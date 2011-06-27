  1. Home
Used 2013 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Civic
111 reviews
Update after a Year...

rick4924, 02/12/2015
EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have now owned my 2013 Civic EX sedan for about a year. I initially had issues with seat comfort due to the aggressively tilted headrest but have fixed that by modifying it somewhat. I must say the car has performed flawlessly for the year I have owned it. It delivers a quiet, solid-feeling drive each day to work. Honda knows how to build a solid, easy to drive car unlike any other manufacturer. The "connected" feel of the driving experience is something only Honda really does well in this price range.

Not perfect, but hoping for reliability

phillyted, 08/19/2014
28 of 29 people found this review helpful

I bought this Honda for one reason and one reason only: reliability. So In one year I have manged to clock 28,000 miles and have done nothing to the car outside of normal maintenance, which is great. I have been able to achieve 50 mpg with careful, skilled driving on a one off, fluke of a drive. I can routinely obtain 42 mpg with respectable driving and 33-35 mpg with a heavy foot. The brakes are not the best as I have locked them up a few times without noticing the ABS pulse from the pedal. Also, there is a blind spot from the roof pillar between the windshield and left door that is very annoying on mountain roads. Altogether, a good car and I'm happy I bought it.

Gets better...

rick4924, 06/27/2014
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

I have had my 2013 Civic EX Sedan now for over 6 months. I initially had trouble getting comfortable in the seat but now that I have adjusted the horribly forward-tilted headrest and found a seat height and steering wheel adjustment that works for me, I find the car comfortable for my daily commute. Other than that, the car is flawless so far and has that "Honda Feel" behind the wheel that only a Honda can provide in my experience - like its connected to you in someway and always seems to know what you want to do!

lOVE MY HONDA (IF ONLY)

cyndi strawser, 10/01/2015
EX-L PZEV w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I like the two-tier dash and exterior/interior style. Gas mileage using econ o mode makes a hybrid unnecessary as it's not unusual for me to get 40-44 mpg mixed driving. Cold weather drives down the mileage tremendously. VERY unhappy with paint quality, it looks nice but every little rock from passing traffic will nick paint down to the primer. Also developed a plastic sounding rattling noise during certain mild wind conditions. My new car sounds like a rattletrap from inside. Three different dealers and a couple of friends have not been able to find the problem. Hope the lemon law applies. I live in the country and I have to switch to a truck during snow/ice, Civic will not stay on the road ,,not enough weight. It eats up rotors! Honda Motor won't even reply to my letter asking for reimbursement for awful rotors. My car also has the phone problem where no one can understand what you are saying due to excessive noise. Should be a recall for this.

Great car but test out the seat first

rick4924, 04/03/2014
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I got my Honda Civic EX about a month ago. The car is amazingly quiet and handles very well around town and out on the highway - very stable at highway speeds. The electronics are very easy to use and have sharp, bright graphics that make them a pleasure to use. The Bluetooth system easily synced with my iPhone 4s. The back up camera is great! The only negative is the driver's seat. I am 6-0, 180 lbs and it was extremely difficult to find a comfortable driving position. The front of the seat cushion puts pressure on my legs and is very uncomfortable. Pay attention to the seat feel when you test drive it.

