dx bought 3/2012 for $5900
autoguns,04/06/2012
DX 2dr Hatchback
This is my first car. Bought 3/2012 from dealer for $5900. Driven by older lady just to store and garaged. Had 25,000 miles and everything looked new.No rust as not driven in rain nor snow. Had records to prove it. Everything works and expect to own it for at least 200,000 more miles.Cheap to register and insure .
I bought my new 1991 Honda Civic SI hatchback with cash way back then...
biggeek,05/23/2012
2012...Perhaps 20 years, 140k miles and $5k total so far over that entire time for non-consumable repairs (CV boots, cracked engine mounts, etc.) The original engine is still running fine. It seems like every other year, I get a note left on my 1991 Honda Civic SI hatchback's windshield: "Do you want to sell this as-is? Call me at xxx-xxxx"
See all 76 reviews of the 1991 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
108 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1991 Honda Civic

Used 1991 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 1991 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Hatchback, Civic Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, DX 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, DX 4dr Sedan, Si 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Wagon, EX 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Honda Civic?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Honda Civic for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 1991 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,212.

Find a used Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,972.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,206.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,475.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials

Related Used 1991 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles