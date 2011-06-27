  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. 2022 Honda Civic
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Honda Civic
VIEW OFFERS
ShopHonda.com

2022 Honda Civic

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2022 Honda Civic. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Civic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Honda Civic.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related 2022 Honda Civic info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model