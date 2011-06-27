  1. Home
2002 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel efficient and environmentally friendly engines, roomy interior, reputation for durability, impressive crash-test scores.
  • Antilock brakes not available on DX or LX.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're shopping for a small car and you skip the redesigned 2002 Honda Civic, you're doing yourself a tremendous disservice.

Vehicle overview

Who's your Daddy? That should be the 2002 Civic's advertising tagline. One of the most well-known and popular economy cars ever sold in America, the Civic continues to be one of the best choices in this segment after its redesign last year.

For 2002, there are three main trim levels: DX, LX and EX. The DX trim includes a tilt steering wheel and an AM/FM four-speaker stereo, among other items. Mid-level LX comes with air conditioning (includes a micron air filter), power windows and locks, cruise control and a cassette deck. Top-of-the-line EX receives antilock brakes, a moonroof, 15-inch wheels and a CD player. There's also the natural gas-powered GX sedan, the high fuel-mileage HX coupe and the new Civic Si hatchback.

DX and LX are powered by a 115-horsepower 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine and are mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The engines in the GX, HX and EX are equipped with Honda's VTEC variable valve-timing system. VTEC allows the EX to make 127 horsepower. The miserly HX manages only 117 hp, but the reward is an EPA mileage estimate of 36/44 mpg city/highway. The HX and GX can be equipped with a continuously variable transmission and all of these engines meet ultra-low emission vehicle (ULEV) standards. Later in 2002, Honda is set to offer a gasoline/electric hybrid Civic showcasing technology developed for the Honda Insight.

If it's power you are looking for, the Civic Si hatchback should suit you. The Si comes with the 160-hp 2.0-liter engine also found in the Acura RSX. The shifter for the close-ratio five-speed manual transmission is mounted rally-style on the center dashboard. Other features include standard rear disc brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, sport seats and special gauges.

Regardless of the body style, the Civic earns excellent scores in government crash tests. Dual seatbelt pre-tensioners, dual-stage airbag inflators, three-point seatbelts for all five occupants and optional side airbags with a cutoff system that can detect a child or occupant out of position are all offered. ABS is offered, but only on EX, GX and Si trim.

With the sedan and coupes, the driving experience isn't the most exciting to be found in this class. The suspension is tuned for a soft and comfortable ride, not necessarily performance. We also find the exterior styling to be rather dull. The interior is roomy and quiet, however, and this allows the Civic to be an excellent car for both commuting and long-distance trips.

While there are certainly other economy cars out there you should take a look at, it's pretty hard to go wrong with the Civic. Every time you get in it, you'll know that you're driving a safe, dependable car that causes minimal damage to the environment.

2002 Highlights

The big news this year is the return of the Civic Si. Featuring an exclusive two-door hatchback body style, the new Si has a 160-horsepower engine. All 2002 Honda Civic sedans and coupes feature a revised steering box for improved driving feel, added sound insulation and slightly tweaked suspension tuning. There are also some smattering of interior storage and comfort upgrades this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Honda Civic.

5(64%)
4(26%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
344 reviews
344 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The very epidamy Quality and Value
John Holmes,01/09/2018
EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M)
I was with my son when he purchased this car back in August of 2002 as a graduation gift for himself. He drove it until November of 2008 putting 50K on it with only scheduled maintenance and a set of tires. When he announced he was going to buy a new car - I told him "Just drive it over to my house and park it in the driveway and let me know how much I owe you." - which he did. I've driven it another 50K with only scheduled maintenance up until this past summer when I decided to buy a new car. But, after changing my mind and deciding to keep it, at 107,000 replaced the water pump and timing belt "just in case" and put a new set of Michelin Defender 90K tires mounted on Konig-Z wheels. Despite the salt they put down on our Michigan roads, it still has no rust any where - I can't afford to let go something this dependable, getting 35+ city and 42+ MPG on the highway. Sure hope I can be so lucky when we actually DO purchase our next car.
2002 Civic SI review
Stonefield0920,06/03/2003
I have owned this vehicle for just over 6 months now and I simply find it a pleasure to drive everyday. I use the car for commuting (approx. 50 miles per day) and it is wonderfully spacious for a hatchback when I go shopping on the weekends. The interior is very simple yet tastefully appointed (the bucket seats may take a little time to get used to) and all major options (power windows/locks, CD player, power moonroof, etc.) are standard. I usually average between 29- 31 miles per gallon (combination of city and highway driving), on regular octane gasoline.
Best 300,000 miles ever
jhiscivic,11/13/2009
I bought my civic brand new and will never sell. It has 299,000 miles today and have only replaced front pads, tires, and two alternators. No scheduled maintenance or tune-ups ever done. Change the oil with standard oil every 10,000 miles. Car has been a dream come true. Just wish the new ones were not so over priced.
Such a good time
Blakslee,10/08/2015
Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
2 years update: car is still great. Too much play in the shifter, likely fix with a short shifter and bushings. With good snow tires, car tackles new England just fine. Moved to Maryland in September of '17 and there are tons of back roads and farm roads to exploit. However where I live has long steep hills with 50mph speed limits and the car does not have enough power. I frequently find myself in 4th or third to maintain 50+mph. Ride quality improved greatly by increasing the tire sidewall on my summer 17s Before I got this car I had a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5.9 which I love(d). But once I started grad school and began driving close to 400 miles per week, I needed something more economical but because I'm a car nut and feel that my car is a strong reflection of myself the list of cars I could afford, actually wanted and would save me enough money was veeeeery small. I was about to get a Mini cooper when the owners bailed and then I came across a gold 2002 Civic Si on craigslist. Owner was asking $5000 which I felt was a bit high but because it was so clean and very stock I really didn't want to pass it up so I shelled out the money. Being my first stick shift, it took me a few days to be able to drive the car proficiently and really enjoy what an awesome machine it is. Coming from my Jeep which was basically a 4wd muscle car (big engine, crude suspension and really only good in a straight line) to this car was like going from a hovercraft to a go-cart. This thing handles phenomenally well. (My car has lower, stiffer springs on it mind you). The seats hold you in tight and so far the car has only asked me to push it harder. Where my jeep was happiest at 1/3 to 3/4 throttle, the Civic Si is happiest when you're revving the nuts off of it. The car is a bit sluggish from a stop and 1st gear is really short but from then on it is just a blast. I would highly recommend a cold air intake on this car if nothing else just for the induction noise. At about 3k rpm you get the start of a great engine growl what just gets bigger an louder. But (on the stock exhaust) it's quiet enough for me to finally enjoy some classical music on the highway (when you aren't driving like Paul Walker of course). The clutch is nice and light but very squeeky and bites in the upper half/upper third of the travel. The shifter could be notchier and have less play but the car does have 92000 miles on it. It isn't the fastest thing in the world, in fact my old jeep is probably faster, but that is not at all why I bought the civic. I'd already had a car that was fast but I found that I rarely ever got to use all the power and because it was an automatic, the only time I really ever enjoyed the car was when I was flooring it (which was almost never). The 2002 civic si is fast enough where giving it the full berries is just as much fun as it was in the jeep but I'm not breaking the speed limit...as much. This is going to sound really odd but because the civic si is a bit slower, I can savor the sensation of acceleration and that wonderful induction noise for longer before I need to stamp on the brakes. Not to mention that every time you turn the wheel it's like carving a hole in the laws of physics. The trade off of course is ride quality. I would not say it is uncomfortable but you are going to know exactly where the town didn't do such a good job paving the roads. If you value getting to 60 in under 6 seconds, going on road trips with 3 of your friends or being whisked to your destination surrounded by Egyptian cotton and duck down don't buy this car. But if you are someone who says "I GET to drive an hour each way to...", who wants a car that will reward you when you push it and encourage you to push it harder while doing 30 mpg highway and being as reliable as a sun dial on a clear summer day then you really need look no further. If you can find one that hasn't been modded up the yin yang and thrashed by...well me.
See all 344 reviews of the 2002 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
127 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

If you're reading this 2002 Honda Civic Si review, you've come to this Web page for one or more of the following reasons: 1) You came here by mistake and are actually searching for links to Taco Bell's Spanish-speaking Chihuahua. 2) You think I might have information about your long-lost cousin, "Frankie Romans." 3). You're a serious Honda Civic Si fan, and you're devouring any and all information you can find on the car.

Number three makes the most sense because, really, that dog is irritating and your long-lost cousin was pretty much a bum.

Right. So anyway, you're interested in the 2002 Honda Civic Si, eh? This is Honda's sportiest trim level of its ubiquitous economy car. Its roots can be traced back to the Stone Age or, more exactly, 1986. This was when the first Si appeared. Though it looked no better than a miniaturized version of a delivery van, the Honda Civic Si hatchback came with the same running gear as the sporty two-seat Honda CRX Si. Like the CRX, the Honda Civic Si possessed peppy acceleration from its fuel-injected 1.5-liter engine, nimble handling, economical fuel mileage and a reputation for reliability and good resale value. The Civic Si also had one more thing going for it: a back seat, something the CRX couldn't match.

Versions of the Civic Si have come and gone more than Michael Jackson's music career. An Si hatchback was available for the fourth- and fifth-generation Civics, but there was a big three-year gap after the introduction of the sixth-generation Civic ('96-'00). It finally arrived for '99 and '00, and this version was the most powerful ever with a 1.6-liter 160-hp engine. But it also came only as a coupe and therefore lacked the hatchback's versatility.

The current-generation Honda Civic debuted in 2001. We've performed a road test of both the sedan and coupe. The cars generally impressed us, but the enthusiast drivers on our staff complained that much of the Civic's sporting character was gone. Honda had changed the front double-wishbone suspension to a MacPherson strut design, dropped the hatchback body style and once again shelved the Si trim. If you wanted a sporty hatchback for 2001, our choice would have been a Ford Focus ZX3 or a Volkswagen GTI.

Given the influx of affordable and sporty cars for 2002 (Ford SVT Focus, Mini Cooper S, Nissan Sentra SE-R, up-rated VW GTI), another three-year delay for the Civic Si trim would have been a big mistake by Honda. Fortunately, Honda enthusiasts had to wait only one year this time.

In many aspects, the new 2002 Honda Civic Si is the most exclusive version ever. It has returned to a hatchback body style, and it's the only trim in the Civic lineup to be offered as a hatch. It also has a powertrain, an interior design and a variety of other components not shared with any other 2002 Civic. On paper, this Si looks to be the best ever.

Unlike the Civic coupe and sedan, which are manufactured in North America, the Civic Si comes exclusively from Honda's Swindon plant in England. The Honda Civic Type-R, an even sportier version sold only in Japan and Europe, is also from this plant. The hatchback is based on Honda's versatile Global Compact Platform. This platform is used for other Civics, as well as the all-new 2002 Honda CR-V and the Acura RSX.

The Civic Si is the same width as the coupe, but it has a slightly shorter wheelbase and overall length. Honda's main goals in developing the body of the Civic Si included high rigidity, an energy-absorbing structure and excellent fit and finish. High body rigidity is very important for a sport-oriented car, as it enhances handling by allowing the suspension systems to work more effectively. To improve the strength of the body, Honda made extensive use of high-tensile steel. About 57 percent of the body structure, by weight, is made of high-tensile steel. As a result, Honda says the new hatchback design has increased torsional rigidity by 95 percent compared to the previous-generation hatchback and bending rigidity by 22 percent. Both of these figures are higher than the current coupe and sedan's gains over their previous brethren.

The downside to this rigid body is that it plumps out the car's curb weight considerably. It is listed at 2,744 pounds, about 200 to 250 pounds more than one might expect for this size and class of vehicle. For comparison, a 2002 Mini Cooper weighs about 2,480 pounds and a 2002 Ford ZX3 weighs 2,598 pounds. Want an even more sobering comparison? When new, a 1985 Honda Civic S weighed 1,907 pounds and a 1991 CRX checked in at 2,175 pounds. Excess body weight might be good for the bottom line at Metabolife, but for performance cars, it's enemy number one.

Perhaps to compensate, Honda has fitted the Si with the most powerful engine ever found in a production Civic. Displacing 2.0 liters, this four-cylinder engine is from Honda's new family of i-VTEC engines. i-VTEC refers to Honda's latest version of its Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control VTEC system. In addition to what VTEC normally does — adjusting the lift and opening duration of the valves to help the engine produce additional power throughout the rpm band — i-VTEC adds Variable Timing Control (VTC). VTC continuously advances or retards the intake camshaft phasing throughout a 50-degree range. Not sure what that means? Don't worry. The bottom line is that VTC optimizes engine output and allows the Si to meet the strict 2004 LEV-II emission standards.

The new Civic Si VTEC puts out 160 hp at 6,500 rpm and 132 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 rpm. While this is the same amount of horsepower produced by the '99-'00 Civic Si coupe's 1.6-liter engine, it does make about 20 percent more torque. A closer companion to the new Si is the Acura RSX (the base model, not the Type-S). The RSX also comes with a 160-hp engine displacing two liters, though slight variances allow the RSX to make 141 lb-ft of torque. Power from the Si's engine is routed through a five-speed transmission. Compared to the Honda Civic EX five-speed, the Si's possesses a shorter final drive and closer gear ratios to optimize the performance characteristics of the engine. The gear ratios are also different from those used for the RSX's transmission.

Like previous Civic Si models, an automatic isn't offered. The manual gearbox's shifter location is certainly one of the car's more interesting aspects. It has been placed "rally style" on the dash. It looks a bit silly at first, but it's hard to argue with the results. The shifter falls quickly to hand and the location also frees up space between the front seats. There's a dual-use storage box where the shifter would normally be that holds up to 10 CDs, or 5 CDs when the cupholders are being used. The Si also has large door pockets and a few other scattered storage areas to hold personal items.

Surrounding the shifter is a unique U-shaped metallic-colored center stack that contains the audio and climate controls. To the left is a special gauge cluster and a new sport-type steering wheel similar to the one found in the Honda S2000 roadster. Interior materials are tightly constructed, but Honda has chosen to use hard plastic instead of the more pleasing soft-touch surfaces found in cars like the Volkswagen GTI. Nearly every feature is standard, including air conditioning with a micron air filter, keyless entry, an engine immobilizer theft deterrent system, a CD player, a rear wiper and a sliding passenger seat with memory for easier access to the rear seat. The only optional feature is side airbags. Rear LATCH child seat-anchors are standard, and Honda expects the car to earn a four-star rating in government front- and side-impact testing, and a "good" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

In terms of features, the sport seats are easily the car's best interior attribute. Featuring red stitching, like the old Acura Integra Type-R, thick side bolsters and integrated head rests, these seats look and feel race-ready. Comfort is addressed with wide seat cushions that measure 1 inch wider than the previous Civic Si. Interior measurements are surprisingly good for the hatchback. Compared to a Civic EX sedan, the Si offers more headroom, shoulder room and hip room. The extra headroom is due to a new slimmer moonroof design (standard on the Si). The 60/40-split rear seats are easy to fold and once they're flattened, the Civic Si can hold a maximum of 15.7 cubic feet of cargo behind the front seats. This is less than most other hatchbacks, but the Civic does possess a wide hatch opening and a low lift-over height to aid in cargo loading.

Some people will use this car to haul Samsonite, but the main purpose of the new Si is to haul you-know-what. Like the Civic sedan and coupe and the RSX, the Si uses a MacPherson strut suspension in front and a compact double-wishbone suspension design in the rear. This new suspension design takes less room than the full double-wishbone setup found in the previous Si, allowing Honda to design the car with more interior room without making the car larger. The suspension components have been tuned to provide sharper handling and increased stability, and Honda says the Civic Si features the same suspension tuning used for the Civic Type-R.

Other hardware changes include larger front and rear ABS-equipped disc brakes (the same size as the RSX) and 15-inch wheels with 195/60VR15 tires. The Si also gains an electrically powered rack-and-pinion steering system like the one found in the S2000. The system provides electrical steering assist, not hydraulic, and therefore eliminates the power losses of an engine-driven pneumatic pump. Honda says this improves fuel economy by 2 percent. Additionally, the steering system features variable-assist steering effort and a variable gear ratio. This variable gear ratio feature blends high-ratio steering near the center of the steering rack with low-ratio steering at the rack's edges. This feature allows the car to be suitably responsive at high speeds while still providing low-effort near full lock, a benefit in parking situations.

We were able to test the steering out during the Civic Si's North American introduction. Strapped in, you quickly realize that this isn't your average Civic. The driver seat applies a strong-handed grip on your torso. This is a nice attribute for spirited driving, but wide-framed individuals might find the pinched-shoulders effect a bit annoying after a long drive.

The steering actually feels normal in all situations. It doesn't provide the best communication for this class of car, but unless you knew beforehand that it was electric, it would be hard to tell the difference. The thick-rimmed steering wheel is a nice change over the previous Si's, and the shifter's location and short throws seem perfectly natural after just a short stint in the car. Around town, the suspension is firm, but not excessively so. Unless you live in an area with crumbling and pockmarked roads, this should be a car you can drive every day. One complaint we do have is that the nose of the vehicle can't be seen through the windshield, making parking maneuvers more difficult.

Pushed harder on twisty roads, the Civic Si responds with a minimum of fuss. Body motions are well controlled, and the car doesn't excessively understeer. In terms of acceleration, the VTEC Si feels able-bodied, but calling it fast might be a bit too much. During the Si's introduction, we were also able to drive it on a racetrack. Though it rained the day we were scheduled to drive, the sporty Civic still proved to be track-worthy. The brake pedal has a firm feel to it, and brake fade never appeared during the time at the track. The only thing we have to wait to pass judgment on is how well the car handles when cornering on bumpy roads. We didn't get the opportunity to do this during the press introduction, and we've noticed in the past that the rear suspensions of the Civic and the RSX can cause the cars to lose their composure when mid-corner bumps are encountered.

Driven over the same type of roads, bumpy or not, a 2002 Honda Civic Si would likely be faster than the previous Civic Si coupe, therefore making it the fastest Si ever. But after driving the car, there's a feeling that the original Si spirit has been overshadowed by Honda's more modern goals of extra room, better safety and additional creature comforts. The new Civic Si is no longer a willing partner to being whipped around corners. The engine, too, doesn't fit the old mold. Though certainly by design, it doesn't eagerly give off an extra burst of speed like the old VTEC Civic Si coupe used to. Instead, it just pulls cleanly toward the 6,800-rpm redline. The new Si is simply more grown-up.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's just different. The 2002 Honda Civic Si is a car that will haul your stuff, go fast enough when you want it to and cost less than an RSX. If that appeals to you, Honda's latest Civic should be a good choice. Though final pricing hasn't been finalized, you can expect an MSRP below $19,000. It should be at dealers' lots by March of 2002.

Used 2002 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2002 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hatchback, Civic Natural Gas. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT), DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT), GX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags and ABS (1.7L 4cyl CVT), DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT), DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), and DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Honda Civic LX is priced between $2,950 and$6,994 with odometer readings between 45740 and174459 miles.
  • The Used 2002 Honda Civic EX is priced between $2,950 and$3,300 with odometer readings between 150443 and179398 miles.
  • The Used 2002 Honda Civic DX is priced between $4,999 and$4,999 with odometer readings between 111942 and111942 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2002 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,950 and mileage as low as 45740 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 2002 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,103.

Find a used Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,373.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,036.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,563.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials

