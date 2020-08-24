Used 2008 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
10,556 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 144,159 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,991
- 139,269 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,957$1,704 Below Market
- 137,137 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999$1,738 Below Market
- 183,534 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,900$1,065 Below Market
- 98,364 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,886$1,574 Below Market
- 135,628 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995$2,148 Below Market
- 151,086 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
- 151,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,800
- 76,468 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,491$1,555 Below Market
- 96,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$1,121 Below Market
- 96,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,110 Below Market
- 91,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998$1,153 Below Market
- 126,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,990$1,298 Below Market
- 110,193 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 136,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,900$1,078 Below Market
- 70,648 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950$914 Below Market
- 171,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
- 48,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,888$868 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Civic searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic
Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic
Write a reviewSee all 594 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5594 Reviews
Report abuse
BllG,11/03/2015
DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Bought a used Civic last week for my daughter. Got a good deal at 113000 miles and wanted to post for others that might be lookng at this car to let you know how it has held up. Body was in great shape - a few minor dings and what not but no paint chipping, fade, or peeling. No rust. Interior, which has been critized, has held up well. No scratches or anything detracting from the interior. Cruise control, A/C, displays, radio, etc., all working with no issues. Also, I'm 6'2" and have zero issues sitting in the front seats...back seats might be an issue but driving it I'm very comfortable. Engine still runs strong, no leaks, and the transmission shifts very smoothly even under full acceleration onto the interstate. Plus, these vehicles have a timing chain vice belt, so you don't have to concern yourself with the inevitable 100,000 mile, $1000, timing belt replacement. Power steering works great with no noise from the power steering pump. Car tracks straight and true down the road and handlng is solid. You definitely feel the bumps in the road but this isn't a luxury car with the associated suspension. Engine does vibrate and you can feel it sitting at a stop light esp with the A/C on. But, again, it's a 4 cyl and it isn't really distracting. Road noise is definitely there on the highway but I don't sense there are any leaks through the weather stripping...it's just an economy car. Couple of issues that are to be expected with this car's history. The passenger side visor had failed...a quick fix through Amazon at $50. Also, the starter, no kidding, quit the same day we bought it. Don't naively send your wife off to the store to get the battery replaced because the car won't start without a jump...you'll wind up replacing a perfectly good battery when its really the starter. I've always done minor maintenance like this on my vehicles but after seeing what was involved (starter placed above the front axle and exhaust) I took it to a shop to get replaced. Getting lazy in my old age. Also, and this is unique to my car I'm sure, what I thought might be a simple alignment to fix an off-center steering wheel resulted in the removal and adjustment of the steering column...all told, about $450 to get everything fixed. Driver's side power steering boot is leaking and there is a minor rattling, knocking sound when we turn all the way to the right...will probably have to replace that sometime but not today. Flushed the power steering fluid...helped somewhat but not totally. So, am I pleased with the car? Yes...with a whole week with my daughter driving it. But the engine works well, transmission shifts very well, the A/C and everything else is holding up well (knock on wood). Believe it will be a good car for my daughter as she finishes H.S. and moves onto college. So, if you are wondering about this car with over 7 years on it, I think its held up very well. Definitely one to check out for a new driver.
Related Honda Civic info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2012
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Chattanooga TN
- Used Honda Insight Miami FL
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Nashua NH
- Used Honda Insight Mountain View CA
- Used Honda Fit Ocala FL
- Used Honda Insight Fremont CA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Rockville MD
- Used Honda Fit New Germany MN
- Used Honda Insight Charlotte NC
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid Mountain View CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015 Los Angeles CA
- Used Honda Civic 2018 Spartanburg SC
- Used Honda Civic 2013 Pompano Beach FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf