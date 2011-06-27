  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2004 Honda Civic
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(567)
Appraise this car

2004 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines, roomy interior, reputation for durability and quality, impressive crash test scores.
  • Top-of-the-line models are pricey, antilock brakes not available on DX or LX.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Civic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$2,700 - $4,995
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Still a class leader, the 2004 Honda Civic is the most refined, solidly built economy car on the market.

2004 Highlights

In typical Honda fashion, the Civic receives a number of minor changes this year in order to keep it fresh. For the coupe and sedan, there's new exterior styling, including restyling for the front and rear bumpers, hood, headlights and grille. Inside, the audio speakers have been upgraded, extra sound deadening material has been added and floor mats are now standard in the LX and EX. The LX trim has slightly bigger wheels this year (15 inches) and standard keyless entry. A new value package contains air conditioning, a CD player and a new center console. For the Si hatchback, there are new headlight and taillight designs, larger 16-inch wheels and flashier interior trim. Like the regular sedan, the Civic Hybrid has updated styling, standard floor mats and improved speakers. It also has a new interior console with an armrest, adjustable rear headrests and a manual driver-seat height adjuster. Finally, all 2004 Honda Civic sedans and coupes have a new seatbelt reminder system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Honda Civic.

5(80%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
567 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 567 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

More comfort than a box of rocks!
moitz,01/27/2011
Well, it's been 5 years since I purchased this car used, with 32k on the clock. It now has 145k on it, and I'm expecting to own it another 3 years and 60k. So that right there should tell you something about it. This gen of Civic is, quite simply put, the ideal commuter and city car. The engine is reasonably smooth and peppy. Very low road noise with Goodyear Affinity Triple-treads. Steering is nicely weighted for city driving. Ride quality is sportier than it's American counterparts, and build quailty is far and above the class leader. 5 adults will fit if needed. Sunroof and power gizmos abound. Repairs are infrequent and cheap. 36 highway, 30 city. How can you go wrong?
Hybrid in disguise--UPDATE! (~7 years later)
illili,11/20/2018
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M)
I wrote a review with the same title when I purchased the car. I'm still driving it today and have a few updates I think are worth noting. I don't expect many more people to buy this car, but hey, I might as well share what I know. The biggest mechanical issues have been that the check engine light came on around 130,000 and intermittently has gone off and on again since. There is a software fix, but it cuts your MPG from what I had heard so I've just dealt with the light since then. One of the front wheel bearings went out as well as the sway bar end links, those things are pieces of junk but cheap to replace. The AC compressor and radiator developed problems and needed to be replaced around 200,000. The IMA battery light finally came on for me but not until about 215,000 miles. The tell tale sign it's on the horizon is a constant "recalibration" the car does where the battery will "drain" all of its bars even if you aren't accelerating, and then start to charge again. You can note this process happening as well because even with the pedal to the floor, no assist will kick in. Bumblebee batteries makes some great replacements, but for me I've just dealt with the old one. I'm still using the original clutch, but the ISB in the transmission developed some noise like the other models in this year range. No oil leaks/burn to report yet. My MPG when I got the car was mid upper 40s in a rural area with no mountains. I now live in an area with mountains and I use the car to go over passes and have a mountain bike strapped to it frequently. My *worst* MPG average over a tank was about 35 in the 7+ years I've owned the car but now averages around 38-40. Overall, I think this car was pretty solid for an older hybrid. It's efficient, cheap to maintain and buy, and as long as it's standard a blast to drive. For a car that's driven across the country, through countless mountain passes with thousands of feet of gain, on forest service roads and more, I can't ask for more from the $6000 it cost me in 2010.
Hybrid for sale!!!!
CRA,05/25/2006
$4300!!!! That's the price quoted by the dealership to replace the hybrid battery if it fails after the 80K warranty. 40.4!!!! That's my average MPG since I purchased my hybrid. Not quite 50/49 MPG. Consider the negatives before you buy a hybrid. Go for the standard engine!!!!
The IMA Battery
Pete,06/03/2008
The IMA light came on, so I took it to the Dealer to check. The IMA system was not charging, so they had to order a new one for me. The cost of replacement was $5000, which I did not have to pay, as they are warrantied for 10 years. I wanted to know if this is a common problem with The Honda Hybrid, as mine is less than 4 years old.
See all 567 reviews of the 2004 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
127 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
39 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
93 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2004 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Honda Civic

Used 2004 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2004 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hybrid, Civic Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Value Package 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT), HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), and HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Honda Civic Value Package is priced between $2,700 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 101879 and196004 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,700 and mileage as low as 101879 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 2004 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,757.

Find a used Honda for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,474.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,352.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,393.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials

Related Used 2004 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles