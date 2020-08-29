Used 2010 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

10,556 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Civic Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,556 listings
  • 2010 Honda Civic EX in Red
    used

    2010 Honda Civic EX

    147,856 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    $1,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Honda Civic EX

    98,584 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,900

    $1,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX-S in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX-S

    101,606 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,388

    $1,488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic DX-VP in White
    used

    2010 Honda Civic DX-VP

    139,134 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,900

    $1,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Honda Civic EX-L

    134,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $1,169 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX in Black
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    131,854 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,900

    $1,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    125,439 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,900

    $1,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX in Black
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    71,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    152,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic EX in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Honda Civic EX

    136,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    108,986 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX-S
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX-S

    115,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $1,160 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    86,746 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    $1,202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    131,661 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,400

    $947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX in Black
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    91,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,976

    $1,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    89,293 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,917

    $827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    149,496 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,250

    $921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Honda Civic LX in Silver
    used

    2010 Honda Civic LX

    97,438 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $1,076 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Civic searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,556 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2010 Honda Civic

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic

Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic
Overall Consumer Rating
4.2127 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 127 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Great Car
mrm,04/03/2016
LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Update: I still have this car and it now has over 210k miles on it and runs great. the reliability of this car has been amazing. I purchased this car new in 2010. I have almost 190,000 miles on it and have had to put no problems with it whatsoever. I drive it for work so I put a lot of miles on it. No major repairs (other than an $400 oil pan after Walmart's service technicians ruined my oil pan after an oil change). Now, I take the car to repair facilities that I trust and I have not had any more repairs. The only thing that I do faithfully is keep up with regular maintenance such as oil changes, tire replacements, brakes and batteries (have had to put two batteries in it). I took the car on a 7-hour (14 hour round trip) road trip with 180,000 miles and no problems at all. It is very reliable.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Civic
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Civic info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings