2004 Honda Civic Review
Pros & Cons
- Fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines, roomy interior, reputation for durability and quality, impressive crash test scores.
- Top-of-the-line models are pricey, antilock brakes not available on DX or LX.
List Price Range
$2,700 - $4,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Still a class leader, the 2004 Honda Civic is the most refined, solidly built economy car on the market.
2004 Highlights
In typical Honda fashion, the Civic receives a number of minor changes this year in order to keep it fresh. For the coupe and sedan, there's new exterior styling, including restyling for the front and rear bumpers, hood, headlights and grille. Inside, the audio speakers have been upgraded, extra sound deadening material has been added and floor mats are now standard in the LX and EX. The LX trim has slightly bigger wheels this year (15 inches) and standard keyless entry. A new value package contains air conditioning, a CD player and a new center console. For the Si hatchback, there are new headlight and taillight designs, larger 16-inch wheels and flashier interior trim. Like the regular sedan, the Civic Hybrid has updated styling, standard floor mats and improved speakers. It also has a new interior console with an armrest, adjustable rear headrests and a manual driver-seat height adjuster. Finally, all 2004 Honda Civic sedans and coupes have a new seatbelt reminder system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
moitz,01/27/2011
Well, it's been 5 years since I purchased this car used, with 32k on the clock. It now has 145k on it, and I'm expecting to own it another 3 years and 60k. So that right there should tell you something about it. This gen of Civic is, quite simply put, the ideal commuter and city car. The engine is reasonably smooth and peppy. Very low road noise with Goodyear Affinity Triple-treads. Steering is nicely weighted for city driving. Ride quality is sportier than it's American counterparts, and build quailty is far and above the class leader. 5 adults will fit if needed. Sunroof and power gizmos abound. Repairs are infrequent and cheap. 36 highway, 30 city. How can you go wrong?
illili,11/20/2018
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M)
I wrote a review with the same title when I purchased the car. I'm still driving it today and have a few updates I think are worth noting. I don't expect many more people to buy this car, but hey, I might as well share what I know. The biggest mechanical issues have been that the check engine light came on around 130,000 and intermittently has gone off and on again since. There is a software fix, but it cuts your MPG from what I had heard so I've just dealt with the light since then. One of the front wheel bearings went out as well as the sway bar end links, those things are pieces of junk but cheap to replace. The AC compressor and radiator developed problems and needed to be replaced around 200,000. The IMA battery light finally came on for me but not until about 215,000 miles. The tell tale sign it's on the horizon is a constant "recalibration" the car does where the battery will "drain" all of its bars even if you aren't accelerating, and then start to charge again. You can note this process happening as well because even with the pedal to the floor, no assist will kick in. Bumblebee batteries makes some great replacements, but for me I've just dealt with the old one. I'm still using the original clutch, but the ISB in the transmission developed some noise like the other models in this year range. No oil leaks/burn to report yet. My MPG when I got the car was mid upper 40s in a rural area with no mountains. I now live in an area with mountains and I use the car to go over passes and have a mountain bike strapped to it frequently. My *worst* MPG average over a tank was about 35 in the 7+ years I've owned the car but now averages around 38-40. Overall, I think this car was pretty solid for an older hybrid. It's efficient, cheap to maintain and buy, and as long as it's standard a blast to drive. For a car that's driven across the country, through countless mountain passes with thousands of feet of gain, on forest service roads and more, I can't ask for more from the $6000 it cost me in 2010.
CRA,05/25/2006
$4300!!!! That's the price quoted by the dealership to replace the hybrid battery if it fails after the 80K warranty. 40.4!!!! That's my average MPG since I purchased my hybrid. Not quite 50/49 MPG. Consider the negatives before you buy a hybrid. Go for the standard engine!!!!
Pete,06/03/2008
The IMA light came on, so I took it to the Dealer to check. The IMA system was not charging, so they had to order a new one for me. The cost of replacement was $5000, which I did not have to pay, as they are warrantied for 10 years. I wanted to know if this is a common problem with The Honda Hybrid, as mine is less than 4 years old.
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
127 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
39 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
93 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
