Used 2010 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

- 147,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000$1,887 Below Market
- 98,584 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,900$1,693 Below Market
- 101,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,388$1,488 Below Market
- 139,134 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,900$1,233 Below Market
- 134,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$1,169 Below Market
- 131,854 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,900$1,319 Below Market
- 125,439 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,900$1,728 Below Market
- 71,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$675 Below Market
- 152,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999$793 Below Market
- 136,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,027 Below Market
- 108,986 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,988
- 115,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$1,160 Below Market
- 86,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$1,202 Below Market
- 131,661 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,400$947 Below Market
- 91,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,976$1,100 Below Market
- 89,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,917$827 Below Market
- 149,496 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,250$921 Below Market
- 97,438 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995$1,076 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic
Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic
See all 127 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.2127 Reviews
mrm,04/03/2016
mrm,04/03/2016
LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Update: I still have this car and it now has over 210k miles on it and runs great. the reliability of this car has been amazing. I purchased this car new in 2010. I have almost 190,000 miles on it and have had to put no problems with it whatsoever. I drive it for work so I put a lot of miles on it. No major repairs (other than an $400 oil pan after Walmart's service technicians ruined my oil pan after an oil change). Now, I take the car to repair facilities that I trust and I have not had any more repairs. The only thing that I do faithfully is keep up with regular maintenance such as oil changes, tire replacements, brakes and batteries (have had to put two batteries in it). I took the car on a 7-hour (14 hour round trip) road trip with 180,000 miles and no problems at all. It is very reliable.
