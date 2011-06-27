My brother-in-law gave me this car when he bought a newer car, an Accord. He always maintained it per Honda recommendations & had very few problems with it. I have only needed minor repairs since I've owned it. It has the typical rust problem that most hondas in Michigan have. I am impressed with the reliability of this car. It was built to be simple, reliable, & economical. By the way, it has 584,000 miles on it as I write this review & it still runs good but the body will not hold out much longer. What more can I say?

